Connect with us

Sports

United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

Published

1 hour ago

on

United Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

The 2026 tennis season begins in style next week, when some of the top players in the world are coming together in Australia for the United Cup 2026.

The fourth edition of the mixed-gender team competition will take place from January 2 to January 11, with 18 nations competing for the title.

The fourth edition of the United Cup will be held in Australia beginning January 2. This edition has 18 teams attempting to take the trophy on January 11 in Sydney. This year’s United Cup matches will take place in Perth and Sydney.

The United States has won the competition twice and is the defending champion.
Poland had to settle for silver in the previous two years, while Germany won the prize in 2024.

Having won the first event in 2023, the United States is the defending champion. Poland finished second in the previous two years, but Germany won the title in 2024.

Tennis players have gathered in Australia for warm-up competitions, including the United Cup, before the Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 18. Watch live coverage of the mixed teams competition, which will take place in Sydney and Perth starting on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Five of the top 10 men and four of the top 10 women in the world—Alex de Minaur, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Jasmine Paolini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jack Draper—will compete in the United Cup. Other well-known players include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka, who has said that 2026 will be his final tour year.

Before he quits, 40-year-old Wawrinka, a three-time major winner, aspires to raise his current ranking of 157 and return to the top 100. When he won the Australian Open in 2014, he reached his highest ranking of No. 3.

When Wawrinka landed in Perth earlier this week, he declared, “I’m happy with the decision (to retire) and feeling at peace with that.”

Although Jack Draper has withdrawn due to injury, four of the top 10 men in the world—Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur—are competing. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini, three of the top ten women in the world, are also involved.

The competition serves as an ideal prelude to the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 12. Ties will be played in Perth and Sydney.

Everything you need to know about the 2026 United Cup is listed here.

What is the United Cup?

The ATP and WTA collaborate to host the United Cup, a mixed team tennis competition. The Hopman Cup, which was held from 1989 to 2019, is comparable to the outdoor hard-court competition that was founded in 2023. The men’s-only ATP Cup initially took its place, but it has since been renamed the United Cup.

The tennis caravan goes to Australia for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which traditionally marks the beginning of the new season.

Teams and player lists for the 2026 United Cup

This edition will feature competition from eighteen countries. Six groups of three were formed from the teams. A mixed doubles match, a men’s (ATP) singles match, and a women’s (WTA) singles match comprise each tie.

The top team from each group will advance to the knockout stages after one round-robin stage. Sydney and Perth’s top-ranked second-place teams will also go to the quarterfinals.

The United Cup 2026 will include some of the world’s best tennis players.

Among the superstars competing in this tournament are Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur.

On the other hand, some of the best female players who will swing the racket in Perth and Sydney are Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini.

United Cup 2026: Format and Schedule

A mixed doubles match comes after one men’s and one women’s singles match in each tie. Best-of-three tie-break sets are used in singles matches. Two tie-break sets and a decisive match tie-break (10 points) at one set-all make up mixed doubles matches.

The day session in Perth will begin at 10 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. IST), while the night session will begin at 5 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. IST). The day session in Sydney will start at 10.30 a.m. (5 a.m. IST) and the second session at 5.30 p.m. (12 p.m. IST).

The group stage will take place at RAC Arena in Perth from Friday, January 2 to Tuesday, January 6. On Wednesday, January 7, the quarterfinals will take place in Perth.

The group stage will be held at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena from Saturday, January 3 to Wednesday, January 7. Sydney will host the quarterfinals on January 8 and 9.

Each city’s group winners move on to the round of eight, while each city’s top runner-up receives one quarterfinal spot. On January 10, the winners advance to the semifinals, and on January 11, the final takes place in Sydney.

United Cup 2026: Format

In a round robin format, six groups of three teams compete against one another. Perth will host three groups, while Sydney will host three.

