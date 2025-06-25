Amazon Plans to Bring Fast Delivery to Thousands of Small Cities and Rural Regions by End of 2025

Amazon.com (AMZN.O) announced on Tuesday that it intends to extend its same-day and next-day Prime delivery services to more than 4,000 smaller cities and rural areas in the US by the end of 2025, as it intensifies its attempts to increase its domestic presence.



“Everybody loves fast delivery,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa, or downtown Los Angeles, now you’re going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day.”



“Amazon Brings Prime Delivery Speeds as Fast as Same Day to Thousands of Smaller Cities, Towns, and Rural Communities Across the U.S. for the First Time.” According to Morgan Stanley, the e-commerce giant is spending $4 billion to triple the size of its delivery network, but it still has a ways to go before it can match Walmart’s (WMT) presence in smaller communities.



This expansion is not only about speed. It’s about making life easier for rural consumers, who usually live further away from brick-and-mortar retailers, have fewer alternatives for brands and products, and have fewer options for online delivery.



Amazon plans to spend around $4 billion by the end of 2026 to treble the capacity of its rural delivery network as part of a previously announced small-town expansion.



Fast delivery has become a key component of Amazon’s dominant online business as it contends with increased competition from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart as well as more recent arrivals like Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop, which have captivated customers with their drastically reduced prices.



Since it began providing faster deliveries in these areas, the company said to has already seen an increase in client volume and increased prices for shoppers looking for household essentials.

With over 200 million subscribers globally, Amazon Prime has emerged as a major growth engine for the company. Amazon has concentrated on geographic expansion and providing younger buyers with discounts to increase Prime’s subscriber base and improve its performance.



As Amazon is ready to launch its longest-ever Prime Day, the announcement was made. This year, the 96-hour event will take place across four days, beginning on July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ending on July 11.