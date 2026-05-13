Spotify Honors API Heritage Month 2026 With Playlists, Podcasts, and Artist Support

Spotify is celebrating Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting new music and artists from the API community.

Asian and Pacific Islander artists continue to influence the global music landscape, breaking creative barriers and building strong connections with audiences around the world. During this year’s Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month (APIHM), Spotify is recognizing their impact while also spotlighting emerging artists shaping the future of music.

Meet the 2026 Gold House Futures Artists

At the heart of this year’s celebration is Spotify’s continuing partnership with Gold House, the nonprofit collective of API leaders. For the fifth straight year, Spotify is working together with Gold House on the Gold House Futures Music Accelerator, a program created to support rising artists as they expand their audiences and gain momentum at important stages of their careers.

The 2026 group features indie-pop singer Mikayla Geier along with R&B artists Joyce Wrice and Karri. As part of the program’s ongoing tradition, the artists will release their own Spotify Singles later this month.

In addition to editorial and social media support, the artists will appear on billboards across New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. Spotify also hosted its yearly in-person masterclass at its Los Angeles office, allowing the artists and their teams to connect with Spotify music experts and learn new strategies for reaching wider audiences.

Explore the APIHM Hub

For listeners in the United States and Canada, Spotify’s Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month hub will also feature curated playlists, podcasts and audiobooks representing voices from across the API community.