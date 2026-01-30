Apps
Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Process
Applying for an IPO no longer requires filling long forms, visiting banks, or dealing with paperwork. Thanks to modern investing apps, you can now apply for IPOs in just a few clicks, right from your phone.
If you’re looking for apps that make IPO investing easy, fast, and hassle-free, here’s a curated list of the best apps with a simple IPO application process.
Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Procedure
Groww
The top app on our list is Groww, India’s No. 1 stockbroker and best investment app. The platform offers one of the simplest and most streamlined IPO application experiences, with features designed specifically to make IPO investing easy for everyone.
Key Features:
- Supports both mainboard and SME IPO applications
- Investor categories, i.e.,
- Retail individual investors,
- Employees/shareholders (if quota is available), and
- HNIs, can apply for IPOs
- Clear display of price band, lot size, issue size, minimum investment, and key dates
- Provides in-app updates on IPO subscription progress, UPI mandate approval, and IPO allotment status on the app.
- 100% digital IPO application with a smooth, UPI-based flow
- Pre-apply feature to apply for the IPO before the bidding window opens.
Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal offers IPO applications through a secure digital platform, supported by strong research and expert insights. Investors can apply using UPI while reviewing detailed IPO analysis and recommendations. The app is well-suited for investors who rely on research-driven decisions alongside a smooth application experience.
Highlights:
- UPI-enabled IPO applications
- IPO insights and expert views
- Stable and secure platform
Kotak Securities
Kotak Securities offers an easy and digital IPO application process with strong banking integration. Users can apply for IPOs through UPI mandates directly from the app, with minimal steps involved. The platform provides clear visibility into bid details and allotment status.
Highlights:
- UPI-based IPO applications
- Digital mandate approval
- Clear allotment status tracking
Angel One combines a relatively simple IPO application flow with in-depth research and recommendations. Users can apply for IPOs digitally using UPI while also accessing analyst insights and issue summaries.
Key features:
- IPO recommendations and analysis
- Easy online application via UPI
- Alerts for upcoming IPOs
- Integrated demat and trading account
Zerodha
Zerodha allows users to apply for IPOs through its Console platform, which is known for reliability and transparency. The IPO process is smooth and fully online, using UPI mandates for payments, while the interface is slightly more functional than visual.
Key features:
- Apply directly using UPI
- Detailed IPO information and timelines
- Secure and reliable infrastructure
- Easy mandate approval
Upstox
Upstox offers a fast and straightforward IPO application process through its mobile app. The platform focuses on reducing steps and clutter, making it easy for users to discover upcoming IPOs and apply using UPI.
Key features:
- Simple IPO dashboard
- UPI-based payments
- Clean interface with essential details
- Fast application submission
Dhan
Dhan is a newer investing platform that offers a clean, modern interface and a fast IPO application process. Users can apply for IPOs digitally using UPI mandates with minimal steps. The app focuses on speed and simplicity, making it appealing to tech-savvy investors who prefer a minimal design.
Highlights:
- Simple IPO application flow
- UPI mandate support
- Clean, minimal UI
Conclusion
Applying for an IPO today is easier than ever, but the right app can make a big difference.
Whichever app you choose, make sure your UPI is active, your demat details are correct, and you review the IPO carefully before investing.
Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Process
Corporate Social Responsibility in Action: Amerilodge’s Support of Health and Education Causes
Timothy Vogel: Novel Pediatric Neurosurgical Care for Children with Brain Tumors
Alicia Lacao-Green gains worldwide fame owing to her amazing transformations via make-up and contouring.
Amplifyou, an amazing agency for eCommerce
Vasid Qureshi, India’s Top Blogger Shares 5 Tips to Go Viral on Social Media
Recent Posts
Best Apps with Simple IPO Application Process
Applying for an IPO no longer requires filling long forms, visiting banks, or dealing with paperwork. Thanks to modern investing...
Corporate Social Responsibility in Action: Amerilodge’s Support of Health and Education Causes
For many businesses, responsibility is no longer an optional add-on; it has become a core business strategy that influences brand...
Timothy Vogel: Novel Pediatric Neurosurgical Care for Children with Brain Tumors
Pediatric brain tumors are among the most common tumors in children, with varying types such as medulloblastomas, gliomas, and ependymomas....
Leg Numbness and Tingling: Vein vs Nerve Causes
Okay, so real talk. That weird pins and needles thing in the legs? Way more common than folks think. Honestly, it freaks people out...
Joesiah Gonzalez’s Perspective On Smarter Fundraising Strategies That Transform Local Nonprofits
From traditionally intuition-driven approaches, fundraising has transitioned to disciplined operational strategies relying on data, accountability, and credible execution. Nowadays, local...
Trending
-
Tech1 week ago
Adobe Releases New AI-powered Video Editing Tools for Premiere and After Effects with Significant Motion Design Updates
-
Sports4 weeks ago
United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
-
Book4 weeks ago
Author, Fighter, Builder: How Alan Santana Uses His Life Story to Empower the Next Generation Through UNPROTECTED
-
Science4 weeks ago
January Full Moon 2026: Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Wolf Supermoon
-
Business2 weeks ago
Spartan Capital Publishes 2026 Economic Outlook, Highlighting Volatility, Resilience, and Emerging Opportunities
-
Startup3 weeks ago
Craig Bonn’s Guide for Spotting a Winning Pre-IPO Early
-
Business2 weeks ago
John Dianastasis Elaborates on the Value of Discretion in High-Level Consulting and Public Affairs Work
-
Lifestyle3 weeks ago
Kent Strunk: The Lifelong Twins Fans Building Family Traditions One Game at a Time