Winston Feng of Skyline IM: Restoring Housing Affordability Means Someone Must Pay the Price

Rising housing costs have become a defining challenge for many American families, reshaping where and how people live. The lack of affordable options is not just a concern for low-income households—middle-class workers, young professionals, and even long-time residents are feeling the pressure, especially as AI disrupts the workforce.

Factors such as limited housing supply, outdated regulations, and slow wage growth have intersected to fuel this affordability crisis. While some cities and countries have found creative ways to tackle these issues, Winston Feng says there’s no universal solution, and every community faces unique hurdles.

Overview of Housing Affordability Challenges

Housing affordability remains a pressing concern in many American cities, with home prices and rents outpacing wage growth. Many households now spend over 30% of their income on housing, a threshold that signals financial strain. In cities like Los Angeles and New York, even middle-income earners struggle to find suitable options within their budgets.

This growing gap between what people earn and what they must pay for shelter affects renters and buyers. Young professionals and families often delay homeownership or settle for smaller spaces. In some areas, rising costs have led to longer commutes, as people seek less expensive homes farther from job centers.

Main Causes of Affordability Issues

Limited housing supply continues to push prices higher in urban and suburban areas. Strict zoning laws often restrict new development, especially multi-family units, making it harder to add enough homes to meet demand. Winston Feng observes that construction costs have also risen sharply due to labor shortages and higher material prices. These factors combine to make it more difficult for developers to keep pace, ultimately limiting the choices available to those searching for affordable housing.

Stagnant wages compound the problem, leaving many unable to keep up with escalating rents and home prices. In fast-growing cities like Austin, the gap between paychecks and housing costs has widened, causing long-time residents to seek housing elsewhere. These overlapping challenges create a cycle that is difficult to break. Renters and aspiring homeowners alike face an uphill battle, and many are forced to make tough decisions about where they can realistically afford to live.

Stakeholders and Their Roles

Government agencies are tasked with setting policies and funding affordable housing programs, but their decisions often face political and community resistance. Developers and builders encounter hurdles such as lengthy approval processes and high upfront costs, which can limit the number of units they bring to market. Financial institutions, meanwhile, determine who can access mortgages and on what terms, influencing who gets to buy and who is left renting.

On the ground, homeowners often want to protect their property values, sometimes opposing new developments in their neighborhoods. Renters, caught in the squeeze, advocate for rent control or tenant protections, hoping for relief as the market grows tighter. Each group views the issue through a different lens, shaping the housing conversation in cities across the country. These differing perspectives can make it challenging to reach a consensus on what solutions are best.

Approaches to Improving Affordability

Policy shifts, such as relaxing zoning restrictions, have opened the door to more diverse housing types in cities like Minneapolis, where single-family-only neighborhoods now allow duplexes and triplexes. These changes can boost local supply and offer more choices at different price points. Collaborations between public agencies and private developers are also gaining traction, bringing together resources to build mixed-income communities.

Some regions have turned to modern building technologies, adopting modular construction and prefabricated materials to reduce costs and shorten timelines. These innovations can make affordable projects viable in places where traditional methods fall short on a broader scale, especially as more cities pilot new approaches.

Models and Lessons

Cities that have addressed affordability head-on provide useful insights. In Vienna, a long-standing commitment to social housing has kept rents manageable for generations. Meanwhile, Singapore’s approach to homeownership—combining government support with strict planning and restrictions on purchase eligibility—has resulted in high rates of homeownership among residents. Such models demonstrate that sustained investment and thoughtful policy designs can pay off in the long run, though they require ongoing effort and adaptation.

Efforts haven’t always succeeded, though. In San Francisco, Winston Feng notes that ambitious housing targets have faced local opposition and cost overruns, underscoring that even well-intentioned policies require careful execution and community buy-in to deliver results. Learning from challenges as well as successes is vital for cities hoping to chart their own path forward, especially as circumstances and markets change.

Sharing the Financial Burden

Balancing costs among all parties is indispensable for achieving progress. When developers take on the risks of building affordable units, tax incentives or subsidies can help close the gap. Local governments may allocate land or funding, recognizing that affordable housing benefits the broader community. Such measures are most effective when they are tailored to local needs and conditions, avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach.

Long-term solutions often depend on spreading responsibility among homeowners, renters, businesses, and policymakers. By working together, these groups can create lasting frameworks that support affordability, stability, and growth for years to come. Building trust and open lines of communication will be critical as communities navigate the complex path toward equitable housing solutions.

Disclaimer: not investment advice nor solicitation. Investing involves risk and uncertainties and past returns are not guarantees of future results.