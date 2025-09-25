Amitesh Ranjan’s New Book “When Was The Last Time” Challenges Readers to Step Beyond Routine and Redefine Success

In an age of information overload and constant hustle, taking time to reflect can be transformative. In his new book When Was The Last Time, veteran sales leader and author Amitesh Ranjan, in association with Clever Fox Publishing, invites readers to pause, introspect, and re-examine how they approach business and life.

This is not a conventional business manual. Instead, Amitesh curates 25 sharp, story-driven “business documentaries” — each one born from his own encounters over 20 years in sales, marketing, and leadership across more than many cities of India. Every chapter begins with the question “When was the last time…” and unfolds as a mini-narrative showing how small mindset shifts can lead to big outcomes.

“I wanted to create something that feels like sitting down with a mentor over coffee,” says Amitesh Ranjan. “Real conversations, real stories, and a gentle nudge to look at your own habits and decisions differently.”

Inside the Book

Readers will discover how to:

Move beyond routine problem-solving and unlock creativity in day-to-day work.

Recognise blind spots in leadership, sales and communication.

Turn travel, meetings and ordinary interactions into learning opportunities.

Apply lessons from real situations to their own careers and personal growth.

Each “business documentary” is designed to be read in a single sitting — making it easy for busy professionals to pick up, reflect, and implement an idea immediately.

About the Author

Amitesh Ranjan is a pro salesperson with a deep passion for writing. Over two decades, he has worked in different organisations and handled diverse products, travelling extensively across India. His journeys have been a constant source of inspiration for his writing. A backpacking enthusiast, Amitesh finds his best ideas while on the road, using that time to introspect and rejuvenate. He has already authored four books — spanning blogs, stories, and children’s literature in both Hindi and English — and continues to explore new forms of expression, from travelogues to poetry. When Was The Last Time is his fifth consecutive book and his most practical one yet.

Published by Clever Fox Publishing

Clever Fox Publishing, one of India’s fastest-growing self-publishing platforms, partners with emerging and established authors to bring unique voices to the market. Known for its author-friendly approach and robust distribution network, Clever Fox Publishing ensures that When Was The Last Time reaches readers across major online and offline channels.