Sports
NFL Minicamp Schedule 2026: Dates and Key Storylines to Watch
June is usually a relatively quiet period on the NFL calendar, but the 2026 offseason has proven to be an exception.
The month opened with a pair of major trades. A.J. Brown was dealt from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots in a move that had long been anticipated, while the Cleveland Browns stunned the league by sending Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.
Those transactions injected excitement into an otherwise slow offseason period. More headlines are expected to emerge soon as teams begin their mandatory minicamps ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
Unlike organized team activities (OTAs), which are voluntary, minicamps are mandatory. As a result, attention will be focused on potential absences, particularly among players who are pursuing new contracts.
Jacoby Brissett and George Pickens are expected to be among the most closely monitored players. Brissett is reportedly seeking a pay increase as the Arizona Cardinals prepare to move forward with him as their starting quarterback and could choose to hold out if a new deal is not reached.
Meanwhile, Pickens is set to play under the franchise tag during the 2026 season. The Dallas Cowboys have publicly indicated they do not intend to negotiate a long-term extension this offseason, though head coach Brian Schottenheimer expects the 25-year-old wide receiver to participate in mandatory minicamp despite the contract situation.
Additional storylines are likely to emerge throughout minicamp, particularly with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings entering the summer with two of the league’s most open quarterback battles.
Below is a complete look at the NFL’s 2026 mandatory minicamp schedule and workout dates for each team.
NFL Minicamp Schedule and Dates for 2026
- Arizona Cardinals: June 8-10
- Atlanta Falcons: June 16-18
- Baltimore Ravens: June 9-10
- Buffalo Bills: June 9-11
- Carolina Panthers: June 9-11
- Chicago Bears: June 9-11
- Cincinnati Bengals: June 16-18
- Cleveland Browns: June 9-11
- Dallas Cowboys: June 16-18
- Denver Broncos: June 16-18
- Detroit Lions: June 16-17
- Green Bay Packers: June 9-11
- Houston Texans: June 9-11
- Indianapolis Colts: June 9-11
- Jacksonville Jaguars: June 9-11
- Kansas City Chiefs: June 9-11
- Las Vegas Raiders: June 9-11
- Los Angeles Chargers: June 16-18
- Los Angeles Rams: June 15-16
- Miami Dolphins: June 2-4
- Minnesota Vikings: June 9-11
- New England Patriots: June 15-17
- New Orleans Saints: June 16-17
- New York Giants: June 8-10
- New York Jets: June 16-18
- Philadelphia Eagles: June 9-10
- Pittsburgh Steelers: June 2-4
- San Francisco 49ers: (Canceled)
- Seattle Seahawks: June 9-11
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: June 16-18
- Tennessee Titans: June 16-17
- Washington Commanders: June 16-18
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