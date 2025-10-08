Book
“The AI Codex” Offers a Human-Centric Blueprint for Navigating the Age of Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a futuristic buzzword—it’s a transformative force already reshaping the way we live, work, and think. In his insightful new book, The AI Codex: Power, Ethics, and the Human Future in the Age of Intelligent Machines, seasoned technology strategist and thought leader Prashant Mishra delves into the sweeping impact of AI and urges readers to understand—not fear—the evolution that is underway.
As machines become more intelligent and integrated into society, The AI Codex bridges the knowledge gap between cutting-edge innovation and real-world implications. Written in a clear, engaging, and non-technical style, the book is designed for a wide audience—from students and young professionals to decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners.
“AI is not just about algorithms and automation,” says Mishra. “It’s about us—our values, our responsibilities, and our future as a species. This book is my attempt to humanize the conversation around AI.”
The AI Codex explores how AI touches nearly every facet of human existence—from economics, politics, and job markets to culture, ethics, social institutions, and even the creative arts. It addresses timely and urgent questions such as:
- How will AI affect employment and the future of work?
- Can machines ever be truly moral—or dangerous?
- How do we regulate technologies that evolve faster than our laws?
- What does “human” mean in a world where machines can think?
- Can AI create art, express emotion, or understand culture?
Rather than drowning readers in jargon or academic theory, Mishra presents a narrative-driven and philosophically grounded exploration of AI—highlighting real-life scenarios, practical insights, and visionary thinking that challenges the reader to look beyond surface-level understanding.
About the Author: Prashant Mishra
With over 25 years of experience in the IT and business transformation sector, Prashant Mishra brings a rare blend of technological expertise and human insight. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering and a Master’s degree in Information Systems Design, and has held key leadership roles in strategy, innovation, digitalization, and analytics.
An award-winning professional recognized for his excellence in execution and vision, Prashant is also a passionate thinker on subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Disruption, Organizational Change, and Techno-Social Dynamics. His work combines analytical depth with a humanistic perspective, making him a sought-after speaker, mentor, and now, author.
Why This Book Matters Now
In an age where AI-generated content, automated decision-making, and digital surveillance are becoming the norm, The AI Codex encourages readers to pause, reflect, and ask deeper questions. It doesn’t just present what AI is—it explores what it means for our identity, morality, creativity, and future.
Whether you’re a policymaker grappling with regulation, a professional adjusting to automation, or a curious reader interested in the future of humanity, this book offers a timely, thoughtful, and transformative perspective.
