Spotify Launches “Messages” Feature for Sharing Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks

Spotify’s Messages feature allows users to share audiobooks, podcasts, and songs with friends and family within the app. The feature is intended to facilitate recommendations, improve listener connections, and assist creators in expanding their reach through word-of-mouth, according to the company. This week, Messages will be available on mobile devices in a few markets to both free and paid users who are 16 years of age or older.

How to send a message in Spotify

Navigate to the “Now Playing” screen when you’re listening to a song, podcast, or audio book.

After selecting a friend from the list, tap the Share icon.

To share right away, click Send.

Tapping your profile photo in the top-left corner will bring up a new Messages page. This is how you access Messages.

After a request has been approved, users can reply with text or emojis and carry on sharing Spotify content.

Since fans may now more organically share their work through platform chats, this innovation may lead to greater discovery for authors, artists, and other creators. According to Spotify, the tool is intended to complement existing methods of externally sharing information via social media or SMS, not to replace them.

Privacy and safety features

Spotify emphasized that users still had authority. In the settings, you can choose whether to accept or reject message requests, blacklist accounts, or completely deactivate messages. Industry-standard encryption is used to protect conversations both in transit and at rest.

With the upgrade, Spotify is redefining itself as a social platform as well as a listening platform, where sharing a podcast, audiobook, or playlist may start a discussion.

Future Plans

According to Spotify, Messages is only the first step toward promoting more complex social interactions on its platform. The company affirmed that in the upcoming months, it will keep improving the product and make it available to more people globally.