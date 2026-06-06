Google Introduces Native Google Business Profile Integration With Google Analytics

Google has released documentation detailing a native integration between Google Business Profile and Google Analytics, enabling local engagement metrics such as calls and direction requests to appear directly within Analytics reports. However, the feature may not yet be visible in every Analytics account.

What Appears in Google Analytics

After connecting a Google Business Profile, users will see a dedicated Google Business Profile section within their Analytics reports. The integration includes seven key metrics: interactions, website clicks, calls, directions, messages, bookings, and menus.

The connection can be established through the Product Links section located within the Analytics Admin settings.

What the Integration Does Not Support

When multiple Business Profiles are linked, Google Analytics aggregates all metrics into a single dataset. Users cannot separate, filter, or analyze data for individual locations.

Additionally, these Business Profile metrics cannot be used within explorations, comparisons, or report filters. The integration is also unavailable for Analytics subproperties.

Google Analytics retains Business Profile data for only six months. As a result, reports will not display information older than that period, even if a longer date range is selected.

Another distinction involves how metrics are displayed. Analytics shows all available Business Profile metrics regardless of business category, while the Business Profile dashboard only displays metrics that are relevant to a specific business type.

Why the Integration Matters

Previously, Google Analytics could only track Business Profile activity through UTM-tagged links, which primarily measured website visits originating from the profile.

Actions such as phone calls, direction requests, and bookings typically occur directly within the Business Profile itself, making them difficult to measure alongside website performance. This native integration brings those local engagement signals into Analytics, allowing businesses to view both online and local interactions within a single platform.

For single-location businesses, the update offers a more unified reporting experience inside a tool they already rely on. However, multi-location organizations and agencies may find the feature less valuable due to the lack of location-specific reporting.

What Could Come Next

Google’s support documentation does not specify whether the integration has been rolled out to all Analytics users or if future updates will introduce per-location reporting capabilities.

Because Analytics only stores six months of Business Profile data, the feature is more useful for monitoring recent local performance trends rather than maintaining a long-term historical record.

For now, the Google Business Profile dashboard, data exports, and the Performance API continue to provide more detailed location-level insights than the current Analytics integration.