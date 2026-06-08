Apple WWDC 2026: What to Expect, Including New Siri, AI Agents, Wallet Tools, and visionOS Updates

As Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 draws near, anticipation continues to grow over what the company is preparing to unveil this year. From a redesigned Siri experience to fresh Apple Intelligence enhancements, there is plenty for users to anticipate.

The yearly Worldwide Developers Conference begins Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Those interested in watching can stream the event live through the Apple Developer app, Apple’s website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel.

Siri’s Major AI Transformation

The most eagerly awaited reveal is a significant AI enhancement for Siri, turning it into a more interactive assistant that can better understand context, manage multi-step requests, and communicate more naturally across applications and services. The updated Siri is expected to utilize Google’s Gemini technology to expand its functionality.

Furthermore, recent reports from Bloomberg have revealed a standalone Siri application designed to rival sophisticated AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Apple could also roll out a feature similar to those found in messaging platforms, allowing users to automatically delete conversations after 30 days, one year, or retain them indefinitely.

AI Agent Integration in the App Store

As reported by The Information, Apple is preparing to launch AI agent integration within the App Store. Although specific details remain limited, AI agents enable users to assign tasks such as making reservations, organizing daily activities, editing documents, or managing smart home devices.

Camera and Photos App Enhancements

A new “Visual Intelligence” section is expected to arrive in the Camera app, replacing the earlier Visual Intelligence functionality previously available through the Camera Control button. This enhancement will add a dedicated Siri mode positioned alongside options such as Photo, Video, Portrait, and Panorama. The Visual Intelligence feature uses Google Image Search to help accurately recognize objects captured by users.

Additionally, the Photos app is anticipated to gain several new Apple Intelligence-powered improvements. These could include smart scene suggestions for improving photos, automatic object removal for cleaner images, and a new AI-driven photo editing tool that enables users to request edits using natural language. New productivity-focused capabilities are also expected in visionOS.

Image Playground Improvements

Apple is reportedly preparing upgrades for the Image Playground app, bringing improved image generation quality, additional artistic styles, stronger character consistency, and expanded editing tools. The image creation interface is also expected to become more streamlined, featuring fewer controls and a “describe a change” option for editing.

In addition, a suggested Genmoji feature could be introduced, offering personalized emoji recommendations based on users’ media and text activity. Users may also gain the ability to create AI-generated wallpapers inspired by different themes and moods.

Apple Wallet Updates

Significant enhancements are rumored for the Wallet app, including a new bill-splitting capability that will make sharing expenses with friends and family easier. Users are expected to be able to photograph a receipt and effortlessly generate payment requests for multiple individuals.

At the same time, the Wallet app may receive a “Create a Pass” feature, allowing users to generate digital passes from physical items such as movie tickets, concert passes, and gym membership cards.

macOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS Improvements

Apple is anticipated to further strengthen its AI-powered Siri experience across its ecosystem of devices, while also introducing additional AI-driven features and broader stability enhancements.