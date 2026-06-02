Med Matrix Surpasses 3,000 Patients Served in Under Three Years

South Portland functional medicine clinic reaches milestone amid growing demand for personalized, root-cause healthcare

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (June 2026) — Med Matrix, a functional medicine clinic in South Portland, Maine, announced this month that it has served more than 3,000 patients since opening its doors in July 2023. The clinic, which currently sees over 200 new patients per month, attributes its growth to a model that prioritizes longer consultations, 80+ biomarker lab panels, and individualized treatment plans.

A Different Approach to Healthcare

Most primary care visits in the United States last between 15 and 20 minutes. Insurance-based models push providers toward higher volume and shorter visits. For patients dealing with fatigue, hormonal shifts, autoimmune symptoms, or chronic pain, that window is rarely enough.

Med Matrix operates outside the insurance model entirely. Every new patient receives a blood panel covering 80+ biomarkers, a full body composition scan, and a 60-minute consultation with their provider. The clinic’s team reviews labs, health history, and symptom questionnaires before the patient even sits down for their appointment.

“We spend more time with each person in a single visit than most people get in a full year of primary care,” said Cole Siefer, founder of Med Matrix. “That’s not a criticism of other doctors. It’s a criticism of a system that gives them seven minutes and expects miracles.”

Growth Driven by Word of Mouth

The clinic’s growth from zero to 3,000+ patients has been fueled largely by patient referrals and online reviews. Med Matrix holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 150 Google reviews, a metric Siefer says matters more to him than any advertising campaign.

“People find us because someone they trust told them about their experience here,” Siefer said. “A patient tells their sister. Their sister tells a coworker. That’s how most of our schedule fills.”

The clinic now employs 7 providers across functional medicine, hormone therapy, peptide therapy, and weight management. Each provider works collaboratively, sharing notes and cross-referencing findings rather than operating in isolation.

Why Patients Are Seeking Alternatives

The 3,000-patient milestone reflects a broader trend in healthcare. Patients are increasingly frustrated with a system that tells them their labs are “normal” while they still feel exhausted, foggy, or in pain.

Standard lab panels check a narrow set of markers. A typical thyroid screen, for example, only measures TSH, a signaling hormone from the brain. It skips T3, T4, and thyroid antibodies, which are the markers that actually reveal whether the thyroid is functioning well or under autoimmune attack.

“We hear the same story over and over,” Siefer said. “Someone goes to their doctor, gets told everything looks fine, and walks out feeling worse than when they walked in. Not because their doctor doesn’t care, but because the system doesn’t give them the tools to dig deeper.”

What Comes Next

Med Matrix plans to continue expanding its provider team and service offerings through 2026 and into 2027. The clinic is also investing in patient education through its podcast and blog, which cover topics ranging from hormone health and gut function to sleep, nutrition, and autoimmune conditions.

The clinic is located at 400 Western Avenue in South Portland, Maine, and accepts patients from across the state.

About Med Matrix

Med Matrix (medmatrixusa.com) is a functional medicine clinic in South Portland, Maine, founded in 2023 by Cole Siefer. The clinic specializes in root-cause healthcare, hormone therapy, advanced lab testing, and personalized treatment plans. With 7 providers and more than 3,000 patients served, Med Matrix has become one of New England’s fastest-growing functional medicine practices.

Media Contact:

Med Matrix South Portland, Maine

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medmatrixusa.com