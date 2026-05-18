Spotify Introduces Disco Ball App Icon to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Users of Spotify who updated their mobile app this week noticed something different and unexpected: a new shimmering green 3D disco ball icon appearing on their phones.

Spotify has remained somewhat mysterious about the meaning behind the updated icon, replying from its official account on X to a post discussing the new logo with: “isn’t she lovely? 💚” At first glance on a small screen, the mirrorball design may not be immediately recognizable, as it somewhat resembles the Spotify logo wrapped in cellophane.

A Spotify representative confirmed that the disco ball is part of the audio streaming platform’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of its founding. The spokesperson, however, did not confirm whether the disco-ball icon is only temporary.

As part of marking its first two decades, the streamer on Tuesday launched “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s).” The mobile-only in-app experience gives users a look back at their personal listening history, including the total number of unique songs they have listened to, the first song they ever played, and their all-time most-streamed artist.

The “Party of the Year(s)” experience also includes a personalized playlist featuring users’ top 120 most-played tracks, complete with play counts. Both Premium subscribers and free-tier users can access the nostalgia-themed feature. Similar to the platform’s yearly Spotify Wrapped campaign, each data story comes with a custom share card that users can post on social media.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Spotify also revealed for the first time the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, podcasts, and audiobooks in the platform’s history.

The No. 1 most-streamed artist in Spotify history is Taylor Swift, while Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny is the most-streamed album of all time. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd became the platform’s most-streamed song, while The Joe Rogan Experience was the most-listened-to podcast. Meanwhile, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas became the most-streamed audiobook.

For reference, although it has been 20 years since Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon co-founded Spotify in Sweden in 2006, the service did not officially launch in the United States until July 2011.

Why is Spotify a disco ball?

Spotify’s new disco ball icon is part of the platform’s 20th anniversary celebrations. Alongside the icon update, Spotify is also allowing users to join a “Party of the Year(s)” playlist experience that highlights their all-time listening history.

Why did Spotify change its logo? Is it temporary?

Although Spotify has not officially addressed the icon update in detail, the disco-ball theme connected to the “Party of the Year(s)” experience has led many users to believe the icon change may only be temporary.

How to see your first song on Spotify

Spotify users can access their “Party of the Year(s)” experience by searching “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” in the mobile app, or by visiting spotify.com/20 on a mobile device. The feature is available exclusively on mobile devices.

Is Drake’s new album on Spotify?

Yes, Drake’s three new albums — Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour — are available on Spotify and other streaming services such as Apple Music and Amazon Music.