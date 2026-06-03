iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026 Announces Star-Studded Las Vegas Lineup

BTS, Cardi B, and Lainey Wilson are among the artists scheduled to perform at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will take place this September in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, June 2, organizers unveiled the star-packed lineup for the annual event, featuring BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, and several other major acts.

Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer, and Zara Larsson are also set to perform.

The lineup for the two-day music event, scheduled for September 18 and 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was revealed Tuesday morning. The K-pop group, the rap star, and the Swedish pop singer are among the initial wave of performers announced for the Capital One-sponsored festival.

Benson Boone, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, and Weezer will also appear at the event, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host. According to an official release, additional artists will be announced in the coming months.

More performers are expected to be revealed at a later date.

This year’s edition of the festival will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 18 and 19. Ryan Seacrest will serve as the event host.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is all about bringing together the biggest artists across every genre for two unforgettable nights, and this year’s lineup truly reflects the incredible diversity of music today,” iHeartMedia chief programming officer Tom Poleman and president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said in a statement.

Each evening, performances will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations across more than 150 markets nationwide. Disney+ and Hulu will also livestream every performance.

The statement continued, “From global superstars to fan-favorite icons, we’re excited to once again deliver an unmatched live and streaming experience that reaches millions of fans everywhere — whether they’re in the arena, listening across our stations nationwide or watching on Disney+ and Hulu.”

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Bart Peters on behalf of iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). iHeartMedia will also oversee executive production of the livestream.

Capital One cardholders will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning June 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Eligible customers will also have the opportunity to purchase a Capital One Access Pass, which includes entry to a special pre-show party with Weezer on Friday featuring food, beverages, and a private performance. Information regarding the presale and the general ticket sale, which begins June 12, is available through iHeart’s website.

Fans who cannot attend in person will still be able to listen live through iHeartRadio stations nationwide or watch every performance via Disney+ and Hulu.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will receive priority access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Additional information about presale opportunities can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

General ticket sales will begin through AXS.com on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. PT.

Last year’s festival featured headliners including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, LL COOL J, Maroon 5, Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, GloRilla, John Fogerty, Mariah Carey, The Offspring, Tim McGraw, and others.