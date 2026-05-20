Entertainment
2026 BET Awards Nominations: Full Nominees List and Top Categories Revealed
Cardi B leads the nominations for the 2026 BET Awards with six nods, while Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely with five nominations each. Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto each secured four nominations.
A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I. and YK Niece received three nominations apiece.
Mariah the Scientist, Taylor and Kehlani were all recognized at the Billboard Women in Music event held on April 29. Mariah the Scientist earned the Rising Star award, Taylor received the Visionary award, and Kehlani was presented with the Impact award.
Lamar won five Grammys on Feb. 1, including record of the year and best melodic rap performance for “Luther,” his chart-topping collaboration with SZA. The track is nominated here for video of the year.
Clipse’s Let God Sort ‘Em Out, which previously earned a 2026 Grammy nomination for album of the year, is also nominated in that category at the BET Awards. Olivia Dean, who won the Grammy for best new artist on Feb. 1, is nominated in the same category here. She competes alongside RAYE, who received a Grammy nomination in that category at the 2025 ceremony.
One Battle After Another and Sinners, both nominees for best picture at the 2026 Oscars — with One Battle After Another taking the win — are also nominated here for best movie. Wicked: For Good, which did not receive any Oscar nominations, is also included in the category.
Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, who won the Oscar for best actor on March 15, received a nomination in that category here. Delroy Lindo and Teyana Taylor, who earned Oscar nominations for their supporting performances in Sinners and One Battle After Another, respectively, are also nominated.
BET introduced two new categories this year. The Fashion Vanguard Award honors a global figure whose fashion influence has created lasting cultural impact, shaped style narratives, and continued to elevate fashion as storytelling across music, film, sports and public life. Nominees this year include A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Zendaya.
The Pulse Award recognizes a creator, campaign or content series that most strongly advanced Black culture in digital spaces by sparking conversations, building community and defining online moments. Nominees include 85 South Show, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar and R&B Money Podcast.
“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, said in a statement.
Orlando serves as executive producer for the 2026 BET Awards, while Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the show. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are also executive producers.
Nominees were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which includes entertainment professionals and influencers from music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and creative arts.
The 2026 BET Awards, hosted by Druski, will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and will also be simulcast on BET HER, CMT, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon (NAN), Paramount, POP, VH1, Comedy Central and TV Land.
Performers, additional honorees and details about online fan voting for the Viewer’s Choice Award are expected to be announced soon.
The full list of nominees for the 2026 BET Awards is divided into Music, General, Film/TV and Sports categories, followed by a ranking of the top nominees by total nominations.
Music Categories
Album of the Year
- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
- everything is a lot. — Wale
- HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
- MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
- The Fall-Off — J. Cole
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- GIVĒON
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
Best Group
- 41
- Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana & Max B
- Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
- Nas & DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- “wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best New Artist
- Belly Gang Kushington
- DESTIN CONRAD
- JayDon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Trap Dickey
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “Able” — Kirk Franklin
- “ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
- “All to Thee” — BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At the Cross” — CeCe Winans
- “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
- “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin
- “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
BET Her
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
- “First” — Tems
- “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous” — Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean
Viewers’ Choice
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
- “It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Outside” — Cardi B
- “Raindance” — Dave & Tems
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
Video of the Year
- “100” — Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.
- “luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B & Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
General Categories
The Fashion Vanguard Award (New)
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- Teyana Taylor
- Zendaya
The Pulse Award (New)
- 85 South Show
- Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Don Lemon
- Druski
- It Is What It Is
- Joe and Jada
- On the Radar
- R&B Money Podcast
Film & TV Categories
Best Movie
- Highest 2 Lowest
- Him
- Number One on the Call Sheet
- One Battle After Another
- Relationship Goals
- Ruth & Boaz
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
- Teyana Taylor
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- Michael B. Jordan
- Sterling K. Brown
YoungStars Award
- Daria Johns
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Jazzy’s World TV
- Lela Hoffmeister
- North West
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- VanVan
Sports Categories
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson — Basketball
- Angel Reese — Basketball
- Claressa Shields — Boxing
- Coco Gauff — Tennis
- Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball
- Gabby Thomas — Track & Field
- Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics
- Naomi Osaka — Tennis
- Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge — Baseball
- Anthony Edwards — Basketball
- Caleb Williams — Football
- Jalen Brunson — Basketball
- Jalen Hurts — Football
- LeBron James — Basketball
- Shedeur Sanders — Football
- Stephen Curry — Basketball
Most nominations in numerical order
- Cardi B, 6
- Kendrick Lamar, 5
- Mariah the Scientist, 5
- Doechii, 4
- Doja Cat, 4
- Clipse, 4
- Teyana Taylor, 4
- Olivia Dean, 4
- Latto, 4
- A$AP Rocky, 3
- Bruno Mars, 3
- Bryson Tiller, 3
- Chris Brown, 3
- Jill Scott, 3
- Kehlani, 3
- Metro Boomin, 3
- SZA, 3
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, 3
- T.I., 3
- YK Niece, 3
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