California State Fair 2025 — When, Where, Tickets, Entertainment Lineup, Performances and What’s New

The 171st annual California State Fair takes place at the Cal Expo fairgrounds, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, from July 11 to July 27. According to the California State Fair, this year’s theme is “Times Like These,” which offers a nostalgic look at family-friendly fair activities. Monday through Thursday, gates open at 4 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. Every night at 10 p.m., the fair comes to an end, and on Friday and Saturday nights, fireworks light up the sky.

This is your comprehensive guide to everything taking place at the Golden State’s renowned festival this year:

When is the California State Fair in 2025? Where is it?

The California State Fair features a different headliner performing every night from Friday, July 11, through Sunday, July 27.

The fair is located in Sacramento at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd.

When can I watch Ludacris perform on opening day?

On Friday, July 11, Ludacris, whose popular songs include “Act a Fool” and “Get Back,” will play the headline act while the fair’s Sky River Casino Stage is completely booked.

The hip-hop artist is presently on a U.S. tour. According to the fair’s website, gates open at 5 p.m. for first-come, first-served seating in the section behind the General Admission seating area. The fair stated, “Please note that the free seating area is limited to the first 700 guests.” At 8 p.m., Ludacris is scheduled to perform.

How much is parking at the California State Fair?

At the California State Fair, general parking is $15. Parking fees can be paid using cash or most major credit cards. The parking spots that are nearest to each admission gate are accessible.

How much are tickets to the California State Fair?

Regular ticket costs, excluding days of special events, are:

Children ages 4 and younger: Free

Children 5-12 years old: $10

Adult/General Admission: $16

Seniors 62 years and older: $12

Before the fair’s opening, discounted tickets can be purchased online at https://castatefair.com/admissions/. Only available before the fair begins, Special Fun Packs include four General Admission tickets, four Monorail ride tickets, and one parking pass. Tickets for a single monorail are available at the monorail ticket booth and cost $5. Youngsters under four enter free of charge.

Children under the age of 12 enter the fair free on Tuesdays, and visitors of all ages only pay $2 per carnival ride.

What is the entertainment lineup for 2025?

The Sky River Casino stage hosts free music every night during the California State Fair. At 5 p.m., fans can start waiting in line for one of the 700 available seats. If you want a seat to be guaranteed, you will need to pay $40 to reserve it.

The Toyota Concert Series lineup for the Sky River Casino Stage is as follows:

Friday, July 11 – Ludacris

Saturday, July 12 – Bret Michaels

Sunday, July 13 – Air Supply

Monday, July 14 – Blank Space: Taylor Swift Tribute

Tuesday, July 15 – Happy Together Tour (headlined and hosted by The Turtles)

Wednesday, July 16 – Dirty Heads

Thursday, July 17 – Dustin Lynch

Friday, July 18 – Tesla

Saturday, July 19 – Queen Nation

Sunday, July 20 – Majo Aguilar and Joss Favela (Viva el Mariachi)

Monday, July 21 – Journey Revisited

Tuesday, July 22 – Cypress Hill

Wednesday, July 23 – Joe Nichols

Thursday, July 24 – Tower of Power

Friday, July 25 – O.A.R.

Saturday, July 26 – Brothers Osborne

Sunday, July 27 – En Vogue

How much are State Fair concert tickets?

Admission to the California State Fair is free, including entry to concerts. For first-come, first-served seating in the free area behind the general admission seating area, fairgoers can begin lining up at the Golden 1 Stage venue at 5 p.m. Only the first 700 attendees will be able to use the free seating area. Reserved tickets are also available to fans.

Family-friendly entertainment

Every day until 8:30 p.m., there is a petting zoo outside the Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn close to the Kids Park area. Every day until 10 p.m., you may also view the livestock from the competitions in the Big Barn. For additional information, visit https://castatefair.com/exhibits/. The fair also features the state’s finest food, technology, and agriculture throughout the fairgrounds. Live entertainment and performers roam the grounds to amaze and excite audiences at the Community Stage.

Choose from dozens of well-liked carnival rides for all ages at Midway, including the famous Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, and roller coasters. Every rider needs to have a carnival coupon or a ride wristband.

How to get to the California State Fair

From the Stockton area, drivers can go north on Interstate 5 or Highway 99 to Sacramento. Follow the signs to Reno after leaving Downtown Sacramento on the Capital City Freeway East exit of I-5. Just northeast of the American River is the Cal Expo exit. Just North of the 12th Avenue exit, Highway 99 turns into the Capital City Freeway. To go to Cal Expo, keep crossing the river.

What’s new at the California State Fair this year?

A new ride | The 45-foot-tall Invader uses “intense centrifugal forces” to spin four-passenger pods.

Budweiser Clydesdales | On July 11–13 and July 17–20, the famous horses will be at the fair.

New exhibits | An interactive experience about California lowrider culture can be found at the “CaLOWfornia Love” exhibit. Innovation and science fiction serve as inspiration for a “POPnology” exhibit. “Wild Science” includes interactive demos and experiments.

Shaq aka DJ Diesel | Shaq’s Base Allstars will play on July 11 at Heart Health Park.

A film festival | Original short films and animations will be screened at the first-ever film festival on July 11.

Truck and Tractor pulls | Engines and heavy-duty machines compete on July 19.

On July 13, monster trucks will also be featured.

Additional attractions that are coming back

On July 12, the State Fair BBQ competition will be held.

Returning are the sea lion splash attractions and the All-Alaskan racing pigs.

On July 24, a butcher exhibition is held.

Also returning are the Save Mart Wine Garden with its wine slushies and the California cannabis exhibit.

The expo buildings’ candy maze selfie exhibit and the super secret silent disco are two more returning attractions.

The Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn has a petting zoo that is open daily until 8:30 p.m.

Which new foods are available at the fair?

Boba King features boba and spam fries

Chando’s Tacos

Dubai Chocolate Cups

Island Fin Poke

Rescafe Coffee

Woodfired Flatbreads featuring state-sourced ingredients

Fire Roasted Artichoke with lemon-chive aioli and garlic butter

“Celebration of Sourdough!” is fire-roasted with dipping sauces

“The Best of the Wurst” features Silva Sausages from Northern California with warm German potato salad and more

Golden Fry House

Here are the special events at the fair by day

July 12 – Best of CA Brewfest

July 12 – CA State Fair BBQ Competition

July 13 – Junior Livestock Awards Ceremony

July 15 – Fair Food Competition

July 19 – Truck and Tractor Pulls

July 19 – Out at the Fair – Diversity is celebrated with activities all day, such as Drag Queen Bingo (at the Michelob Ultra Grandstand)

July 18/19 – Corndog Eating Contest

July 18/19 – Pro Chef Championship

July 19 – Multicultural Gospel Celebration

July 20 – Day of Flowers

July 20 – Youth Mariachi Competition

July 21 – Save Mart Pie Eating Contest

July 22 – Poppy’s Birthday Party

July 23 – Military, Veteran & First Responder Appreciation Day sponsored by AT&T

July 23 – HERO Act Chili Cookoff for Firefighters (Rep. Ami Bera sponsored event)

July 26 – El Gran Bailazo de la Feria

Will there be fireworks at the California State Fair?

Yes. The fireworks shows at the California State Fair take place at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.