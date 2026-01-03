United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

The 2026 tennis season begins in style next week, when some of the top players in the world are coming together in Australia for the United Cup 2026.

The fourth edition of the mixed-gender team competition will take place from January 2 to January 11, with 18 nations competing for the title.

The United States has won the competition twice and is the defending champion.

Poland had to settle for silver in the previous two years, while Germany won the prize in 2024.

Five of the top 10 men and four of the top 10 women in the world—Alex de Minaur, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Jasmine Paolini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jack Draper—will compete in the United Cup. Other well-known players include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka, who has said that 2026 will be his final tour year.

Before he quits, 40-year-old Wawrinka, a three-time major winner, aspires to raise his current ranking of 157 and return to the top 100. When he won the Australian Open in 2014, he reached his highest ranking of No. 3.

When Wawrinka landed in Perth earlier this week, he declared, “I’m happy with the decision (to retire) and feeling at peace with that.”

This edition will feature competition from eighteen countries. Six groups of three were formed from the teams. A mixed doubles match, a men’s (ATP) singles match, and a women’s (WTA) singles match comprise each tie.

The top team from each group will advance to the knockout stages after one round-robin stage. Sydney and Perth’s top-ranked second-place teams will also go to the quarterfinals.

The United Cup 2026 will include some of the world’s best tennis players.

Among the superstars competing in this tournament are Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur.

On the other hand, some of the best female players who will swing the racket in Perth and Sydney are Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini.

United Cup 2026: Notable Ties In Perth Group Stage

Friday, 2 January (Night): Group E – Greece vs Japan

Sunday, 4 January (Day): Group E – Great Britain vs Japan

Sunday, 4 January (Night): Group C – Italy vs Switzerland

Monday, 5 January (Day): Group A – USA vs Spain

Monday, 5 January (Night): Group E – Great Britain vs Greece

United Cup 2026: Notable Ties In Sydney Group Stage

Saturday, 3 January (Night): Group D – Australia vs Norway

Sunday, 4 January (Night): Group B – Canada vs China

Monday, 5 January (Night): Group F – Germany vs Poland

Tuesday, 6 January (Day): Group B – Canada vs Belgium

Tuesday 6 January (Night): Group D – Australia vs Czechia

United Cup 2026 match schedule – round robin

Friday, January 2 – Perth

Group Nations Players Venue A Spain vs. Argentina Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG) RAC Arena, Perth A Spain vs. Argentina Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG) RAC Arena, Perth A Spain vs. Argentina Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth E Greece vs. Japan Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN) RAC Arena, Perth E Greece vs. Japan Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) RAC Arena, Perth E Greece vs. Japan Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday, January 3 – Sydney

Group Nations Players Venue B Belgium vs. China Elise Mertens (CBEL) vs. Lin Zhu (CHN) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Belgium vs. China Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs. Zhizhen Zheng (CHN) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Belgium vs. China Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Australia vs. Norway Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Malene Helgo (NOR) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Australia vs. Norway Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Australia vs. Norway Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, January 3 – Perth

Group Nations Players Venue C France vs. Switzerland Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI) RAC Arena, Perth C France vs. Switzerland Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) RAC Arena, Perth C France vs. Switzerland Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth A USA vs. Argentina Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG) RAC Arena, Perth A USA vs. Argentina Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG) RAC Arena, Perth A USA vs. Argentina Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, January 4 – Sydney

Group Nations Players Venue F Germany vs. Netherlands Eva Lys (GER) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Germany vs. Netherlands Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Germany vs. Netherlands Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Canada vs. China Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Lin Zhu (CHN) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Canada vs. China Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) vs. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Canada vs. China Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Sunday, January 4 – Perth

Group Nations Players Venue E Great Britain vs. Japan Billy Harris (GBR) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) RAC Arena, Perth E Great Britain vs. Japan Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN) RAC Arena, Perth E Great Britain vs. Japan Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth C Italy vs. Switzerland Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI) RAC Arena, Perth C Italy vs. Switzerland Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) RAC Arena, Perth C Italy vs. Switzerland Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth

Monday, January 5 – Sydney

Group Nations Players Venue D Czechia vs. Norway Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs. Malene Helgo (NOR) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Czechia vs. Norway Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Czechia vs. Norway Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Germany vs. Poland Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Germany vs. Poland Eva Lys (GER) vs. Iga Swiatek (POL) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Germany vs. Poland Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Monday, January 5 – Perth

Group Nations Players Venue A USA vs. Spain Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) RAC Arena, Perth A USA vs. Spain Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. Jaume Munar (ESP) RAC Arena, Perth A USA vs. Spain Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth E Great Britain vs. Greece Billy Harris (GBR) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) RAC Arena, Perth E Great Britain vs. Greece Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Maria Sakkari (GRE) RAC Arena, Perth E Great Britain vs. Greece Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday, January 6 – Sydney

Group Nations Players Venue B Canada vs. Belgium Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs. Zizou Bergs (BEL) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Canada vs. Belgium Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Elise Mertens (BEL) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney B Canada vs. Belgium Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Australia vs. Czechia Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Australia vs. Czechia Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney D Australia vs. Czechia Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, January 6 – Perth

Group Nations Players Venue C Italy vs. France Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) RAC Arena, Perth C Italy vs. France Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) RAC Arena, Perth C Italy vs. France Doubles Match RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, January 7 – Sydney

Group Nations Players Venue F Poland vs. Netherlands Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Poland vs. Netherlands Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED) Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney F Poland vs. Netherlands Doubles Match Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

United Cup 2026 match schedule – knockouts

Quarter-finals

Group A Winner vs. Best Runner-Up Perth

Group F Winner vs. Group D Winner

Group C Winner vs. Group E Winner

Best Runner-Up Sydney vs. Group B Winner

Semi-finals

Group A Winner/Best Runner-Up Perth vs. Group F Winner/Group D Winner

Group C Winner/Group E Winner vs. Best Runner-Up Sydney/Group B Winner

Final

Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2

United Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

In India, the SonyLIV app and website will provide live coverage of the United Cup 2026. The nation’s Sony Sports Network TV channels will broadcast it.

United Cup 2026 live stream, TV channel

In India, the Sony Network will broadcast the 2026 United Cup.