Tech
Spotify Launches AI-Powered Audiobook Publishing Tool With ElevenLabs Integration
Spotify has introduced a new AI-driven tool for self-publishing audiobooks through its Spotify for Authors platform, powered by ElevenLabs. The feature was announced during the company’s Investor Day event and will roll out in beta this June on an invite-only basis, initially supporting only the English language.
The AI audiobook generation tool will not require authors to sign exclusive contracts, allowing them to distribute their generated audiobooks on other platforms as well.
The announcement expands on Spotify’s earlier partnership with ElevenLabs, which enabled writers to submit audiobooks created using the AI voice startup’s technology directly to Spotify.
Spotify already maintains a collaboration with Google’s Google Play Books, which supports digitally narrated audiobook content. However, Spotify appears to be shifting toward more advanced and expressive AI voice models, such as those developed by ElevenLabs. The AI voice company also launched its own self-publishing platform for authors in 2025.
The company is also expanding its Spotify for Authors platform to include support for 10 additional languages, including French, Canadian French, German, Dutch, Latin American Spanish, Swedish, Finnish, Icelandic, Danish, and Norwegian.
In addition, Spotify plans to expand its Audiobook+ subscription plans later this year, introducing higher listening limits and future options for students and families. The company did not disclose pricing or detailed usage limits for these plans.
Spotify reported that it has already surpassed one million Audiobook+ subscriptions and is on track to reach $100 million in annualized recurring revenue from the service.
During the event, the platform also introduced a new natural language feature that allows users to ask questions for audiobook discovery. This summer, Spotify will further extend its prompt-based playlist feature — currently used for podcasts and music — to include audiobooks as well.
Spotify has significantly expanded its audiobook efforts in recent years, growing its catalog to 700,000 titles. The company has also expanded into international markets, invested in non-English content, enabled in-app purchases, introduced audiobook charts, and launched a program allowing authors to sell physical books in the U.S. and U.K.
Through these initiatives, Spotify claims it has increased audiobook listening hours by 60% year-over-year, with more than half of audiobook listeners joining within the past year.
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