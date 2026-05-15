Spotify Launches Free Managed Accounts for Young Listeners in Six Markets

Spotify announced on Wednesday that it is expanding managed accounts to its free, ad-supported tier in six markets, allowing parents to create accounts for children under 13 without needing a Premium Family subscription. The rollout begins in Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Italy, New Zealand and Sweden.

Spotify said it remains focused on making every listening experience intentional, personalized and rewarding, ensuring that time spent on the platform feels positive. That commitment also applies to families and parents. Nearly two years ago, Spotify introduced managed accounts for Premium Family users in selected markets, and the company is now extending the feature to users on its free tier. This means more young listeners can enjoy a Spotify experience tailored to them while parents and guardians on any plan gain access to additional controls.

Parental Controls

To create a managed account, parents need to open the parental controls section in the settings menu and complete the setup process. Once activated, preferences can be adjusted at any time through the parent’s own settings.

The expansion strengthens Spotify’s family safety tools on its free service as digital platforms continue facing increased scrutiny regarding how children use apps, discover content and interact with recommendation systems. By limiting managed accounts to music and disabling several social and visual features, Spotify is creating a clearer separation between younger users and the broader app experience.

Starting now, parents and guardians using Spotify’s free tier in Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Italy, New Zealand and Sweden can create managed accounts. Spotify noted that 94% of its users rely on the platform to discover new music and artists, while more than half share music with their children. Managed accounts are designed to give young listeners a safe environment to explore music independently while allowing parents to guide and shape the experience.

Features Included with Managed Accounts

Each managed account includes:

Music-only content for focused listening

Personalized playlists and Spotify recommendations, including features such as daylist

An individual Wrapped experience that keeps children’s listening stats separate from their parents’ accounts

Parental controls to filter explicit content and manage playback for specific artists

Disabled video content and Canvas looping visuals by default

Limited interactivity, including no access to features such as Messages and Jam

Spotify said the setup process is simple. Parents can go to Settings and privacy, select Parental controls, choose Create a managed account and follow the instructions. Once setup is complete, parents will continue to have access to the parental control tools and can change settings whenever needed.

Young listeners using the free tier will still hear Spotify advertisements, including messages explaining how to use the app. Spotify added that families looking for an ad-free experience can subscribe to the Premium Family plan, which allows young listeners to be added as members.

According to Spotify, 93% of users say they are interested in features that provide greater control over their listening experience. The company recently introduced video controls that allow users on any plan to switch music videos, podcast videos and Canvas visuals on or off for themselves and other Family Plan members. Spotify said it remains committed to making the platform a positive experience for all users while giving families tools to customize the experience.

The latest update also extends family-focused controls beyond paying subscribers and allows Spotify to introduce younger users to the platform earlier while keeping account management under adult supervision.

For free-tier families, the experience remains more limited compared to the Premium Family offering. Young listeners will continue hearing ads and will not have access to all features available to standard accounts.

Even so, the rollout represents a significant change in how Spotify provides access for children. Instead of requiring a paid family subscription to create a supervised profile, the company is now extending the option to households using the free version of the service.

The first rollout markets span Latin America, Europe and Oceania, indicating Spotify may be testing demand and operational needs across different regions before potentially expanding the feature further. The company did not announce additional rollout plans.

Managed accounts currently remain focused only on music listening, with video content and Canvas visuals disabled by default and no access to interactive features like Messages and Jam.