One men’s singles match, one women’s singles match, and one mixed doubles match are all played on the same day in each tie. The best of three tie-break sets are used in singles matches. A 10-point tie-break at one set all determines the outcome of mixed doubles matches, which are best of two tie-break sets.

The best side from each group will move on to the quarterfinals, and the best runners-up in Sydney and Perth will also receive one knockout spot.

The winners go to the semi-finals and final, both of which take place in Sydney.

United Cup 2026: Notable Ties In Perth Group Stage

Friday, 2 January (Night): Group E – Greece vs Japan

Sunday, 4 January (Day): Group E – Great Britain vs Japan

Sunday, 4 January (Night): Group C – Italy vs Switzerland

Monday, 5 January (Day): Group A – USA vs Spain

Monday, 5 January (Night): Group E – Great Britain vs Greece

United Cup 2026: Notable Ties In Sydney Group Stage

Saturday, 3 January (Night): Group D – Australia vs Norway

Sunday, 4 January (Night): Group B – Canada vs China

Monday, 5 January (Night): Group F – Germany vs Poland

Tuesday, 6 January (Day): Group B – Canada vs Belgium

Tuesday 6 January (Night): Group D – Australia vs Czechia

United Cup 2026 match schedule – round robin

Friday, January 2 – Perth

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
ASpain vs. ArgentinaJaume Munar (ESP) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)RAC Arena, Perth
ASpain vs. ArgentinaJessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG)RAC Arena, Perth
ASpain vs. ArgentinaDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth
EGreece vs. JapanMaria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)RAC Arena, Perth
EGreece vs. JapanStefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)RAC Arena, Perth
EGreece vs. JapanDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth

Saturday, January 3 – Sydney

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
BBelgium vs. ChinaElise Mertens (CBEL) vs. Lin Zhu (CHN)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BBelgium vs. ChinaZizou Bergs (BEL) vs. Zhizhen Zheng (CHN)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BBelgium vs. ChinaDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DAustralia vs. NorwayMaya Joint (AUS) vs. Malene Helgo (NOR)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DAustralia vs. NorwayAlex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DAustralia vs. NorwayDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, January 3 – Perth

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
CFrance vs. SwitzerlandLeolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI)RAC Arena, Perth
CFrance vs. SwitzerlandArthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)RAC Arena, Perth
CFrance vs. SwitzerlandDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth
AUSA vs. ArgentinaTaylor Fritz (USA) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)RAC Arena, Perth
AUSA vs. ArgentinaCoco Gauff (USA) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG)RAC Arena, Perth
AUSA vs. ArgentinaDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, January 4 – Sydney

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
FGermany vs. NetherlandsEva Lys (GER) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FGermany vs. NetherlandsAlexander Zverev (GER) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FGermany vs. NetherlandsDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BCanada vs. ChinaVictoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Lin Zhu (CHN)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BCanada vs. ChinaFelix Auger Aliassime (CAN) vs. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BCanada vs. ChinaDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Sunday, January 4 – Perth

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
EGreat Britain vs. JapanBilly Harris (GBR) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)RAC Arena, Perth
EGreat Britain vs. JapanEmma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)RAC Arena, Perth
EGreat Britain vs. JapanDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth
CItaly vs. SwitzerlandJasmine Paolini (ITA) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI)RAC Arena, Perth
CItaly vs. SwitzerlandFlavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)RAC Arena, Perth
CItaly vs. SwitzerlandDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth

Monday, January 5 – Sydney

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
DCzechia vs. NorwayBarbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs. Malene Helgo (NOR)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DCzechia vs. NorwayJakub Mensik (CZE) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DCzechia vs. NorwayDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FGermany vs. PolandAlexander Zverev (GER) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FGermany vs. PolandEva Lys (GER) vs. Iga Swiatek (POL)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FGermany vs. PolandDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Monday, January 5 – Perth

