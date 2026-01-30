Connect with us

Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Process

50 minutes ago

Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Process

Applying for an IPO no longer requires filling long forms, visiting banks, or dealing with paperwork. Thanks to modern investing apps, you can now apply for IPOs in just a few clicks, right from your phone.

If you’re looking for apps that make IPO investing easy, fast, and hassle-free, here’s a curated list of the best apps with a simple IPO application process.

Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Procedure

Groww

The top app on our list is Groww, India’s No. 1 stockbroker and best investment app. The platform offers one of the simplest and most streamlined IPO application experiences, with features designed specifically to make IPO investing easy for everyone.

Key Features:

  • Supports both mainboard and SME IPO applications
  • Investor categories, i.e.,
    • Retail individual investors,
    • Employees/shareholders (if quota is available), and
    • HNIs, can apply for IPOs
  • Clear display of price band, lot size, issue size, minimum investment, and key dates
  • Provides in-app updates on IPO subscription progress, UPI mandate approval, and IPO allotment status on the app.
  • 100% digital IPO application with a smooth, UPI-based flow
  • Pre-apply feature to apply for the IPO before the bidding window opens.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal offers IPO applications through a secure digital platform, supported by strong research and expert insights. Investors can apply using UPI while reviewing detailed IPO analysis and recommendations. The app is well-suited for investors who rely on research-driven decisions alongside a smooth application experience.

Highlights:

  • UPI-enabled IPO applications
  • IPO insights and expert views
  • Stable and secure platform

Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities offers an easy and digital IPO application process with strong banking integration. Users can apply for IPOs through UPI mandates directly from the app, with minimal steps involved. The platform provides clear visibility into bid details and allotment status.

Highlights:

  • UPI-based IPO applications
  • Digital mandate approval
  • Clear allotment status tracking

Angel One

Angel One combines a relatively simple IPO application flow with in-depth research and recommendations. Users can apply for IPOs digitally using UPI while also accessing analyst insights and issue summaries.

Key features:

  • IPO recommendations and analysis
  • Easy online application via UPI
  • Alerts for upcoming IPOs
  • Integrated demat and trading account

Zerodha

Zerodha allows users to apply for IPOs through its Console platform, which is known for reliability and transparency. The IPO process is smooth and fully online, using UPI mandates for payments, while the interface is slightly more functional than visual.

Key features:

  • Apply directly using UPI
  • Detailed IPO information and timelines
  • Secure and reliable infrastructure
  • Easy mandate approval

Upstox

Upstox offers a fast and straightforward IPO application process through its mobile app. The platform focuses on reducing steps and clutter, making it easy for users to discover upcoming IPOs and apply using UPI.

Key features:

  • Simple IPO dashboard
  • UPI-based payments
  • Clean interface with essential details
  • Fast application submission

Dhan

Dhan is a newer investing platform that offers a clean, modern interface and a fast IPO application process. Users can apply for IPOs digitally using UPI mandates with minimal steps. The app focuses on speed and simplicity, making it appealing to tech-savvy investors who prefer a minimal design.

Highlights:

  • Simple IPO application flow
  • UPI mandate support
  • Clean, minimal UI

Conclusion

Applying for an IPO today is easier than ever, but the right app can make a big difference.

Whichever app you choose, make sure your UPI is active, your demat details are correct, and you review the IPO carefully before investing.

