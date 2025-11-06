Google Maps will have AI-powered Features for the First Time in India – 10 Upcoming Updates for the App

Google Maps has released a list of 10 updates for the Indian market that incorporate advanced AI models in an effort to make daily commuting safer and more user-friendly. The integration of Google Maps’ real-world data with the company’s AI, Gemini, forms the basis of the update. The integration of the Gemini AI assistant into the driving experience is only one of the notable improvements that cover fundamental navigation, safety alerts, and travel utility.

Gemini AI will “supercharge” Google Maps’ navigation

The new features enhance the driving experience by providing hands-free, conversational assistance:

Gemini in navigation: This gives Google Maps a hands-free, conversational driving experience. Inquiries about parking at their destination, “the nearest petrol pump,” and multi-step requests like locating a restaurant and then stating, “OK, let’s go there” can all be handled by users.

According to the company, Gemini may link to other apps with user consent, enabling a motorist to add a meeting to their calendar while driving.

Local tips on Google Maps: According to Google, Gemini will now evaluate and summarise online information and Maps reviews to provide helpful, pointed tips about places. For example, Maps may suggest “It’s okay to bargain for prices” or highlight highly rated stalls when visiting Delhi’s Dilli Haat.

Ask Maps questions: Users may now ask specific questions about a location. Gemini serves as an engine, searching through reviews, images, and online data to provide pertinent answers for queries such as whether a site “has parking” or what its “must-visit stalls” are.

Google Maps improved alerts for disruptions and safety

Google Maps is introducing additional safety improvements and data collaborations specifically designed for India’s road network, in addition to navigation-focused features:

Accident-prone area alerts: In order to encourage safer driving, Google is collaborating with government agencies to enable Maps to visibly and audibly warn users as they approach locations that have been designated as accident-prone. Gurugram, Cyberabad in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Faridabad are among the places where this is being implemented.

Speed limits: Using information from local traffic authority, maps will now show the official speed limit for a road directly next to the speedometer. Nine Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, are implementing this.

Traffic alerts: Even if they aren’t actively using navigation, users will be automatically informed of significant delays or interruptions on the road ahead. India is one of the first countries to offer this feature to Android users on major roads like Bangalore, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Partnership with NHAI: Google Maps will receive almost real-time information on highway road closures and maintenance thanks to a new partnership with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Information on wayside services like restrooms and petrol stations will also be surfaced, thanks to the agreement.

India’s first travel utility features on Google Maps

Additionally, Google is releasing a number of special utility updates:

Two-wheeler “Navatars”: First available to Android users, users may now personalize their navigation icon for the largest two-wheeler market in the world by selecting from eight colors and various two-wheeler types (motorbikes, sports bikes, and scooters).

New voice navigation for flyovers: To assist users comfortably negotiate challenging flyover maneuvers, Maps will now provide clearer, hands-free audio guidance in nine Indian languages, building on a prior flyover functionality that was exclusive to India. This is being released for both iOS and Android.

Metro ticket management with Google Wallet: Android users can now save purchased tickets directly to Google Wallet and access them from Maps, doing away with the need to search through galleries or messages, thanks to the integration of metro ticket booking (available in Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai).

Over the next few weeks, Android and iOS smartphones will get Gemini navigation along with a number of additional features.