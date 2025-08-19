Gadget
FITUEYES Set to Redefine Your TV Room at IFA Berlin 2025
Booth H22-112 | Messe Berlin, Germany | September 5–9
Berlin, Germany — FITUEYES, the design-forward creator of iconic TV stands and audio-visual furniture, will present its latest collections at IFA Berlin 2025 from September 5 to 9. Taking over a 200 m² booth (H22-112), the brand will invite visitors into three immersive zones—a product showcase, home theatre, and gaming room, each offering a unique experience that blends innovation, artistry, and lifestyle inspiration.
Where Design Defies Boundaries
Founded in 2016, FITUEYES is redefining how people interact with their living spaces through mobile, functional, and stylish TV stands. More than simple supports for screens, each design is a conversation between form and freedom, challenging conventions and sparking an audio-visual revolution.
Collections with Character
Inspired by architecture, art, and philosophy, FITUEYES collections balance striking aesthetics with practical features, reshaping spaces and redefining lifestyles:
- Eiffel Series – Industrial artistry meets modern living. Inspired by the Eiffel Tower, this collection evokes European romance through warm wood-and-iron design, adjustable height, swivel and tilt options, and broad TV compatibility.
- Picasso Series – Paying homage to the abstract cubism of Pablo Picasso, the series features distinctive triangular forms that echo the master’s bold geometric style. The design captures artistic expression while blending seamlessly with the simplicity and functional needs of modern interiors.
- Master Series – Inspired by the timeless architecture of St Paul’s Cathedral, the 2nd-generation Master Series offers a compact, minimalist design with hidden wheels for easy mobility. A magnetic back cover and cable management keep spaces neat, making it both versatile and elegant.
- Cantor Series – Drawing from Italy’s artisanal heritage, the Cantor Series combines sculpted marble and silk-finished metal to create a refined focal point for luxury interiors. Balanced proportions and integrated cable management make it an enduring architectural statement.
- Zen Series – Emerging from the organic essence of wood, the Zen Series reflects Nordic heritage with clean lines and natural textures. Flexible height settings and discreet cable management create a warm, harmonious, and functional centerpiece for modern homes.
- Collector Series – The Collector Series pairs bold color accents with unconventional forms, transforming the TV stand into a striking centerpiece that challenges traditional furniture design.
Visitors to IFA 2025 will be able to experience the Eiffel Series, Master Series, Cantor Series, and a special edition of the Picasso Series on display.
“Our stands are more than supports for screens—they transform how people experience their spaces,” says Giulio Wu, Chief Designer at FITUEYES. “We believe furniture should inspire and adapt, breathing new life into any environment and empowering it to evolve with your lifestyle. TV stands should dance with you, just like your life.”
Innovation, Quality, and Service
Innovation is the heartbeat of FITUEYES, shaping a versatile portfolio driven by forward-thinking design and purposeful functionality. Quality is uncompromising, with every piece crafted for durability, comfort, and an exceptional audio-visual experience. Service is personal—through its global network, FITUEYES provides professional online support, seamless order management, and attentive guidance from purchase to after-sales care.
Discover FITUEYES at IFA
Explore the FITUEYES booth and interact with products in two immersive settings: a home theatre designed for cinematic impact, where TV stands integrate seamlessly with premium audio-visual setups to create a refined, living-room-ready entertainment hub; and a gaming zone built for high-energy play, featuring ergonomic layouts and flexible display solutions that enhance both comfort and performance.
FITUEYES invites visitors to experience how each product transforms not just a TV setup, but an entire lifestyle. From craftsmanship to cutting-edge design, the booth showcases how FITUEYES is redefining the relationship between technology and living spaces.
For more on event highlights and products, visit fitueyes.com/pages/fitueyes-2025-ifa-exhibition or follow FITUEYES on:
Instagram: @fitueyesofficial
Facebook: EUFITUEYES
YouTube: @FITUEYES
Media Contact:
Andreas Keck
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +49 176 2157 4712
