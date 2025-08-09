List of August National and International Days You Should Know and Celebrate

August offers a chance to rejoice every other week because it is a month filled with national and international celebrations. The days, dates, and events of national and international significance in August 2024 are listed in this article. Let’s have a look!

The eighth month of the year, August, offers a number of reasons to celebrate. There are so many days and celebrations during the month that it’s hard to remember them all. August is home to a number of significant holidays and festivals, such as Sadbhavana Diwas, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, World Photography Day, World Humanitarian Day, and World Mosquito Day.

For many countries around the world, including India, August is a month of significant events. India celebrates the start of the holiday season with important Hindu holidays like Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan. Friendship Day, International Youth Day, and the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition are among the international events that take place in August. During this month, many nations also celebrate their Independence Day. National Space Day celebrations have only started to take place in India in August.

This August 23rd commemorates the achievement of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. The noteworthy accomplishment in 2023 marked a critical turning point for India’s space exploration effort and placed the nation among a select few.

Festivals abound in India, where several occasions and significant days are joyfully observed. Important days and dates are among the numerous facts from a variety of subjects that are observed to be asked in competitive exams. It might occasionally be challenging to commit significant dates and days to memory. This article will help you prepare more quickly for a variety of competitive exams.

August provides a special chance to engage with the common human experience through everything from commemorating occasions to joyful festivities. This month encourages us to take part in a global conversation, whether it be through celebrating the resilience of survivors, supporting a cause, or just taking pleasure in cultural traditions.

Below is a comprehensive list of August 2025’s significant days and dates. Every day has a purpose of its own. On some days, a specific theme is observed.

List of Important Days and Dates in August 2025

1 August – National Mountain Climbing Day

National Mountain Climbing Day is celebrated annually on August 1. The day was reportedly created to honor the author’s son, Bobby Mathews, and his friend Josh Madigan for successfully ascending the Adirondack Mountains’ 46 High Peaks in New York State.

1 August – Yorkshire Day

On August 1st, Yorkshire Day is observed annually. It’s the largest country in the UK. This day is commemorated to honor the nation’s most notable citizens and everything related to its history.

1 August – World Lung Cancer Day

Every year, we celebrate World Lung Cancer Day. In addition to offering support to people impacted by the disease, Lung Cancer Day aims to increase public awareness of the risks, prevention, and early detection of lung cancer.

1 August – World Wide Web Day

August 1st is recognized worldwide as World Wide Web Day. Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the Internet, is honored and acknowledged on this day. The modern internet is said to have begun on this date.

3 August – National Watermelon Day

August 3rd is National Watermelon Day, honoring the cool summertime refreshment that is popular at fairs and picnics. It is not a recognized holiday in the United States.

3 August – Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day

Every year, August 3 is observed as Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day globally. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the rare genetic disorder. Its focus is on taking action to mobilize the community.

3 August (First Sunday of August) – Friendship Day

Friendship Day is observed on August 3rd, the first Sunday in August. Traditionally observed on the first Sunday in August, Friendship Day falls on August 3rd in 2023. In the United States, the tradition of honoring friends with a day was established in 1935. Friendship Day has grown in popularity throughout time, and it is now observed in many countries, including India.

4 August – Assistance Dog Day

The dedication of assistance dogs is honored and celebrated on Assistance Dogs Day. These dogs are taught to assist those who have diabetes, epilepsy, hearing loss, physical mobility issues, and other diseases.

4 August – U.S. Coast Guard Day

U.S. Coast Guard Day is celebrated annually on August 4th to commemorate the founding of the Revenue Marine by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton on August 4 in 1790.

6 August – Hiroshima Day

Every year on August 6th, Hiroshima Day is celebrated. The atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on this day.

7 August – National Handloom Day

To honor the nation’s handloom weavers, it is celebrated annually on August 7. The seventh National Handloom Day is observed this year.

National Handloom Day is a significant event in August. It honors the Swadeshi Movement, which started in Bengal to encourage the consumption of goods manufactured in India. It’s important to keep in mind on this day how important it is to support Indian-made items and products to help the natives.

