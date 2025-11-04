What’s New: Google Photos and Google Maps will Soon Get New Logos

As part of a larger initiative to change its visual identity for the AI era, Google is changing the icons for two of its most popular services, Google Maps and Google Photos. Following similar changes to the Google “G” and Gemini logos earlier this year, the revamped icons have a new gradient look.

What is changing

The iconic pin shape is still present in the new Google Maps icon, but it has a sleeker appearance with thinner lines and a bigger inner circle. For a cleaner look, the prior diagonal divisions that used two different shades of blue have been eliminated. Google recently integrated Gemini AI into Maps, especially in place listings, which is reflected in the update.

The Google Photos icon, on the other hand, keeps its distinctive pinwheel design but adds a gradient effect that extends outward from the center. The center is tuned for visibility as a small app icon, even though it seems transparent at bigger sizes.

Why the redesign

Google says that the new gradient design embodies “AI-driven innovation and creative energy” throughout its network. The revamped Search app icon, which replaced the conventional four solid color sections with a seamless gradient, was the company’s first example of this visual style in May. Google said in September that this gradient, “G,” will represent “all of Google,” signifying a consistent corporate identity across its platforms and products.

The updated design seeks to maintain the brand’s iconic four-color scheme while harmonizing Google’s visual language with its developing range of AI-powered tools, including Gemini, Ask Photos, and Veo.

When will the update be available?

The new Google Maps and Photos icons are anticipated to launch shortly on Android, iOS, and the web, despite Google not providing formal rollout dates. As part of its ongoing shift to a gradient-driven design philosophy, the company intends to extend this approach to additional apps and services in the coming months.