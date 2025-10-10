Book
Amar Khanna Launches “Toxic Money, Tainted Marriages” Published by Clever Fox Publishing
Clever Fox Publishing proudly announces the release of Toxic Money, Tainted Marriages: Ignore money conversations long enough… and love starts to pay the price by Amar Khanna, a practical, no-jargon guide that empowers couples to build a strong financial foundation without sacrificing love or connection.
Money is more than just numbers-it reflects values, triggers emotions, and shapes relationships. Yet, most couples avoid talking about finances until problems arise. Amar Khanna’s book addresses this critical gap, offering clear guidance, real-life stories, and actionable tools for couples at all stages-whether just moving in, planning a future, or managing a household with kids.
“The goal isn’t just saving more or spending less,” says Amar Khanna. “It’s about being financially aligned with your partner while nurturing your emotional connection.”
A Practical Guide for Couples
Toxic Money, Tainted Marriages helps couples navigate common financial challenges such as:
- Difficult money conversations and income imbalances
- Debt confessions and trust issues
- Joint vs. separate accounts
- Family expectations and cultural pressures
- Parenting and long-term financial planning
- Insurance decisions and financial safety nets
- Emotional burnout caused by money stress
With guided exercises and smart tools, couples can develop clarity, connection, and confidence in their shared financial journey.
About the Author
Amar Khanna is a seasoned retirement specialist and financial consultant with over 8 years of experience helping individuals and families in financial planning, debt management, retirement readiness, and wealth creation.
A TEDx speaker and featured panelist at IIT Mandi during a Hindustan Times-hosted event, Amar has also been invited to speak at IITs on financial literacy, long-term wealth strategies, and goal-based investing. Known for his practical, personalized approach, Amar has conducted numerous seminars and workshops across India, empowering individuals to take control of their finances and achieve financial freedom.
About the Publisher
Clever Fox Publishing is a leading hybrid publishing platform in India, known for empowering authors through professional publishing, global distribution, and tailored marketing support. With a mission to make publishing accessible and impactful, Clever Fox Publishing helps authors bring transformative ideas to life.
Availability
Toxic Money, Tainted Marriages is now available on Amazon and other major online platforms in both Paperback and Kindle editions.
