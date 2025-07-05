World Fair US 2025 Is Coming to Chicago — Here’s Why You Can’t Miss It

The world-famous World Fair US will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, from July 7–28, 2025.

Through live music, dance, crafts, food, fashion, and more, World Fair US unites more than 80 countries in six regional pavilions: Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Discover international customs without ever leaving the city with this unique, family-friendly festival.

With decades of international festival experience behind it, World Fair US is built on the tradition of the renowned Global Village Dubai. Chicago is now a thriving marketplace of handmade goods, art, and international flavor, bringing that global vision to the heart of the Midwest.

SeatGeek Stadium World Fair US, July 7–28, features flavors and cultures from six continents.

This month’s World Fair US organizers at SeatGeek Stadium stated their goal is to replicate the achievements of the 2020 World’s Fair, which was held in Dubai.

On Monday, July 7, the World Fair US will open at Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium, located at 7100 S. Harlem Avenue. It will run through July 28 and feature six pavilions that, through their respective cultures, entertainment, and cuisine, represent the major continents of the world: Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America.

The founder, Omar Al Taha, stated that his team has created a continuous experience for guests that will be unlike anything they have ever experienced before. In addition to a Main Stage with a variety of shows, each Pavilion will have an entertainment stage. These performances will include:

Benise – Spanish guitarist and world music artist Benise, who won an Emmy, is renowned for fiery performances that combine rock, salsa, and flamenco.

Spirit Bomb – Anime music tribute band.

Marty “Big Dog” Mercer Band – The Chicago-based blues group delights audiences with soulful, traditional American concerts.

McNulty Irish Dancers – Irish step dancers.

Egwu Dance Company – Pan-African modern dance and rhythm.

Toolieka Nikam – Bollywood dance star and instructor.

Tzu-Tsen Wu – Master of the Zhong Ruan (中阶), a highly sought-after teacher and a boundary-breaking musical storyteller with performances that have won awards across continents.

Ballet Folkloriko de Chicago – uses striking regional dances, brilliant costumes, and stirring on-stage storytelling to promote and preserve Mexico’s rich traditions.

Cecy Santana – Bringing a powerful Brazilian energy to the stage, Cecy Santana blends jazz, funk, pop, and samba. She is a powerful voice and songwriter, and her performance is as dynamic as her electrifying sound.

At the Fair, more performers will be revealed.

According to Al-Taha, the World Food Court offers a curated lineup of local chefs and small businesses serving traditional cuisine from throughout the world.

Asian street food, Mexican tacos, Middle Eastern shawarma, European pastries, Southern-style BBQ, and other traditional dishes from each continent will be available for attendees to taste and experience among the World Fair US menu options.

Al Taha stated, “The vendors have been selected for their authenticity, quality, and passion for sharing their culture through cuisine.”

“World Fair US is about more than celebration—it’s about connection. We wanted to create a space where people of every background can come together, learn from each other, and just enjoy the beauty of being human.”

Fireworks will be a feature on Friday and Saturday nights during the three-week event, according to Al-Taha.

“Every pavilion tells a story, and every guest becomes part of it. Whether you’re eating something new for the first time, dancing to a rhythm you’ve never heard, or just watching your kids’ eyes light up—we built this for you,” Al-Taha said.

“We’re not just showcasing cultures. We’re inviting you to step inside them, taste them, dance with them, and walk away with something that stays with you.”

Every pavilion provides an immersive experience through: Handcrafted goods and artisanal products from various cultures; authentic cuisine representing regional flavors; daily folkloric performances showcasing traditional music and dance; and architectural facades inspired by various cultures that bring each continent to life.

Every region has its own mascot, from Bruce the brown bear in North America to Ume the tiger in the Asia Pavilion, which gives children an entertaining and family-friendly approach to engage with world tales.

Along with the numerous cultural exhibits in and around the six pavilions, families and children can also take advantage of the carnival attractions.

Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Friday and Saturday: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Tickets: $20 for a single day. $10 for a youth ticket (ages 4 to 15). $85.00 for a family ticket package. (Entry for a group of 5 to 8 family members). Children under three enter free of charge.

The World Fair US website is where tickets may be bought online.

Admission includes access to all pavilions, cultural performances, and main stage shows. There are rides, food, and crafts for sale.