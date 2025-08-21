Apps
How and Where to Find the Schedule Call Feature on WhatsApp
A new feature that WhatsApp has added enables users to schedule their calls in advance. The “Schedule Calls” option allows users to plan calls ahead of time directly through the platform and is accessible for both individual and group conversations.
How and Where to Find the Schedule Call Feature on WhatsApp
With the new feature, users can hit the plus (+) icon and choose the “Schedule Call” option under the calls tab. Before the start of a scheduled call, participants will automatically receive a notification. This eliminates the need for extra reminders by guaranteeing that invitees are aware when a call has been scheduled.
The WhatsApp feature allows you to schedule calls that show up beforehand, much like Zoom’s meeting scheduling features. It can be applied to both group and one-on-one discussions. Users may more easily track and manage calls with the integration’s feature to sync scheduled calls with Google Calendar.
With over three billion users around the world, WhatsApp is always adding new features to enhance the user experience. In order to facilitate group call planning and self-expression, the instant messaging platform has added a number of new features to its calling service.
How Users Can Benefit
With this update, WhatsApp users may now plan group calls without providing members individual alerts. You can invite friends, family, or coworkers directly from the scheduling UI. Calls can be viewed under the calls page after they are set up, and participants are promptly notified. Users are also notified when someone joins via a shared link.
WhatsApp is bolstering its position against other services like Zoom and Google Meet by releasing this update. Emoji reactions and a “raise hand” option, which are already popular on competing services, are further supporting features that the app has incorporated. Given WhatsApp’s substantial user base, the new scheduling feature might persuade users to stick with the app rather than using competitors for call-related features.
WhatsApp clarified that to make call management easier, it has updated its user interface. Whether for family conversations or meetings pertaining to work, the company stated that the upgrade is meant for both personal and professional uses.
Scheduling Calls
A new call scheduling feature has been added by WhatsApp to compete with rivals like Zoom and Google Meet. This enables users to schedule a group call ahead of time and invite people or groups to participate.
Users can choose “Schedule call” by tapping the + button on the Calls tab.
From the Calls page, customers can now view and control all of their upcoming calls thanks to the new feature. A list of attendees and links to the call will be sent to them, which they can share with others or put on their own calendar.
Furthermore, the call creator will be informed when someone joins, and all participants will get notified when a call is about to start.
New forms of self-expression for users
Additionally, WhatsApp has given users new options to express themselves during group calls. To contribute without interrupting the conversation, users can now “raise a hand” to signal they would like to talk or convey a reaction.
Features that were copied
WhatsApp’s owner, Meta, has a reputation for adding features that are comparable to those on competing platforms. For example, rival applications like Snapchat and X (previously Twitter) already had several features that Instagram, which is owned by Meta, just added, such as Instagram Maps and Reposts.
The recently released WhatsApp Calls features, such as call scheduling and replies, are also frequently found on Google Meet and Zoom. This is consistent with Meta’s practice of integrating well-liked features from its rivals.
Academic Vocabulary Building with Dictionary Tips from Assignment in Need Mentors
Beyond the Numbers: Earl Fenner Illustrates What True P&L Ownership Looks Like in a High-Stakes Industry
How and Where to Find the Schedule Call Feature on WhatsApp
Vasid Qureshi, India’s Top Blogger Shares 5 Tips to Go Viral on Social Media
Bitcoin Mixer CoinJoin Unveils Innovative, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions Top Best Bitcoin Mixer 2023
APPLY FOR A MONEY LOAN WITHOUT A CREDIT CHECK
Recent Posts
Academic Vocabulary Building with Dictionary Tips from Assignment in Need Mentors
Mastering academic vocabulary is a cornerstone of successful learning for students, especially those navigating university-level assignments and research papers. Having...
Beyond the Numbers: Earl Fenner Illustrates What True P&L Ownership Looks Like in a High-Stakes Industry
Owning a Profit and Loss (P&L) statement is about far more than managing a spreadsheet or tracking financial outcomes. It...
How and Where to Find the Schedule Call Feature on WhatsApp
A new feature that WhatsApp has added enables users to schedule their calls in advance. The “Schedule Calls” option allows...
Sacred Office Spaces and Energetic Profitability: How Shamanism Enhances Business Culture and Removes Obstacles to Profitability
Joseph Callender’s Ascension Shamanism helps businesses remove energetic blocks, transform culture, and increase profitability through ancient shamanic wisdom. What if...
FITUEYES Set to Redefine Your TV Room at IFA Berlin 2025
Booth H22-112 | Messe Berlin, Germany | September 5–9 Berlin, Germany — FITUEYES, the design-forward creator of iconic TV stands...
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Brazil vs Colombia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch
-
Festivals & Events2 weeks ago
List of August National and International Days You Should Know and Celebrate
-
Business2 weeks ago
Kissht Founder Ranvir Singh on Transforming India’s Credit Landscape
-
Science2 weeks ago
Here’s What You Need to Know about the Perseid Meteor Shower 2025, Which will Peak on August 12-13
-
Health2 weeks ago
Evyatar Nitzany: Signs Your Healthcare Program Management Needs a Reset
-
Business2 weeks ago
When the Month Outlasts the Money: A Silent Bridge Appears
-
Health2 weeks ago
Beth Frates, MD, on the Power of Lifestyle Medicine: How One Doctor is Rewriting the Rules of Healthcare
-
World4 weeks ago
Amy Hannah Johnston: Why Global Democracy Needs Local Voices on Advisory Councils