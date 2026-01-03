Sports
United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
The 2026 tennis season begins in style next week, when some of the top players in the world are coming together in Australia for the United Cup 2026.
The fourth edition of the mixed-gender team competition will take place from January 2 to January 11, with 18 nations competing for the title.
The fourth edition of the United Cup will be held in Australia beginning January 2. This edition has 18 teams attempting to take the trophy on January 11 in Sydney. This year’s United Cup matches will take place in Perth and Sydney.
The United States has won the competition twice and is the defending champion.
Poland had to settle for silver in the previous two years, while Germany won the prize in 2024.
Having won the first event in 2023, the United States is the defending champion. Poland finished second in the previous two years, but Germany won the title in 2024.
Tennis players have gathered in Australia for warm-up competitions, including the United Cup, before the Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 18. Watch live coverage of the mixed teams competition, which will take place in Sydney and Perth starting on Friday, January 2, 2026.
Five of the top 10 men and four of the top 10 women in the world—Alex de Minaur, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Jasmine Paolini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jack Draper—will compete in the United Cup. Other well-known players include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka, who has said that 2026 will be his final tour year.
Before he quits, 40-year-old Wawrinka, a three-time major winner, aspires to raise his current ranking of 157 and return to the top 100. When he won the Australian Open in 2014, he reached his highest ranking of No. 3.
When Wawrinka landed in Perth earlier this week, he declared, “I’m happy with the decision (to retire) and feeling at peace with that.”
Although Jack Draper has withdrawn due to injury, four of the top 10 men in the world—Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur—are competing. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini, three of the top ten women in the world, are also involved.
The competition serves as an ideal prelude to the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 12. Ties will be played in Perth and Sydney.
Everything you need to know about the 2026 United Cup is listed here.
What is the United Cup?
The ATP and WTA collaborate to host the United Cup, a mixed team tennis competition. The Hopman Cup, which was held from 1989 to 2019, is comparable to the outdoor hard-court competition that was founded in 2023. The men’s-only ATP Cup initially took its place, but it has since been renamed the United Cup.
The tennis caravan goes to Australia for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which traditionally marks the beginning of the new season.
Teams and player lists for the 2026 United Cup
This edition will feature competition from eighteen countries. Six groups of three were formed from the teams. A mixed doubles match, a men’s (ATP) singles match, and a women’s (WTA) singles match comprise each tie.
The top team from each group will advance to the knockout stages after one round-robin stage. Sydney and Perth’s top-ranked second-place teams will also go to the quarterfinals.
The United Cup 2026 will include some of the world’s best tennis players.
Among the superstars competing in this tournament are Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur.
On the other hand, some of the best female players who will swing the racket in Perth and Sydney are Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini.
United Cup 2026: Format and Schedule
A mixed doubles match comes after one men’s and one women’s singles match in each tie. Best-of-three tie-break sets are used in singles matches. Two tie-break sets and a decisive match tie-break (10 points) at one set-all make up mixed doubles matches.
The day session in Perth will begin at 10 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. IST), while the night session will begin at 5 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. IST). The day session in Sydney will start at 10.30 a.m. (5 a.m. IST) and the second session at 5.30 p.m. (12 p.m. IST).
The group stage will take place at RAC Arena in Perth from Friday, January 2 to Tuesday, January 6. On Wednesday, January 7, the quarterfinals will take place in Perth.
The group stage will be held at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena from Saturday, January 3 to Wednesday, January 7. Sydney will host the quarterfinals on January 8 and 9.
Each city’s group winners move on to the round of eight, while each city’s top runner-up receives one quarterfinal spot. On January 10, the winners advance to the semifinals, and on January 11, the final takes place in Sydney.
United Cup 2026: Format
In a round robin format, six groups of three teams compete against one another. Perth will host three groups, while Sydney will host three.
One men’s singles match, one women’s singles match, and one mixed doubles match are all played on the same day in each tie. The best of three tie-break sets are used in singles matches. A 10-point tie-break at one set all determines the outcome of mixed doubles matches, which are best of two tie-break sets.
The best side from each group will move on to the quarterfinals, and the best runners-up in Sydney and Perth will also receive one knockout spot.
The winners go to the semi-finals and final, both of which take place in Sydney.
