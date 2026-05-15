FIFA World Cup 2026 Performers: Complete Lineup for Opening Ceremonies and Final Halftime Show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring together not only football teams from around the world, but also major music artists, with performers including BTS, Madonna and many others set to appear during this year’s tournament.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS are scheduled to co-headline the Super Bowl-style halftime show at this summer’s World Cup final.

Several internationally known artists are expected to perform throughout the tournament, including at multiple opening ceremonies and during the first-ever halftime show in World Cup final history.

The halftime show will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium and will mark the first halftime performance during a World Cup final in the tournament’s nearly 100-year history.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final set for July 19 in New Jersey. The competition begins on June 11 in Mexico City, with matches taking place across multiple venues in the three host countries.

The final’s halftime show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will be produced in partnership with Global Citizen and support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, according to FIFA.

Global Citizen announced on May 14 that BTS, Madonna and Shakira would perform during the final at MetLife Stadium. Curated by Chris Martin, the showcase will become the first halftime show ever held during a FIFA World Cup final.

“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote on Instagram in March last year while announcing the event.

Chris Martin, who is helping produce the halftime performance alongside Global Citizen, officially revealed the lineup in an Instagram video shared on May 14.

The halftime performance is only one part of the tournament’s entertainment lineup. Ahead of the World Cup, which runs from June 11 through July 19, several other global music stars are also scheduled to perform at opening ceremonies held across the host countries.

Katy Perry and Future are scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12 before the United States faces Paraguay national football team. On the same day in Toronto, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will perform before Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

Additional performers confirmed for opening ceremonies include LISA, Anitta, J Balvin and Danny Ocean.

Last week, FIFA also confirmed that J Balvin would headline the opening ceremony in Mexico City. The event will additionally feature Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.

Earlier in May, FIFA separately announced performers for three different opening ceremonies taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 until July 19.

Performers at the World Cup Opening Ceremonies

United States

The United States will face Paraguay in its opening World Cup match on Friday, June 12.

The pre-match ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and will include performances from:

Katy Perry

Future

Anitta

LISA

Rema

Tyla

Canada

Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match on Friday, June 12.

The ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff at 1:30 p.m. ET and will feature:

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Elyanna

Jessie Reyez

Michael Bublé

Nora Fatehi

Sanjoy

Vegedream

William Prince

Mexico

Mexico will face South Africa national football team in its opening match on Thursday, June 11.

The ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET and will feature:

Alejandro Fernández

Belinda

Danny Ocean

J Balvin

Lila Downs

Los Ángeles Azules

Maná

Tyla

Who will Perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show?

The FIFA World Cup final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

BTS, Madonna and Shakira will headline the halftime show, FIFA confirmed on May 14.

According to FIFA, the performance will help raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which focuses on improving access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.