Harrington Quality Management System (HQMS): Flagship Platform of Harrington Group International

Founded by Rick Harrington Jr., Harrington Group International (HGI) is a privately owned American software company specializing in enterprise-quality management systems. Based in Maitland, Florida, it was established in 1991. The company develops digital platforms designed to enhance organizational quality, ensure compliance, and streamline processes.

Its flagship platform, the Harrington Quality Management System (HQMS), is a web-based enterprise solution that integrates multiple modules for business process management across regulated industries.

Since its founding in Orlando, Florida, in 1991, HGI has created quality management tools for industries with strict compliance needs, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, medical devices, automotive, life sciences, and technology.

The company employs approximately 30 staff and has maintained a client base that includes multinational corporations and Fortune 500 firms. HGI initially became known for its early MS-DOS quality management applications before transitioning into internet-enabled platforms.

Over three decades, the company’s software has adapted to shifts in technology, from standalone desktop tools to fully cloud-based enterprise systems. The origins of HQMS can be traced back to HGI’s early web-based project, CaWeb, which was released in 1998 as one of the first online quality management applications.

Building on this foundation, the company launched HQMS in 2002 as a fully integrated web-based enterprise platform. HQMS was designed to consolidate various quality management functions into a single system, reflecting the industry’s move away from fragmented desktop solutions.

Since its launch, HQMS has remained the company’s main product, continuously updated to meet evolving compliance standards and new technological frameworks. HQMS works as a modular enterprise system that allows organizations to select specific tools based on their operational needs.

Core modules include Audit management, Document control, Calibration management, Training management, Project management, Supply chain management, and Risk management. The modular design allows organizations across industries to implement HQMS incrementally or as a comprehensive quality management framework.

HQMS was developed with alignment to global and sector-specific compliance standards. The system supports adherence to ISO 9001 requirements and integrates functionalities designed for frameworks such as ASQ quality standards and aerospace-related compliance systems.

This compatibility positions HQMS as a tool for organizations managing multiple layers of regulatory oversight within their industries. At the time of its release in 2002, HQMS was among the earliest integrated quality management platforms available via the web.

Initially deployed on-premise within client organizations, the platform later expanded into cloud-based delivery models as the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model gained industry adoption. This transition allowed for greater accessibility for organizations with limited internal IT infrastructure and supported scalability for multinational clients.

HQMS and its related modules are now accessible via cloud hosting, reflecting industry trends toward centralized, easily accessible, and continuously updated enterprise systems. HGI reports that companies across many industries, including large-scale and Fortune 500 firms, have adopted HQMS and its associated tools.

These organizations utilize HQMS to manage compliance programs, oversee supplier operations, and ensure quality assurance processes across their global operations. HQMS and related solutions have been profiled in trade publications and review platforms.

Software Connect, TrustRadius, and SelectHub have published evaluations of the platform’s functionality and user experiences. These sources have highlighted HQMS as a modular system serving regulated industries that require integrated compliance and quality management capabilities.

HGI continues to extend HQMS functionality through integration with SaaS applications and expanded cloud-based features. In 2025, the company introduced Calibration Recall, a SaaS module designed to support equipment compliance and profitability through automated calibration scheduling.

This development reflects HGI’s ongoing strategy of supplementing its flagship platform with specialized cloud-based applications. Future iterations of HQMS are expected to further emphasize interoperability with digital compliance tools and integration into broader enterprise IT environments.

The Harrington Quality Management System represents the core of Harrington Group International’s contributions to enterprise quality management software. Since its origins in the late 1990s with early web-based applications, HQMS has evolved into a modular, cloud-based system supporting multiple industries and compliance frameworks.