United Cup 2026: Notable Ties In Perth Group Stage
Friday, 2 January (Night): Group E – Greece vs Japan
Sunday, 4 January (Day): Group E – Great Britain vs Japan
Sunday, 4 January (Night): Group C – Italy vs Switzerland
Monday, 5 January (Day): Group A – USA vs Spain
Monday, 5 January (Night): Group E – Great Britain vs Greece
United Cup 2026: Notable Ties In Sydney Group Stage
Saturday, 3 January (Night): Group D – Australia vs Norway
Sunday, 4 January (Night): Group B – Canada vs China
Monday, 5 January (Night): Group F – Germany vs Poland
Tuesday, 6 January (Day): Group B – Canada vs Belgium
Tuesday 6 January (Night): Group D – Australia vs Czechia
United Cup 2026 match schedule – round robin
Friday, January 2 – Perth
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|A
|Spain vs. Argentina
|Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|Spain vs. Argentina
|Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|Spain vs. Argentina
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Greece vs. Japan
|Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Greece vs. Japan
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Greece vs. Japan
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
Saturday, January 3 – Sydney
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|B
|Belgium vs. China
|Elise Mertens (CBEL) vs. Lin Zhu (CHN)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Belgium vs. China
|Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs. Zhizhen Zheng (CHN)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Belgium vs. China
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Australia vs. Norway
|Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Malene Helgo (NOR)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Australia vs. Norway
|Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Australia vs. Norway
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Saturday, January 3 – Perth
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|C
|France vs. Switzerland
|Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|France vs. Switzerland
|Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|France vs. Switzerland
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|USA vs. Argentina
|Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|USA vs. Argentina
|Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|USA vs. Argentina
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
Sunday, January 4 – Sydney
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|F
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|Eva Lys (GER) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Canada vs. China
|Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Lin Zhu (CHN)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Canada vs. China
|Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) vs. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Canada vs. China
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Sunday, January 4 – Perth
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|E
|Great Britain vs. Japan
|Billy Harris (GBR) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Great Britain vs. Japan
|Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Great Britain vs. Japan
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|Italy vs. Switzerland
|Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|Italy vs. Switzerland
|Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|Italy vs. Switzerland
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
Monday, January 5 – Sydney
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|D
|Czechia vs. Norway
|Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs. Malene Helgo (NOR)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Czechia vs. Norway
|Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Czechia vs. Norway
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Germany vs. Poland
|Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Germany vs. Poland
|Eva Lys (GER) vs. Iga Swiatek (POL)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Germany vs. Poland
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Monday, January 5 – Perth
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|A
|USA vs. Spain
|Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|USA vs. Spain
|Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. Jaume Munar (ESP)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|A
|USA vs. Spain
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Great Britain vs. Greece
|Billy Harris (GBR) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Great Britain vs. Greece
|Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Maria Sakkari (GRE)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|E
|Great Britain vs. Greece
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday, January 6 – Sydney
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|B
|Canada vs. Belgium
|Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs. Zizou Bergs (BEL)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Canada vs. Belgium
|Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Elise Mertens (BEL)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|B
|Canada vs. Belgium
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Australia vs. Czechia
|Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Australia vs. Czechia
|Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|D
|Australia vs. Czechia
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Tuesday, January 6 – Perth
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|C
|Italy vs. France
|Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|Italy vs. France
|Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)
|RAC Arena, Perth
|C
|Italy vs. France
|Doubles Match
|RAC Arena, Perth
Wednesday, January 7 – Sydney
|Group
|Nations
|Players
|Venue
|F
|Poland vs. Netherlands
|Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Poland vs. Netherlands
|Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED)
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|F
|Poland vs. Netherlands
|Doubles Match
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
United Cup 2026 match schedule – knockouts
Quarter-finals
Group A Winner vs. Best Runner-Up Perth
Group F Winner vs. Group D Winner
Group C Winner vs. Group E Winner
Best Runner-Up Sydney vs. Group B Winner
Semi-finals
Group A Winner/Best Runner-Up Perth vs. Group F Winner/Group D Winner
Group C Winner/Group E Winner vs. Best Runner-Up Sydney/Group B Winner
Final
Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2
United Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
In India, the SonyLIV app and website will provide live coverage of the United Cup 2026. The nation’s Sony Sports Network TV channels will broadcast it.
United Cup 2026 live stream, TV channel
In India, the Sony Network will broadcast the 2026 United Cup.
- TV channel: Sony Sports Network
- Live stream: SonyLIV
United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
January Full Moon 2026: Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Wolf Supermoon
New Research and Treatments in Motor Neurone Disease
Amplifyou, an amazing agency for eCommerce
Alicia Lacao-Green gains worldwide fame owing to her amazing transformations via make-up and contouring.
Vasid Qureshi, India’s Top Blogger Shares 5 Tips to Go Viral on Social Media
Recent Posts
United Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Format, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
The 2026 tennis season begins in style next week, when some of the top players in the world are coming...
January Full Moon 2026: Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Wolf Supermoon
The supermoon streak is continuing with the first Full Moon of 2026. We get one more to start the new...
New Research and Treatments in Motor Neurone Disease
Motor neurone disease (MND) is a progressive condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. These cells,...
Tigerteeh aka Touseef Panchbhaya Drops His Latest Hindi Track “Toxic”
Tigerteeh, also known as Touseef Panchbhaya, has dropped his latest Hindi track “Toxic,” adding another emotionally intense song to his...
Belfast AI Training Provider Future Business Academy Reaches Milestone of 1,000 Businesses Trained
Future Business Academy, the Belfast-based AI training provider, has announced reaching a significant milestone after successfully training over 1,000 businesses...
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
Ardavon Moayer Explains How Discipline and Teamwork Translate to Sales Wins
-
Business3 weeks ago
Randy NG: Inside the Process of Managing End-to-End International Trade Operations
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Frontier Galvanizing: The Critical Role Of Galvanizing In Renewable Energy And Utility Projects
-
Travel2 weeks ago
Michael Hopkins, Denver: Rethinking the Airport Experience for Modern Travelers
-
Cryptocurrency4 weeks ago
Rami Beracha Asks, Can Israel Become A Global Leader In Blockchain Innovation?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
AI Won’t Replace Storytelling: Nathalie Kyriakou On The Human Side Of Marketing
-
Tech1 week ago
Jonathan Amoia’s Insights on the Intoxication of Artificial Intelligence
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Fruit Fly Theatre Company Debuts in New York with *The Wish*, Marking Valentina Avila’s Directorial Arrival