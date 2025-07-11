Here’s Where to Get Freebies, Deals, Free or Discounted Fries on National French Fry Day 2025

National French Fry Day 2025 is celebrated this year on Friday, July 11. The delicious dessert is celebrated on the second Friday in July in the United States! On Friday, July 11, this year’s holiday, a number of popular chains are selling the beloved treat at discounted prices. Check out all of the free and discounted fries below!

This year, Friday, July 11, is designated as National French Fry Day 2025. Many chains are giving away or discounting the price of their French fries to customers on Friday to “celebrate” the event. If you want your freebie, you might have to be ready to spend $1.

French fries are already a popular side dish, but there’s still a special day to celebrate them: National French Fry Day on Friday, July 11.

Fast-food companies Checkers and Rally’s launched an online petition in 2022 to have the second Friday of July officially recognized as National French Fry Day, which has been observed on July 13 for many years, according to the National Day Calendar. This year, National Slurpee Day falls on the same day as the French fries event.

According to a frequently updated survey by online market research company YouGov, French fries are The Most Popular American Dishes, along with hamburgers. Among American adults, each was rated 86% popular, higher than fried chicken and grilled cheese, which were rated 85%.

A recent poll of 5,000 American adults by Talker Research for McCain Foods, a company that produces frozen potato products that are sold all over the world, found that Americans consume approximately 17 pounds of fries every year.

This is a roundup of the special deals that are offered across the country this Fry-day.

Arby’s

Customers who place an online order for a cheesesteak at Arby’s can receive free fries of any quantity on their next visit. The free fries reward, however, is only valid for one week following its issuance.

BJ’s Restaurants

For $13, get the brand-new All-American Smash Burger Pizookie Meal Deal, which includes a double cheeseburger, a personal Pizookie dessert, and an order of fries. For a brief while, BJ’s Fryckle Fries—thin-cut dill pickle fries accompanied by ranch dip and Sriracha aioli—will also be available.

Burger King

On Friday, July 11, customers who spend at least $1 as Royal Perks rewards members can get any size fries for free. Additionally, a BOGO offer on Burger King’s chicken fries will be available to DoorDash users who are DashPass members on the same day.

Carl’s Jr.

If Carl’s Jr. rewards members buy any other menu items through the Carl’s Jr. app, order.carlsjr.com, or in person, they can get any size natural-cut or waffle fries for free.

Fatburger

Customers can use the code FryDay25 to receive a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries when they place an online order for any burger or sandwich from Fatburger through Sunday, July 13.

Checkers & Rally’s

Bring in your receipt for fries from a competing restaurant on July 11 to receive free Large Famous Seasoned Fries at any participating location. No purchase is required.

Hardee’s

On Friday, July 11, Hardee’s rewards members who spend at least $5 can receive a Fry Pass. Customers will be able to purchase fries of any size for free once a day for the rest of the year with their pass, which will go into effect on Saturday, July 12.

Jack in the Box

On Friday, July 11, Jack Pack rewards members who buy fries online, in-app, or in-person with free fries.

City BBQ

On July 11, City Rewards reward program members can receive a free order of fries or three-cheese-baked Mac & Cheese. Use the app or the online platform to redeem the offer.

McDonald’s

The chain’s current promotion, which offers consumers a free order of medium fries with any purchase of $1 or more in the McDonald’s app every Friday through December 26th, coincides with the national holiday. However, through Sunday, July 13, McDonald’s is offering another free medium order of fries through the app with a $1 minimum purchase in observance of the holiday.

Shack Shake

Customers of Shake Shack may receive a free side of fries on Friday, July 11, by entering the promo code FREEFRY in the Shack app, online, or at a Shack kiosk.

Del Taco

Del Yeah! On July 11th, Rewards members will receive a free regular fry with any purchase. Orders must be placed online or through the rewards app (to use the offer in the app, go to the “Rewards/Your Offers” section, save the deal, and then choose between Ordering in Person or Checkout).

Smashburger

On July 11, customers of Smashburger can receive free French fries, Smashfries, sweet potato fries, or hot fries with any purchase of $1 or more. However, they must enter the promo code FRYDAY25 when placing their in-app, online, or in-store orders.

Sonic

With every purchase made using the Sonic app, Sonic consumers can receive a free medium fries or tots.

Dog Haus

On July 11, Haus Rewards members who spend $10 or more receive a free serving of fries. Use the app to find the best deal.

Wendy’s

Similar to McDonald’s, Wendy’s is giving away free Hot & Crispy Fries with every purchase on Fridays through 2025. Any size can be ordered by customers, but Seasoned Potatoes, Fuego Fries, and Topped Fries are not included. Customers must use the Wendy’s app or website to access the offer.

Whataburger

On Friday, July 11, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time, medium fries will be available for 75 cents to Whataburger Rewards members. The deal may only be used through the Whataburger app, but no further purchases are required.

Farmer Boys

On July 11, members of the Very Important Farmer loyalty program can order Always Crispy Fries through the VIF app for just $1 when they make a $5 minimum purchase.

Houston TX Hot Chicken

Get free fries on July 11 when you use the HHC loyalty app to buy any meal, whether it’s online or to go.

Wayback Burgers

For $1, any member of the Wayback Rewards reward program can get a standard order of fries—good in-restaurant, online, or through the Wayback app—without having to make any extra purchases.

Tombstone Pizza

Visit the official website between July 11 and July 25 to enter to win a chance to try the pizza maker’s new French Fry Style Crust Pizza, which features a potato-based crust. Starting this month, Walmart and other retailers will carry the new pizzas in two flavors: Loaded Bacon Cheddar and Chili Cheese.

Sheetz

Look under the Offerz tab in the Sheetz app to find a deal for a free bag of fries between July 11 and July 13.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Customers who buy a small (or bigger) Penn Station sandwich from the Cincinnati-based fast-casual sandwich chain between July 11 and 13 will receive a free small order of fries.

Long John Silver’s

Members of the Seacret Society loyalty program can get free fries using the Long John Silver’s mobile app from July 11 to July 18. Additionally, with a $5 purchase, you can receive a free individual-sized order of crispy waffle fries.