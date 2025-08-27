Apps
Spotify Launches “Messages” Feature for Sharing Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks
Spotify’s Messages feature allows users to share audiobooks, podcasts, and songs with friends and family within the app. The feature is intended to facilitate recommendations, improve listener connections, and assist creators in expanding their reach through word-of-mouth, according to the company. This week, Messages will be available on mobile devices in a few markets to both free and paid users who are 16 years of age or older.
How to send a message in Spotify
- Navigate to the “Now Playing” screen when you’re listening to a song, podcast, or audio book.
- After selecting a friend from the list, tap the Share icon.
- To share right away, click Send.
- Tapping your profile photo in the top-left corner will bring up a new Messages page. This is how you access Messages.
- After a request has been approved, users can reply with text or emojis and carry on sharing Spotify content.
Since fans may now more organically share their work through platform chats, this innovation may lead to greater discovery for authors, artists, and other creators. According to Spotify, the tool is intended to complement existing methods of externally sharing information via social media or SMS, not to replace them.
How Messages work
According to Spotify, Messages enables one-on-one conversations in which users can reply with text or emojis and share Spotify content. Users can choose a friend and send a message by tapping the share icon in the Now Playing View. Reactions, responses, and further shared content can be added to the conversation after a message request is approved.
According to Spotify, it will also recommend messages to users based on past interactions, such sharing songs together, joining playlists with others, or being a member of a Family or Duo plan. The user’s profile picture, located in the upper left area of the app, provides access to conversations.
Here’s how Messages work
You can share Spotify content and respond with text and emojis in messages, which are one-on-one discussions.
- Start an in-app conversation with someone you’ve already interacted with on Spotify and share Spotify content.
- While in the Now Playing View, tap the share icon, choose a friend, and press send while listening to a music, podcast, or audiobook.
- You may send SMS, respond with emojis, and easily share Spotify content with others after accepting a message request. Navigate to your profile picture in the upper left corner to access Messages.
The messages are intended for the discussions you now have with your loved ones on music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Using the app to initiate a conversation with someone you know and have shared Spotify content with in the past is simple. Additionally, you will notice recommended individuals to communicate based on factors such as whether you currently share a Family or Duo plan, have previously shared Spotify content with them, or have joined Jams, Blends, or collaborative playlists.
You should keep sharing Spotify content directly on your preferred social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, TikTok, and more. Messages on Spotify are meant to enhance, not replace, existing integrations, and we’re thrilled to keep adding more methods to promote the Spotify music you enjoy, no matter where you are.
Social media sharing
The company made it clear that Messages is not meant to replace current integrations with apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and TikTok, but rather to enhance them. With the added advantage of in-app chats, users may still share their favorite songs with others.
Privacy and safety features
Spotify emphasized that users still had authority. In the settings, you can choose whether to accept or reject message requests, blacklist accounts, or completely deactivate messages. Industry-standard encryption is used to protect conversations both in transit and at rest.
Furthermore, Spotify announced that it will use proactive detection tools to look for hazardous or harmful content, with moderators going over any content that is detected. Additionally, users can immediately report problematic messages.
Spotify has placed a strong emphasis on user protections. Through Settings, you may choose whether to accept or reject message requests, block other users, or completely disable the service. Content is reviewed in accordance with Spotify’s Terms of Use and Platform Rules, and messages are encrypted. While proactive detection algorithms keep an eye out for any harmful or unlawful content, reported material will be evaluated.
With the upgrade, Spotify is redefining itself as a social platform as well as a listening platform, where sharing a podcast, audiobook, or playlist may start a discussion.
Future Plans
According to Spotify, Messages is only the first step toward promoting more complex social interactions on its platform. The company affirmed that in the upcoming months, it will keep improving the product and make it available to more people globally.
