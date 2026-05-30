Spotify Introduces Playlist Folders, Queue Improvements, and New Mobile Features

Spotify is rolling out several significant updates to its mobile app, including Android support for playlist folders and the option to “reshuffle” your queue.

A small refresh can make a big difference. Spotify has been implementing behind-the-scenes improvements to make the platform simpler to navigate and more reliable. Based on user feedback, Spotify is introducing a series of updates focused on the everyday features that help create a smoother listening experience.

As part of this quality-of-life updates series, Spotify has announced four updates:

Playlist folders on mobile

Improvements to playlist and queue controls

Background downloads on iOS

“Reshuffle” your queue

Only three of these changes apply to Android users, as background downloads have been available on Spotify’s Android app for years. It’s honestly surprising that iOS users have continued dealing with so many challenges when downloading content for offline listening without keeping the app open. This remains an issue across numerous apps.

For Android users, there are several welcome additions.

Playlist folders are incredibly useful for organizing playlists and saved albums, but until now, they have remained exclusive to desktop users. With this update, mobile users can create and manage folders directly through the “+” menu.

Playlists and queues are also receiving enhanced track controls, allowing users to select multiple tracks simultaneously and remove them from either a playlist or the queue. In addition, the queue now includes a one-tap “Reshuffle” button that instantly rearranges the order without requiring users to double-tap the shuffle control.

All of these features are currently rolling out, although everything except the ability to select multiple tracks at once will remain exclusive to Premium subscribers.

Organize Your Playlists Into Folders Directly From Mobile

Your Library serves as the center of your listening experience, and now it can stay organized wherever you go. Playlist folders, a long-standing desktop favorite, are now making their way to mobile devices. Users can arrange playlists by genre, mood, or activity, making it easier to find the perfect playlist for any occasion.

Available now for all users globally.

Gain More Control Over Playlists and Queue Management

For users who spend time carefully building playlists, Spotify now offers in-playlist bulk actions that allow multiple tracks, audiobooks, or podcast episodes to be edited and reorganized simultaneously, reducing the number of taps required.

Rolling out now for all users worldwide. Premium subscribers will also once again have access to the ability to select and manage multiple songs in their play queue at the same time.

Experience More Reliable Offline Listening

Spotify has improved offline listening by introducing background downloads on iOS. Your music and podcast downloads will continue even when the app is not open, while notifications will keep users informed of download progress. Whether you’re traveling by plane, underground, or outside network coverage, your content will be ready when needed.

Rolling out now for Premium users globally.

“Reshuffle” Your Queue in a Single Tap

Change the order of your shuffled tracks anytime using the reshuffle button. It provides a simple way to rediscover a favorite playlist, create a different listening flow, or uncover something fresh from the music you already enjoy. If the current lineup isn’t working for you, simply tap reshuffle to generate a new sequence. There’s no longer any need to switch shuffle off and back on.

Available now for Premium users on mobile globally.

These updates represent just a few of the ways Spotify is enhancing the listening experience, allowing users to spend less time managing content and more time enjoying it. Be sure your app is updated to access the newest features.