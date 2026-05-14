WhatsApp Plus Expands to iPhones With New Premium Features

WhatsApp has started rolling out its announced premium subscription service, “WhatsApp Plus,” to selected iPhone users. After early testing on Android devices, the feature is now appearing on some iPhones. Although the rollout remains gradual, WhatsApp has already shared more details about the subscription and its features, suggesting that a broader release may be approaching.

First iPhone users receive access to WhatsApp Plus

The premium “WhatsApp Plus” subscription appears to be moving closer to a wider launch. Following earlier hints and testing phases among Android users, reports now indicate that certain iPhone users can already access the feature. According to WABetaInfo, a website focused on WhatsApp updates, the subscription has become available for some users running iOS version 26.17.74.

At the moment, the feature is not widely available and is instead being introduced gradually. Users can check within the app settings to see whether the subscription has been activated for their account. More users are expected to gain access in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp shares details about the Plus subscription

At the same time, WhatsApp has started providing additional information regarding the new subscription service. Several new entries related to “WhatsApp Plus” have appeared in the app’s help section, where the company explains both the subscription process and the basic terms of use.

According to the information provided, WhatsApp’s standard version will continue to remain free. Messaging, calls and the app’s core functions will still be available without payment. “WhatsApp Plus” is being introduced as an optional subscription with access to additional features.

More customization and extra features

The features described in the help section support earlier rumors about the subscription’s offerings. The main focus is on expanded personalization tools and improved chat management.

New additions reportedly include premium stickers with special effects, customizable themes and alternate app icons. Users will also be able to pin up to 20 chats permanently at the top of their chat list. Premium ringtones for frequently contacted users are also included.

Chat lists can additionally be customized further, with users able to assign personalized notifications, ringtones and visual designs to create a more tailored messaging experience.

Pricing and availability remain limited

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed an official date for the full release of WhatsApp Plus. However, the company is expected to notify users directly once the subscription becomes available on a larger scale.