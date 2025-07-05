Shark Week 2025: History and Significance

Shark Week 2025, which runs from July 6 to July 13, is held every year in July or August. Every year, the Discovery Channel hosts a week-long collection of shark-related show episodes, documentaries, and films.

Many Americans were fascinated by sharks as children because of their relentless, vicious, and deadly nature. For an entire generation of aspiring shark biologists, in-cage filmmakers, and thrill-seekers, Discovery’s week of programming has become standard fare. Don’t miss Shark Week this year if you haven’t already!

Shark Week History

The idea for Shark Week was first literally scrawled on a cocktail napkin, according to a popular story among Discovery staff members. Creator Steve Cheskin and a few coworkers were reportedly having a drink in the late 1980s while talking about what would be a fun addition to the lineup of the then-young channel when someone suggested, “You know what would be awesome? “Shark Week!” Taking a pen, another group member jotted down the suggestion on the napkin, the nearest scrap of paper.

Beginning in 1988, the concept proved to be successful, bringing in high ratings for the channel and reigniting America’s passion for ocean predators. The film Jaws, released in 1975, was likely the high point up to that moment.

Since then, Shark Week has become more well-known, adding hosts in 1994, first Peter Benchley and then well-known figures like Shaquille O’Neal, Craig Ferguson, and Mike Rowe.

We could go into more depth, but Shark Week is something you simply must do. Don’t miss this year’s celebrations and stay up to date on cable releases!