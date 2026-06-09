Vardhman Sagar Marbles Scales Up Custom Processing of Wonder White for Large Architectural Projects

Explore custom Wonder White Marble processing for large-scale architectural projects. Achieve consistent quality, precise finishes, and seamless execution.

June 2026 – Vardhman Sagar Marbles has announced a significant scale-up of its custom slab processing capabilities for Wonder White marble, one of the most sought-after Indian marbles in the luxury construction and interior design market. The expansion directly responds to increasing project-level demand for large-format, precision-cut Wonder White slabs from architects and builders working on premium residential towers, hospitality interiors, and commercial spaces.

Advanced Processing of Wonder White Marbles for Commercial Consistency

Wonder White is a premium Indian marble quarried from Rajasthan, distinguished by its radiant white base, soft grey veining, and occasional gold-toned accents. It delivers the visual grandeur of imported Italian marble at a significantly more competitive price, making it the first choice for large-scale projects where aesthetic impact and budget discipline must coexist.

Vardhman Sagar Marbles has upgraded its state-of-the-art cutting and polishing infrastructure so as to process massive commercial orders of this pristine Indian marble with zero-defect precision and unmatched aesthetic continuity.

Custom Processing for Architectural Scale

Vardhman Sagar Marbles’ in-house processing unit now handles bespoke slab dimensions, custom thickness, and matched-veining requirements for large project orders, eliminating the inconsistencies that typically arise when sourcing from multiple vendors.

Slab sizes: 4×4, 5×5, 6×5, 8×3, and all custom dimensions available

4×4, 5×5, 6×5, 8×3, and all custom dimensions available Thickness: 15mm, 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, and project-specific cuts

15mm, 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, and project-specific cuts Finishes: mirror-polished and unpolished available

mirror-polished and unpolished available Applications: flooring, wall cladding, countertops, staircases, bathroom walls, swimming pool areas, pooja rooms, and exterior facades

flooring, wall cladding, countertops, staircases, bathroom walls, swimming pool areas, pooja rooms, and exterior facades Pricing: ₹60-₹200 per square foot, depending on grade and finish

Architects and B2B developers partnering with Vardhman Sagar for large-scale orders directly benefit from:

Guaranteed Aesthetic Uniformity: Consistent milky-white tones and grey veining across large slab orders

Consistent milky-white tones and grey veining across large slab orders Rapid Commercial Fulfilment: High production capacity for large projects with on-time delivery

The Ultimate Domestic Alternative to Imported Luxury

Design professionals consistently choose Wonder White marbles for their versatility across contemporary and traditional aesthetics, their natural light-enhancing properties, and their lower maintenance profile compared to other white marbles. The exceptional durability and resistance to wear make this marble the ideal, long-lasting flooring solution for high-traffic commercial environments.

Vardhman Sagar Marbles remains committed to empowering architects, interior designers, and builders with world-class natural stone infrastructure. For large projects, consistent slab-to-slab colour matching is critical, and the company’s direct quarry access ensures exactly that.