8 August – Quit India Movement Anniversary or August Kranti Din

In Bombay on August 8, 1942, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi started the ‘Quit India Movement’ during a session of the All India Congress Committee. August Movement and August Kranti are some names for it.

August 8, 2025, is the 80th anniversary of the August Kranti Din, also known as the Quit India Movement 2025, which is regarded as one of the significant turning points in our nation’s history of the freedom struggle.

9 August – Nagasaki Day

On August 9, 1945, the United States launched a second bomb, sometimes referred to as “Fat Man,” on Japan at Nagasaki. Three days after Hiroshima was hit by an atomic bomb, it was dropped.

Every year on August 9, Nagasaki Day is celebrated to advance politics, peace, and knowledge of the results of the bombing of Nagasaki. Atomic weapons struck Nagasaki City, instantly killing thousands of people. The Japanese city was atomically bombed 76 years ago today.

9 August – Rakshabandhan

In Shravan, Raksha Bandhan is observed on Purnima Tithi, or the Full Moon day. As a result, this year’s celebration will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, Raksha Bandhan, a significant Indian festival symbolizing the protective link between siblings, will be observed. This event, which has deep cultural roots, features traditions that emphasize love, responsibility, and respect for one another between brothers and sisters. The act of sisters tying a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers’ wrists while praying for their safety and well-being embodies the central concept of Raksha Bandhan. In return, brothers usually offer their sisters presents and promise to protect them.

9 August – National Book Lovers Day

Every year on August 9, we commemorate Book Lovers Day. To inspire readers to enjoy reading and literature, this unofficial holiday is commemorated.

9 August – World Sanskrit Day

The ancient Indian language of Sanskrit, one of the oldest and most scientific languages known to man, is honored on August 9th with World Sanskrit Day.

9 August – Narali Purnima

It is also known as Coconut Day or Nariyal Purnima, and it is widely observed in Maharashtra and several other Konkan-adjacent states. The date of this year’s celebration is August 9, 2025.

9 August – International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

To encourage people around the world to spread the UN’s message on the protection and promotion of indigenous peoples’ rights, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed annually on August 9.

The UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations met for the first time in 1982, which is commemorated on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples in 2025. Global citizens are urged to share the UN’s message on the protection and promotion of indigenous peoples’ rights on this day.

10 August – World Lion Day

It is commemorated every year on August 10. Raising awareness and educating people about lions and their conservation is the goal.

10 August – World Biofuel Day

To raise awareness of unconventional fuel sources that potentially serve as a substitute for fossil fuels, it is marked on August 10.

12 August – International Youth Day

Around the world, August 12th is observed as International Youth Day, with an emphasis on the protection and development of young people in society. On August 12, 2025, people all over the world commemorate International Youth Day, which focuses on the protection and development of young people in society. The UN established Youth Day to bring attention to these problems while we look for answers. Get involved since it’s a day for both reflection and action.

12 August – World Elephant Day

Every year on August 12, people are reminded to preserve and protect the giant animal elephant. This is how we can unite the world to support elephants. August 12th of this year is World Elephant Day 2025. On this day, individuals and organizations can unite to raise awareness of the problems threatening elephants.

13 August – International Lefthanders Day

Every year, August 13th is designated as Lefthanders Day. It brings attention to the issues and challenges experienced by left-handed people.

13 August – World Organ Donation Day

To raise awareness of the value of organ donation, August 13 is designated as World Organ Donation Day.

14 August – Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

Every year on August 14, people celebrate Youm-e-Azadi, also known as Pakistan Independence Day. After British rule ended in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and was proclaimed a sovereign nation on this day.

15 August – National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day on August 15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh, and most of his family members were assassinated on this day.

15 August – Independence Day in India

India celebrates Independence Day annually on August 15. India was emancipated from British rule on this day. It reminds us that a new era has begun, one that is free from the more than 200 years of British colonization. Honoring India’s independence from British rule is one of the most important days in August for all Indians. The Prime Minister of India and other guests watch a parade pass at India Gate on this day.

15 August – Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

With the idea that God took the Virgin Mary into Heaven after her death, August 15th is commemorated as the Christian feast day of the Assumption of Mary. It is primarily observed in regions of South America and Europe. Another name for it is the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Assumption.

