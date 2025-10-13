A Journey Across Centuries: “The Compass of Truth – Whispers of Dara Shikoh” Explores Memory, Identity and Spiritual Awakening

Publisher Clever Fox Publishing proudly announces the release of The Compass of Truth – Whispers of Dara Shikoh: A Spiritual Journey, a luminous new novel by author Bonnie Jandhyala. Blending history, mysticism and contemporary life, the book takes readers on a transformative journey across Northern India and into the depths of the human spirit.

At its heart is Aarav, a young Indian accountant working in his father’s carpet business. Living a comfortable, orderly life with his wife Amara, their two daughters and his father Devender, Aarav seems anchored in the everyday. But his nights are haunted by visions of another life, another voice, another self — the 17th-century Mughal prince and mystic Dara Shikoh, who sought to unite the wisdom of the Upanishads and the Quran.

Night after night, Dara appears not as a ghost but as a mirror, awakening a forgotten yearning within Aarav. Driven by dreams and inner calling, Aarav takes leave from work to follow Dara’s footsteps — from the gardens of Delhi to the shrines of Ajmer, from hidden ashrams to ancient rivers. Along the way, he meets mystics, saints and strangers who offer pieces of a forgotten truth, revealing teachings rooted in Kashmir Shaivism and Advaita Vedanta.

“This is not just a historical reimagining; it’s about the inner journey every one of us is called to make,” says author Bonnie Jandhyala. “I wanted to show that spiritual awakening isn’t an escape from life but a deeper return to it.”

Why This Story Matters Today

In an age of distraction, stress and disconnection, The Compass of Truth invites readers to slow down, reflect and rediscover meaning. It speaks to anyone balancing family, work and inner purpose, showing that timeless wisdom can be lived in today’s world. By weaving together the lives of a modern Indian man and a 17th-century prince, the novel bridges the past and present to highlight what endures — compassion, courage, and the quest for unity.

“Aarav’s journey mirrors the questions we all face: Who am I? What am I here to do? How do I bring depth into my daily life?” adds Jandhyala. “I wanted to make those questions vivid and relatable.”

About the Author

Raised as an Army child, Bonnie Jandhyala spent her early years moving across India before setting out with her husband to live and work in Africa. In her thirties she made a new home in the United States, where she raised a family and now helps run the family business. A lifelong seeker, she has travelled widely in search of a guru, truth and inner clarity. Her writing emerges from lived experience — honest, intimate and contemplative. She lives simply, loves deeply, and writes as a way of remembering what truly matters.

Availability

The Compass of Truth – Whispers of Dara Shikoh is published by Clever Fox Publishing and is available now in paperback and e-book formats through major online retailers, including Amazon. Book clubs, reviewers and media professionals may request information or interviews through the contact below.