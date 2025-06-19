Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy S26: What’s New and What’s Next

Everyone will soon be expecting Samsung’s latest Galaxy S flagship, especially those who are not interested in foldables, as the company’s new foldables are set for release in July. Assuming Samsung follows its usual launch schedule, the Galaxy S26 series will be available in early 2026. It may also launch four models in a single year, rather than just three.

The Galaxy S26 Edge might be that fourth model; however, depending on how well the S25 Edge sells, there are reports that the Edge model will eventually replace the Plus model. As of today, we predict that Samsung will introduce four different models because multiple sources indicate that the S25 Edge is underperforming.

The specifications for the Galaxy S26 will include new Snapdragon and Exynos chips.

There are a few specifications available for the Galaxy S26. However, one improvement is assured: new internal chips. Globally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Edge are probably going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s successor.

The S26 and S26+ in the US, Canada, and China will probably be powered by the same Snapdragon chip. We anticipate that Samsung will use an Exynos chip for these devices everywhere else. It’s unclear, though, if Samsung will pair the Galaxy S26 with the Exynos 2600, which it is developing on an advanced 2nm node, or the Exynos 2500, which makes its debut in July with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung will come with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard, regardless of the chip. There should also be storage options with 512GB and 1TB.

We hope Samsung will make the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra more widely available with next year’s Ultra model. This Galaxy S25 Ultra version is only available in select markets.

The Galaxy S26 series could launch with thinner designs.

Samsung made a concerted effort this year to minimize the size of its smartphones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra and mid-range smartphones, such as the Galaxy A56, feature thinner designs than their predecessors, but the Galaxy S26 Edge is the thinnest of them all. Additionally, Samsung is creating the thinnest Fold smartphone ever with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Rumors have said that Samsung will continue its downward trend with the design of the Galaxy S26. Samsung will use smaller camera modules to do this. This has already been demonstrated on the Galaxy S25 Edge. Compared to the S25 Ultra, the S25 Edge has a smaller 200MP camera module without sacrificing quality or functionality.

To guarantee that the Galaxy brand maintains its identity, the general design is unlikely to change. This entails a glass back with separate camera modules on all save the Edge model, a front side that is dominated by the display, and aluminum frames on the base/Plus models and titanium ones on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Edge.

Instead of just the Ultra, we’d like to see Samsung outfit all models with Gorilla Armor glass to reduce reflectivity. We are not optimistic, however. We also do not anticipate that screen sizes will change. The S26, S26+/Edge, and S26 Ultra’s AMOLED displays are expected to be 6.2, 6.7, and 6.9 inches in size, respectively.

Galaxy S26 battery: Capacity increases may or may not be impacted by the thinner design.

If Samsung had selected silicon-carbon technology instead of the conventional lithium-ion cells that power the majority of smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Edge would have avoided battery life complaints. However, the company decided against it.

Will the Galaxy S26 series change that next year? We’ll have to wait and see. Despite the new phones’ thinner chassis, the company may be able to boost battery capacities if it decides to use silicon-carbon batteries.

As of May 2025, the precise battery capacity numbers are unknown. There have been rumors that the S26 Ultra may have a 6,000 mAh battery, but we don’t think it’s likely because that seems like a huge jump from the 5,000 mAh batteries found in current Ultra models.

Will there be significant changes to the Galaxy S26 cameras in 2026?

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung unveiled a higher-resolution ultrawide camera with a 50MP sensor rather than a 12MP sensor, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra launched a new 5x long-range zoom camera.

Samsung has maintained the same rear camera configuration on the base and Plus Galaxy S devices for several years, although upgrading the 10MP front camera to a 12MP one back in 2023.

Will the Galaxy S26 series be the first to change that? It doesn’t seem to be, anyway.

Even though the S26/S26+ will feature a new primary sensor, Samsung will maintain the 50MP resolution. It’s also unclear if there will be any improvements made to the zoom and ultrawide cameras. Indeed, as per a startling report, Samsung will postpone significant camera upgrades until the Galaxy S28.

Likely, Samsung won’t offer any significant camera advancements in the upcoming series, even if it doesn’t wait that long. Given that Samsung previously went above and beyond by giving the S25 Edge a 200MP primary camera, it is probably the case with the Galaxy S26 Edge in particular.

With a Google Gemini alternative, Galaxy AI can power the Galaxy S26 software.

The Galaxy S26 series will come pre-installed with Android 16 and One UI version 8.5. Samsung will undoubtedly introduce new Galaxy AI features, one of which could be a replacement for Google Gemini.

Though it won’t be going away, Samsung may launch Perplexity AI as an alternative for Gemini, which took the role of Google Assistant and Bixby as the main digital assistant on the Galaxy S25 series and other devices running Android 15 with One UI 7.0.

Samsung is reportedly discussing an investment deal with ChatGPT competitor Perplexity AI, which might make its debut on the Galaxy S26 if it is authorized this year. Nevertheless, in the initial stage, the company might simply integrate Perplexity into Bixby and the Samsung Internet browser.

We hope the list of new features is longer than it was for One UI 8.0, even though there are a few specifics regarding other software developments. Otherwise, we will have to wait for Android 17/One UI 9.0, the first of at least seven big operating system updates for Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S.

The Galaxy S26 series’ prices ought to be on par with or more than those of the Galaxy S25.

Pricing is frequently the final important information to be disclosed, and the Galaxy S26 series is not expected to change that. As of right now, we can say with some degree of certainty that the pricing will not change from that of the Galaxy S25 series.