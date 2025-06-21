Swiss International University Awarded TAG-EDUQA Accreditation, Strengthening Global Academic Standing

Swiss International University (SIU), a leading university globally known for its innovative learning, has closed admissions with a TAG-EDUQA accreditation. With this accomplishment, SIU is now one of the few highly qualified universities that have been tested and passed the stringent requirements of the Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA). The designation supports SIU’s mission to offer affordable, accessible, and high-quality education for students both domestically and in international markets.

The Honorary accreditation was provided at the initiative of His Highness Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, ranked among the top businessmen in the Arab world and a leading figure of educational reform, presently heading TAG-EDUQA. Adding to the significance of this accreditation, the Honorary Chairman of TAG-EDUQA is the Secretary-General of the Arab League, which extols the honors of the role and extends across regional and international boundaries.

This achievement is in line with SIU’s strategic plan to establish its academic footprint across the Arab World and claim its place in the global higher education arena. The TAG-EDUQA accreditation is The recognition of the university’s high academic standards demonstrates that its programs and degrees are relevant and credible to students, employers, and partner institutions around the world.

Derya Briand, Academic Program Director at SIU, said she was proud of the success, saying, “We are extremely proud to have received our first application for accreditation. The accreditation affirms the quality of our academic programs and reinforces the value, respect, and marketability of SIU degrees. This honor shows the quality of our education now and guarantees the same for future generations. Our concurrent pursuit of NEASC accreditation speaks to our aspiration to adhere to the highest international standards while serving local educational imperatives.”

The accreditation marks another major milestone for SIU as the university embarks on a phase of significant growth with the development of new academic programs and international cooperation. SIU is a distinguished namesake of an educational circuit comprising OUS International Academy in Zurich, ISBM International Business Management School in Lucerne, ISB International Vocational Institute in Dubai, and the rest of the campuses located at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. These partners are collaboratively defining a global learning platform focused on academic innovation, inclusion, and intercultural exchange.

They also identify the capacity of SIU to bridge regional educational demands with global academic values—a crucial quality in the transformation of the Arab region’s higher education landscape. With more Arab students enrolling in recognized and globally certified universities, SIU’s student-centered learning, ethical leadership, and the establishment of international career preparation programs have been well-received by regulators and academicians.

The future Looking to the future, SIU is committed to enhancing its academic reputation and its global reach while providing research-enriched, globally relevant education to students around the world. The TAG-EDUQA accreditation, based on the rigorous quality control standards of AROQA, will help achieve these objectives and further enhance SIU’s position as a leader in the international education sector.

This recognition is a reflection of SIU’s international perspective and continued dedication to providing modern, world-recognized, and future-oriented academic offerings for its regional and international students.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.swissuniversity.com.