New Book Empowers Women to “Stretch, Strengthen and Shine” with Sampoorna Yoga

Publisher Clever Fox Publishing proudly announces the launch of Empower Yourself with Sampoorna Yoga: Stretch, Strengthen and Shine by renowned wellness coach Sharada Arun. This groundbreaking book reclaims yoga’s deeper meaning while making it accessible to women of every age, fitness level, and background.

A Holistic Path for Women’s Well-Being

Empower Yourself with Sampoorna Yoga is dedicated to empowering women with ancient techniques that not only build a strong, sculpted body but also nurture inner resilience, peace, and compassion. Written with the conviction that women are uniquely positioned to spread the peace and wisdom of yoga within their families and communities, the book offers an inclusive, practical approach to holistic health.

Unlike typical yoga guides that focus solely on asanas, Sharada Arun highlights yoga’s philosophical roots and its potential to transform daily life. By embracing Sampoorna Yoga — a blend of yoga, fitness, and Pilates — women can weave its principles effortlessly into their routines, fostering balance and vitality both personally and professionally.

“Yoga is more than physical mastery — it is about aligning with inner virtues and ethical conduct,” says Sharada Arun. “Sampoorna Yoga helps women stretch, strengthen and shine from within, creating ripples of positive change around them.”

Why This Book Stands Out

Integrative Approach: Combines yoga, meditation, and weight training with Pilates-inspired exercises.

Combines yoga, meditation, and weight training with Pilates-inspired exercises. Inclusive Practice: Designed for women regardless of age, health status, or experience.

Designed for women regardless of age, health status, or experience. Rooted in Tradition: Brings back the philosophical aspects of yoga that are often overlooked in modern practice.

Brings back the philosophical aspects of yoga that are often overlooked in modern practice. Community Impact: Encourages women to inspire their families, workplaces, and social circles toward healthier living.

About the Author

Sharada Arun’s journey into wellness began after a successful career in the IT sector, including roles with the Massachusetts state government and Fidelity Investments. Holding a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Massachusetts, she transitioned from technology to health and mindfulness over a decade ago.

Today, Sharada is a certified UK/MD fitness trainer, advanced yoga instructor, and nutrition trainer. She is widely recognized for blending yoga, meditation, and weight training, and her expertise has been featured in fitness magazines, newspapers, and on DD Chandana TV. Specializing in Chakra meditation and integrating weights into yoga, she leverages ancient wisdom to help individuals achieve balance and enhanced well-being. Starting her own transformation at 38, she continues at 53 to inspire women and men across India and globally.

Availability

Empower Yourself with Sampoorna Yoga: Stretch, Strengthen and Shine is published by Clever Fox Publishing and is available now in paperback and e-book formats through major online retailers, including Amazon.