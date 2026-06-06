Business
Amazon Schedules 12th Prime Day Event for June 23-26
Amazon has announced that its 12th annual Prime Day sales event will run from June 23-26, marking a notable shift from previous years. The e-commerce company is launching the promotion earlier than usual, as Prime Day has traditionally taken place in July. For the second consecutive year, the summer shopping event will span four days, extending beyond its original two-day format.
This marks the first time Prime Day will be held in June rather than its customary mid-July window. Amazon first referenced the schedule change in its first-quarter earnings report released on April 29, seemingly before making an official announcement.
The June timing appeared in a section highlighting recent company developments. The statement noted, “Amazon … Shared that Prime Day will take place in most countries in June,” despite the company not having publicly announced the dates at that stage. Less than an hour later, Amazon published a blog post formally confirming the event.
“Prime Day is back!” the company stated. “Amazon’s annual deals event for Prime members returns this June, with discounts on some of the hottest brands, socially trending items, creator favorites, and Amazon-exclusive products to make this June’s event even more valuable for members.”
“Each year, we work with our teams around the world to determine the best timing for Prime Day,” the company said. “This year, we felt holding the event earlier in the summer was the right choice for our customers.”
“Members can save on top brands, trending products, and items exclusive to Amazon, plus fresh groceries, summer essentials, and back-to-school must-haves—all with fast, free delivery,” Amazon added in its blog announcement.
While Prime Day was once primarily associated with deals on discretionary purchases, consumer priorities have shifted in recent years. Shoppers are increasingly focusing on everyday necessities, and Amazon indicated that groceries and household essentials will play a central role in this year’s promotion.
The earlier timing and emphasis on essential goods align with current economic conditions. Data from the University of Michigan showed that U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in May as consumers continued to navigate economic challenges.
Last year’s Prime Day generated significant spending activity, with U.S. retailers recording $24.1 billion in online sales during the event, representing a 30.3% increase compared to the previous year.
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