One of the four dogmas about Mary acknowledged by the Catholic Church is the Assumption of Mary. According to certain interpretations of the assumption story, it took place at the House of the Virgin Mary in Ephesus. One of the apostles, usually believed to be Thomas the Apostle, was not present when Mary died, according to the passage known as the Passing of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is attributed to Joseph of Arimathea and most certainly comes from after the early seventh century. Upon his eventual arrival, Mary’s tomb is reopened and found to be empty except for her burial garments.

16 August – Bennington Battle Day

In remembrance of the Battle of Bennington, which was fought on August 16, 1777, Bennington Battle Day is celebrated on August 16 every year.

16 August – Janmashtami (Smarta tradition)

The Hindu festival of Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Fasting, prayers, devotional singing, and the dramatization of events from Krishna’s life—particularly his early years—are the hallmarks of the celebration. Particularly well-known in Maharashtra, Dahi Handi entails building human pyramids to reach and break a pot of yoghurt (dahi) that is suspended in the air.

17 August – Indonesian Independence Day

Every year on August 17, people commemorate Indonesian Independence Day. The declaration of independence from Dutch colonization in 1945 is remembered on this day.

Indonesia’s proclamation of independence from Dutch rule in 1945 is commemorated on Indonesian Independence Day. For Indonesians, it is a national holiday and a momentous occasion that represents their independence and solidarity as a nation. Flag-raising ceremonies, traditional games, and cultural performances that showcase Indonesia’s rich cultural diversity are all part of the celebrations.

17 August – Gabon Independence Day

Gabon Independence Day is celebrated annually on August 17. The country’s independence in 1960 is commemorated on this day. In Gabon, it is a national holiday that is observed with parades, concerts, and fireworks, among other events.

17 August – Afghanistan Independence Day

On August 19, Afghanistan observes Afghan Independence Day as a national holiday. The Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919, which restored Afghanistan’s independence from British rule, is commemorated on this day.

The Treaty of Gandamak, which was signed in 1879 during the Second Anglo-Afghan War, put Afghanistan under British rule and made it a British protectorate.

19 August – World Photography Day

Every year on August 19, we commemorate World Photography Day to increase awareness of the value of photography. To honor the art and science of photography, August 19th is designated as World Photography Day. It honors the development of the Daguerreotype method and inspires photographers everywhere to share their passion and work. The day highlights how photography can inspire change, represent stories, and capture memories. Professional and amateur photographers can interact and share their distinct viewpoints on this global platform.

19 August – World Humanitarian Day

Every year on August 19, the globe observes World Humanitarian Day to honor those who risk their lives to provide humanitarian service. The work of women in crisis situations around the globe is also honored on this day.

In honor of the horrific attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad in 2003, which claimed the lives of 22 aid workers, World Humanitarian Day is observed annually on August 19. It aims to draw attention to the pressing humanitarian issues and the importance of humanitarian efforts while also acknowledging the services of humanitarian workers around the world. This event also serves as a reminder of the goodness and bravery of people who risk their lives to save others.

19 August – Sanskrit Diwas

Vishva-Samskrita-Dinam, or World Sanskrit Day, is an annual celebration of the ancient Indian language of Sanskrit that includes talks about it and aims to support its preservation and revival.

20 August – World Mosquito Day

In honor of the British physician Sir Ronald Ross’s 1897 discovery that “female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans,” August 20th is designated as World Mosquito Day each year.

World Mosquito Day 2025 is observed on August 20, 2025, the day Sir Ronald Ross made the discovery that female mosquitoes are the vectors of human-to-human malaria transmission. Today, there are more than 3,000 different species of mosquitoes in the world. Only approximately three of those lead to serious diseases.

20 August – Sadbhavna Diwas

Every year on August 20, Sadbhavna Divas is commemorated to honor our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavna means “goodwill” and “bonafide” in English. Every year on August 20, Sadbhavna Diwas is observed nationwide. The day is also referred to as Harmony Day. Since August 20th is the former prime minister’s birth anniversary, today is a day to remember the late Rajiv Gandhi.

