2026 NFL Full Schedule: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

It’s about time for one of the NFL offseason’s most anticipated days. On Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, the full 2026 NFL schedule will be unveiled, including the dates, kickoff times, and broadcast details for each regular-season game.

On Thursday, the NFL will make public its complete regular-season schedule. The National Football League announced that the 2026 NFL Schedule, powered by AWS, will be available on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App, and NFL+ on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The announcement on Friday is consistent with previous years, when the timetable was made public during the second week of May.

The Rams’ 2026 schedule is looking to be exceptional, with a trip to Australia to kick off the regular season and the most star-studded and noteworthy home slate to yet.

On Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT, NFL Network will broadcast the 2026 schedule for all 32 teams. The complete schedule will be made public that night, however the NFL may announce some game dates in the days preceding the 14th.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play in Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, according to a league announcement. On September 10, the game will telecast in prime time in the US at 8:35 p.m. ET.

The game will begin at 10:35 a.m. the next day in Australia since Melbourne is 14 hours ahead of New York and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In Week 3, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will play in Rio de Janeiro on September 27.

The announcement of the next seven international matchups will take place on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

It is anticipated that dates for further important games will become available throughout the week. During “up-fronts” to advertisers, networks usually announce one of their showcase games.

In the kickoff game on September 9, the Seattle Seahawks will start defending their Super Bowl victory. The opponent has not been made public.

In the kickoff game on September 9, the Seattle Seahawks will start defending their Super Bowl victory. The opponent has not been made public.

Given that New England is slated to visit Seattle, the NFL may decide to immediately replay Super Bowl LX. The rematch of Super Bowl LIX between Philadelphia and Kansas City occurred in Week 2 of the previous season.

Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, or the Los Angeles Chargers are further possible options.

The 2026 NFL Schedule will be fully revealed and analyzed live on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App, and NFL+.

The NFL Channel on FAST platforms will also provide more live coverage of the schedule unveiling. Amazon FireTV, Amazon Prime Video, LG, NFL.com, NFL App, Peacock, Plex, Pluto, Roku, Samsung, TCL, Tubi, Vizio, and Xumo all have access to the NFL Channel.

Next week, a few games will be announced by the league’s broadcast partners before the complete 2026 calendar is released on May 14.

On Good Morning Football on NFL Network on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET, the NFL will reveal the remaining 2026 international games. Eight stadiums, seven nations, and four continents will host a record nine international matches this season.