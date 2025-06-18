How Roads, Highways, and Transport Infrastructure Rely on Cost and Project Managers

Modern economies are built on movement.

As the GCC rapidly expands its cities and interconnects its regions, transportation infrastructure has emerged as one of the most vital enablers of development from highways and flyovers to interchanges, tunnels, and integrated public transport hubs.

Behind the scenes, cost managers and project managers are key to transforming large-scale mobility plans into deliverable, phased, and financially viable infrastructure.

Cost Managers

From feasibility studies to tender pricing and long-term asset management, experienced quantity surveyors and cost consultants drive financial discipline across every segment of roadway and transport system delivery.

1. Feasibility Studies and Forecasting

Preparing total development cost estimates aligned with traffic flow modelling, economic impact analysis, and long-term urban development plans.

Establishing funding strategies, risk allowances, and value engineering options from the earliest stages.

2. Infrastructure Procurement and Contract Strategy

Developing cost plans that support DBOM (Design-Build-Operate-Maintain), PPP, or EPC contract models.

Evaluating unit rates for bulk earthworks, asphalt paving, structural bridges, utilities, and road furniture.

3. Lifecycle Cost and Maintenance Forecasting

Forecasting ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation costs for pavements, lighting, ITS systems, and drainage.

Providing input into whole-life costing and asset handover to road authorities.

Project Managers

Transport infrastructure is defined by sequencing, stakeholder engagement, and safety. Project managers lead coordination across multiple work fronts, often under live traffic conditions.

1. Construction Phasing and Traffic Diversion Planning

Implementing temporary traffic management (TTM) schemes that ensure safety while maintaining vehicle throughput.

Coordinating construction timelines with local municipalities and emergency response protocols.

2. Utility and Stakeholder Coordination

Managing interfaces with power, telecom, water, and gas authorities to prevent rework and delays.

Leading stakeholder meetings with urban planning teams, logistics operators, and public transport agencies.

3. Programme Control and Handover

Structuring the programme around phased milestones such as bridge erections, signal commissioning, or interchange launches.

Managing inspections, defect periods, and final handover to local road authorities or ministries.

Conclusion

Whether supporting regional connectivity or enabling mixed-use masterplans, roads and transport infrastructure form the spine of modern urban development. Their successful delivery depends on expert control of cost, coordination, and programme.

At Stonehaven, we are proud to work alongside transport ministries, developers, and consultants to bring large-scale mobility projects to life, ensuring that every kilometre of progress is engineered for performance, value, and the future.