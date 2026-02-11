Why America’s Next Major Sport Is Taking Shape Now, and Why Marcos del Pilar Is at the Center of It

In 2026, the United States finds itself at a familiar crossroads in sports history, the quiet moment just before something explodes into the mainstream. Padel, already played by more than 35 million people worldwide, is moving rapidly from insider knowledge to public curiosity, and industry leaders believe the next five years will determine whether it becomes America’s next major recreational sport or a missed opportunity.

One name keeps surfacing in those conversations: Marcos del Pilar, widely known as the Godfather of Padel in the USA.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Marcos has spent more than 30 years living inside every layer of the sport, not just as a professional player or coach, but as a federation leader, entrepreneur, investor, consultant, and architect of large-scale sports ecosystems. While many are only now discovering Padel’s potential, Marcos has been preparing the ground for decades.

A Sport the U.S. Didn’t Know It Needed, Yet

Padel’s rise isn’t accidental. Its success globally comes from a rare formula: it’s highly social, easy to learn, space-efficient, and commercially scalable. Compared to traditional racquet sports, Padel clubs generate stronger engagement, faster player adoption, and diversified revenue models.

“Padel is more than a sport, it’s a platform for human connection, growth, and opportunity,” Marcos explains. “That’s why it spreads so quickly once people experience it.”

But the U.S. market required something more than enthusiasm. It needed structure, credibility, and leadership, someone who understood not just how to play the game, but how to build an industry around it.

A Senior Advisor who makes a difference

Marcos del Pilar is a remarkably successful serial entrepreneur, businessperson, investor, Padel visionary, and pioneer in the Padel ecosystem with over 30 years of experience. He is an award-winning Global Padel Consultant, a renowned speaker, and a Master Teaching Professional. His determination, commitment, hard work, and powerful network have made Marcos one of the most influential and distinguished figures developing Padel in the United States since 2017. People collaborating with him define him as a “force of nature”, extremely result-driven, and the kind of person who gets things done and projects to the finish line.

Marcos del Pilar is one of the most influential leaders and active investors in the global Padel ecosystem. Through investments in extraordinarily successful ventures both within the United States and abroad, his vision, leadership, and strategic guidance and influence have consistently driven growth and produced reliable outcomes for investors and partners alike.

Marcos serves as a trusted Senior advisor to top Venture Capital firms and Investment Groups around the world, playing a key role in numerous ambitious Padel initiatives across the United States.

With a background that combines high-level Management, Marketing, and Sales expertise alongside his career as a professional player, elite coach, racquet-sports entrepreneur, and senior executive for global brands, Marcos is uniquely positioned to guide businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs toward success in the fastest-growing sport in the world.

He is one of the most valued Padel Consultants all over the globe.

Del Pilar has a true vocation for coaching, and he runs one of the most important projects in Padel Education in the world in partnership with the RSPA, with more than 1.3K coaches certified in the USA and Australia. They are now expanding their reach to different international markets.

He has an incredibly special talent for getting the world inspired around him with his beginner’s mentality, disruption, creativity, and evolved business vision. He is a giver, and generosity runs through his veins. He is a true encourager, joy-spreader, speaker, team builder, and Padel business growth strategist who enjoys making people’s lives better with “the magic of Padel” while making business highly profitable for his investors.

The Moment That “Almost” Ended the Vision

When Marcos first began advocating for Padel in the U.S., the response was often skeptical. Courts were scarce. Investors were unconvinced. There was no standardized education system, no professional pipeline, and no national momentum.

“There were moments when I was told very clearly that Padel would never work here,” he recalls. “That was hard, but it also clarified something for me. If I truly believed in this vision, quitting wasn’t an option.”

That resistance became a turning point. Instead of chasing quick wins, Marcos focused on long-term foundations: coach education, governance, international alignment, and investor confidence. Slowly, the ecosystem began to take shape.

Today, with over 1,000 Padel courts in the USA and growing, no more explanations are needed about that huge impact and the growth potential for the upcoming years.

Building the Framework Before the Spotlight

Marcos’s leadership résumé reflects one of the most comprehensive profiles in modern sports development:

Former President of the United States Padel Association (USPA)

Head of Padel for the Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA), creating the Padel curriculum and certifying thousands of professionals worldwide

Consultant for Padel Australia, the USTA (United States Tennis Association), and multiple international investment groups

Co-founder of the 4th WALL Inivitational

Co-Founder and former CEO & Commissioner of the Pro Padel League

Team USA Head Coach at the 2021 Qatar and 2022 Dubai Padel World Championships

Ranked Top #3 among the Top 50 Most Influential Persons in the New Padel World

Recipient of the RSPA Master Professional recognition, President’s Award, and Professional of the Year Award, among others.

In 2022, he helped bring the first-ever Padel World Championship to the United States, hosting more than 600 players from 32 countries in Las Vegas, a milestone many now view as the sport’s official American arrival.

The “Secret Code” Behind Sustainable Growth

Marcos recently distilled decades of experience into his best-selling book, THE SECRET CODE OF PADEL, which explores the mindset, systems, and leadership principles that transformed a niche sport into a global movement.

“Success begins with one decision, believing in a vision before the world understands it,” he says. The book blends entrepreneurship, sports psychology, and personal development, positioning Padel as both a business opportunity and a model for impact-driven growth.

Why Now Matters More Than Ever

The timing couldn’t be more critical. The U.S. is experiencing a surge in social sports, community-driven fitness, and alternative investments. As traditional models struggle with engagement, Padel offers something modern audiences crave: connection, accessibility, and shared experience.

Industry experts believe that decisions made right now about education, infrastructure, and leadership will define Padel’s American future.

Marcos’ vision includes thousands of high-quality facilities nationwide, unified coaching standards, integration into universities and communities, and a sustainable ecosystem where players, investors, and institutions grow together.

As Padel accelerates toward becoming a multi-billion-dollar U.S. industry, one reality is becoming clear: Marcos del Pilar isn’t chasing the moment; he’s helping define it.

MARCOS DEL PILAR Reference: https://www.padelandsuccess.com/

BOOK Reference: https://marcosdelpilar.com/

For media requests or interviews, [email protected].