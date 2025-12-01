Book
What Makes Taj’s Sabbatical Stand Out?
There are science fiction stories that entertain, there are thrillers that keep you guessing, and then there are books like Taj’s Sabbatical that do both.
Artell Smith’s novel is not just another entry into the genre. It’s a story written with the experience of someone who understands systems, people, and the moral weight of choices. That’s what sets it apart.
A Hero Who Breaks the Mold
Most sci-fi heroes are young, brash, and destined to rise. Taj Varma is different. He’s older, sharp, and weary from decades of service as a Sol System Enforcer. His attempt at a peaceful sabbatical is shattered when clone assassins start targeting him, some carrying the faces of people he loves. This shift in perspective makes the story richer and more relatable. Taj isn’t learning how to fight; he’s learning what’s worth fighting for.
Family at the Center of the Action
What really makes Taj’s Sabbatical stand out is its emotional core. Taj’s love for his partner, Taddy, drives him as much as any mission. His relationship with Sammy, his synthetic bodyguard, adds both wit and depth to the Story. It’s in these bonds that the novel raises questions about identity, loyalty, and what it truly means to be human.
A Story That Asks Real Questions
The novel delivers all the suspense you’d expect—political conspiracies, interplanetary chases, and enemies that hide in plain sight. But beneath the action lies something deeper: a story that challenges readers to consider memory, identity, and survival in a future where even your own reflection can’t be trusted.
A Winner Story of a Winner Man
In 2025, Taj’s Sabbatical became available on Audible, and the story gained a new dimension. The narration captures both the urgency of Taj’s battles and the quiet moments of philosophy between him and Sammy. It’s helped the book reach new audiences, proving that the story works as both a thriller and a meditation on what it means to be human.
Artell Smith is no stranger to high-stakes decision-making. Before fiction, he built a career in executive leadership and consulting, writing books on leadership and advocacy.
His nonfiction book, Champions Needed, won the Regal Summit Book Award, and his holiday thriller, A Death at Christmas and Other Wondrous Events, won the Literary Titan Book Award. That same depth of insight carries into Taj’s Sabbatical, giving the novel weight far beyond its genre trappings.
Taj’s Sabbatical stands out because it refuses to separate the thrilling from the thoughtful. It’s a story of family, loyalty, and survival set in a universe as unpredictable as our own.