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
AUSA vs. SpainCoco Gauff (USA) vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)RAC Arena, Perth
AUSA vs. SpainTaylor Fritz (USA) vs. Jaume Munar (ESP)RAC Arena, Perth
AUSA vs. SpainDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth
EGreat Britain vs. GreeceBilly Harris (GBR) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)RAC Arena, Perth
EGreat Britain vs. GreeceEmma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Maria Sakkari (GRE)RAC Arena, Perth
EGreat Britain vs. GreeceDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday, January 6 – Sydney

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
BCanada vs. BelgiumFelix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs. Zizou Bergs (BEL)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BCanada vs. BelgiumVictoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Elise Mertens (BEL)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
BCanada vs. BelgiumDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DAustralia vs. CzechiaMaya Joint (AUS) vs. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DAustralia vs. CzechiaAlex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
DAustralia vs. CzechiaDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, January 6 – Perth

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
CItaly vs. FranceFlavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)RAC Arena, Perth
CItaly vs. FranceJasmine Paolini (ITA) vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)RAC Arena, Perth
CItaly vs. FranceDoubles MatchRAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, January 7 – Sydney

GroupNationsPlayersVenue
FPoland vs. NetherlandsHubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FPoland vs. NetherlandsIga Swiatek (POL) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED)Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
FPoland vs. NetherlandsDoubles MatchKen Rosewall Arena, Sydney

United Cup 2026 match schedule – knockouts

Quarter-finals

Group A Winner vs. Best Runner-Up Perth
Group F Winner vs. Group D Winner
Group C Winner vs. Group E Winner
Best Runner-Up Sydney vs. Group B Winner

Semi-finals

Group A Winner/Best Runner-Up Perth vs. Group F Winner/Group D Winner
Group C Winner/Group E Winner vs. Best Runner-Up Sydney/Group B Winner

Final

Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2

United Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

In India, the SonyLIV app and website will provide live coverage of the United Cup 2026. The nation’s Sony Sports Network TV channels will broadcast it.

United Cup 2026 live stream, TV channel

In India, the Sony Network will broadcast the 2026 United Cup.

  • TV channel: Sony Sports Network
  • Live stream: SonyLIV
Related Topics:

Rob Harris is a lawyer by profession. But his hobby is writing that’s why he writes news, blogs and books side by side. He is known to not only write articles on law but also politics. He has a collection of poems and articles that he had written. So he provides news on Time Bulletin.

Advertisement
follow us on google news banner black

Facebook

Recent Posts

United Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live United Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
Sports1 hour ago

United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

The 2026 tennis season begins in style next week, when some of the top players in the world are coming...
January Full Moon 2026 Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Wolf Supermoon January Full Moon 2026 Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Wolf Supermoon
Science2 days ago

January Full Moon 2026: Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Wolf Supermoon

The supermoon streak is continuing with the first Full Moon of 2026. We get one more to start the new...
New Research and Treatments in Motor Neurone Disease New Research and Treatments in Motor Neurone Disease
Health3 days ago

New Research and Treatments in Motor Neurone Disease

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a progressive condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. These cells,...
Tigerteeh aka Touseef Panchbhaya Drops His Latest Hindi Track “Toxic” Tigerteeh aka Touseef Panchbhaya Drops His Latest Hindi Track “Toxic”
Entertainment3 days ago

Tigerteeh aka Touseef Panchbhaya Drops His Latest Hindi Track “Toxic”

Tigerteeh, also known as Touseef Panchbhaya, has dropped his latest Hindi track “Toxic,” adding another emotionally intense song to his...
Belfast AI Training Provider Future Business Academy Reaches Milestone of 1,000 Businesses Trained Belfast AI Training Provider Future Business Academy Reaches Milestone of 1,000 Businesses Trained
Education5 days ago

Belfast AI Training Provider Future Business Academy Reaches Milestone of 1,000 Businesses Trained

Future Business Academy, the Belfast-based AI training provider, has announced reaching a significant milestone after successfully training over 1,000 businesses...
Advertisement

Trending

error: Content is protected !!