20 August – Indian Akshay Urja Day

Every year on August 20, Indian Akshay Urja Day is observed to increase public awareness of the country’s progress in renewable energy production. Since 2004, this campaign has been praised. Rajiv Gandhi, the former prime minister, was born on this day.

23 August – International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

In remembrance of everyone who has been affected by the tragedy of the transatlantic slave trade, this day is commemorated annually on August 23. It offers an opportunity to consider the historical reasons and effects of the slave trade.

To increase awareness of the risks of racism and prejudice, the 25th of March is designated as the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The United Nations Headquarters in New York and its outposts across the world hold ceremonies and events to commemorate the day.

23 August – European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

This annual remembrance of August 23rd honors those who have been victims of totalitarian regimes, particularly those who have practiced fascism, communism, Nazism, and other forms of fascism. Some countries also call it Black Ribbon Day. The rejection of “extremism, intolerance, and oppression” is another symbol associated with this day.

23 August- ISRO Day

On August 23, PM Modi declared that ISRO Day would be celebrated. The day will honor Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on the Moon’s south pole.

26 August – Women’s Equality Day

The United States Constitution’s 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified on this day. August 26 was designated as Women’s Equality Day by the US Congress in 1971.

In the United States, August 26th is designated as Women’s Equality Day to honor the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. It highlights the significance of gender balance in all facets of life and serves as a symbol of the continuous fight for women’s equality. The day is celebrated with a range of activities, conversations, and educational initiatives that emphasize both successes and challenges in the fight for women’s equality and rights.

26 August – International Dog Day

To acknowledge the number of dogs that require rescue each year, it is commemorated on August 26. The day also encourages stray animal adoption. International Dog Day, observed on August 26 every year, is a global initiative to promote dog adoption rather than pet store purchases. Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and specialist in pet lifestyle, founded the day.

26 August – Krishna Janmashtami (Vaishnava tradition)

Krishna Janmashtami is observed by Vaishnavas and ISKCON with rituals and devotional singing.

26 August – Mother Teresa Anniversary

Born in Skopje, Ottoman Empire, on August 26, 1910, Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu is commonly referred to as Mother Teresa. For thousands of others, she was an inspiration, inspiring them to support one another and to advocate for compassion and humanity.

26 August – Hartalika Teej

Women, particularly in North India, commemorate the important Hindu holiday of Hartalika Teej with enthusiasm and dedication.

26 August to 27 August – Ganesh Chaturthi

In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, would take place from August 26 to August 27.

29 August – National Sports Day

Every year on August 29, field hockey player Dhyan Chand’s birthday is honored with National Sports Day. Rashtriya Khel Divas is another name for National Sports Day.

One of the key dates in August is National Sports Day. In honor of Indian hockey player Shri Dhyan Chand’s birthday, it is observed annually on August 29. Students are encouraged to play games and engage in sports on this day in order to keep active, fit, and healthy.

On August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, India observes National Sports Day. The day was designated as India’s National Sports Day in 2012. In both Indian and international hockey, Major Dhyan Chand was a legendary figure.

29 August – Telugu Language Day

Every year on August 29, Telugu Language Day is celebrated throughout the Republic of India’s Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This date was picked because it falls on Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy’s birthday.

30 August – Small Industry Day

Every year on August 30, people celebrate National Small Industry Day. It is committed to helping the unemployed find work and supporting small businesses around the country. The purpose of the celebration is to increase small industries’ potential for general growth.

To encourage and support small-scale enterprises, August 30th is designated as Small Industry Day each year. Are you aware that manufacturers or privately held small businesses with a limited manpower and resource base make up small-scale industries?

31 August – Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)

Every year on August 31, people celebrate Hari Merdeka, often known as Malaysia’s National Day. Known by many as National Day or ‘Hari Merdeka’ in Malay, Malaysia Independence Day is celebrated on August 31 to honor the Malayan Declaration of Independence on August 31, 1957.

31 August – Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), which falls on August 31 every year, brings the global community together to discuss the problem of overdose. Fundamental human rights and needs must be met, rules and laws must be put in place to protect people and communities, and overdoses can and should be prevented, according to the core values.