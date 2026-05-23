Self-Funded and Scaling: Inside the Rise of Fleur Couture

In today’s beauty industry, more women are seeking products that offer convenience, quality, and flexibility. Fleur Couture Beauty, founded by Arizona entrepreneur Cristina Soliz, is meeting this demand with impressive results. Built from personal experience and determination, Fleur Couture Beauty helps women achieve salon-quality lashes at home through easy-to-use solutions.

Cristina’s journey began in 2012, after she completed her esthetics studies and launched her first venture. Her passion for beauty and the desire to help other women quickly evolved into Fleur Couture. Today, the brand is expanding into physical retail locations across Arizona, while its direct-to-consumer online sales continue to flourish.

Balancing this journey with motherhood and marriage, Cristina raised five children while steadily building her business. She turned every challenge into motivation, growing the company step by step. Her dedication recently earned national recognition when she was named one of the Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2026 by NY Weekly/NY Times.

For Cristina, Fleur Couture is more than just a beauty brand; it is a reflection of perseverance, purpose, and the belief that women can create freedom and opportunity for themselves and their families.

Turning Pain Into Purpose

The idea for Fleur Couture Beauty was born after Cristina was involved in a serious car accident. Unable to attend her regular lash appointments, she struggled to maintain her beauty routine. This experience inspired her to create DIY lash extensions that deliver salon-quality lashes at home, giving women confidence without constant salon visits.

Today, Fleur Couture Beauty offers a range of high-quality products, including DIY lash extensions, glueless lashes, lash growth serums, lip plumpers, and more. The brand combines e-commerce with retail distribution, making professional beauty accessible and affordable.

I didn’t build Fleur Couture under perfect conditions. I built it through them. What started from pain turned into purpose, and today it stands as proof that resilience can create something powerful.

Today, the brand offers a thoughtful range of beauty essentials, including DIY lash extension kits, glueless lashes, lash growth serums, lip balm butters, lip plumpers, fiber mascaras, and more. Every product is designed to simplify daily routines while delivering performance, convenience, and affordability.

Fleur Couture follows a hybrid business model, combining strong e-commerce sales with growing retail distribution across Arizona.

Empowering Women Through Beauty and Entrepreneurship

What truly sets Fleur Couture apart is its deeply personal foundation. Cristina built the brand from real-life struggles rather than market trends. Every product is created to solve practical, everyday problems that women actually face.

As a self-funded, founder-led company, Cristina stays closely connected to her customers and remains intentional about product development. The brand prioritizes accessibility and ease of use, making salon-quality beauty achievable for modern, busy lifestyles.

Beyond building Fleur Couture into a growing beauty brand, Cristina Soliz is also the creator and host of the Slay Squad Podcast, a platform centered around empowerment, entrepreneurship, confidence, and real conversations that inspire others to elevate their lives. Through the podcast, Cristina interviews entrepreneurs, creatives, leaders, and rising talent while sharing her own journey as a self-made business owner, wife, and mother of five.

The Slay Squad Podcast was created to give people a voice, encourage authenticity, and highlight stories of resilience, ambition, and growth. From beauty and business to mindset and personal transformation, the podcast reflects Cristina’s mission to motivate others to chase bigger goals unapologetically. As the platform continues to grow, Slay Squad Podcast is quickly becoming an extension of the Fleur Couture brand, blending media, inspiration, and entrepreneurship into one powerful space for listeners worldwide.

Beyond business success, Cristina hopes her story inspires other women, especially mothers and Latina entrepreneurs, to chase their dreams no matter the obstacles.

One of the biggest life lessons I’ve learned is that you don’t have to wait for perfect timing to start; you just have to start.

Looking ahead, Cristina aims to grow Fleur Couture into a nationally recognized beauty brand known for innovation, quality, and accessibility. She plans to expand both retail and online channels while building generational wealth and a lasting legacy for her family.

Most importantly, she wants Fleur Couture to serve as living proof that women can create confidence, independence, and meaningful success on their own terms.