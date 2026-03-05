EdvanceNow Introduces Career Accelerator MBA and DBA Programs to Bridge Skill Gaps for Modern Professionals

EdvanceNow has announced the launch of its Career Accelerator MBA and DBA programs, aimed at addressing critical skill gaps faced by working professionals in an increasingly complex and fast-changing business environment. The programs are designed to combine academic rigour with real-world application, enabling professionals to advance their careers without stepping away from the workforce.

The Career Accelerator MBA and DBA programs are offered in collaboration with partner colleges and international academic institutions, ensuring globally aligned academic standards while maintaining a strong focus on industry relevance. Through this partnership-driven model, EdvanceNow integrates structured postgraduate education with applied learning and career acceleration.

Partner Colleges Enabling Industry-Relevant Education

EdvanceNow’s partner colleges play a central role in curriculum validation, academic governance, and assessment frameworks. This ensures that learners benefit from recognised academic structures while engaging with contemporary business challenges.

While partner institutions provide academic oversight, EdvanceNow focuses on designing industry-aligned content, practical projects, and leadership-oriented learning experiences. This collaboration allows learners to gain not only academic credentials but also skills that translate directly into workplace impact.

The programs are tailored for mid-career professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and domain specialists seeking formal advancement without disrupting their professional commitments. Flexible learning formats make it possible to balance academic progression alongside full-time roles.

APEL Model Recognising Professional Experience

A key differentiator of the Career Accelerator MBA and DBA programs is the adoption of the APEL (Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning) model. APEL enables experienced professionals to leverage their existing industry exposure, leadership roles, and professional achievements as part of the academic evaluation process.

Rather than relying solely on traditional academic pathways, the APEL model recognises experiential learning gained through real-world work environments. This allows eligible candidates to fast-track elements of their academic journey while maintaining learning depth and academic integrity.

The model is particularly beneficial for professionals who may not have followed linear academic routes but possess substantial industry expertise and decision-making experience.

Building Strategic and Research-Driven Leadership

The Career Accelerator MBA focuses on developing strategic thinking, leadership capability, innovation, and data-driven decision-making relevant to modern organisations. The DBA program is designed for senior professionals seeking to deepen research-informed leadership and apply advanced strategic insight to organisational challenges.

Both programs emphasise application through case studies, applied research, and projects rooted in real business contexts. Learners are encouraged to integrate academic learning directly into their professional roles, creating immediate organisational value.

Commenting on the program launch, Dr. Gabriel Julien, Chief Learning Officer at EdvanceNow, said the focus is on relevance and impact rather than traditional academic formality.

“Modern professionals bring years of experience, insight, and leadership to the classroom,” Dr. Julien said. “The Career Accelerator MBA and DBA programs are designed to respect that experience while enhancing it with structured academic frameworks, research-based thinking, and strategic depth. Through our partner colleges and the APEL model, we are making advanced business education more aligned with how professionals actually learn and lead today.”

Responding to the Needs of the Modern Workforce

As business models evolve and technology reshapes industries, organisations increasingly require leaders who can combine academic understanding with practical execution. EdvanceNow’s Career Accelerator programs are structured to meet this demand by aligning education with real organisational needs.

By leveraging partner colleges and the APEL framework, EdvanceNow aims to make postgraduate business education more flexible, inclusive, and outcome-oriented.

The launch reflects a broader shift in professional education—one that values experience, adaptability, and continuous learning alongside formal qualifications. Through its Career Accelerator MBA and DBA programs, EdvanceNow continues to support professionals in building future-ready careers.

More information about the programs is available at www.edvancenow.com.