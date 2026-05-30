Amwhiz Launches All-in-One Shopify Solutions for Ecommerce Businesses Across India

Chennai, India — Amwhiz, India’s premier all-in-one Shopify service provider, today announced its complete suite of Shopify solutions designed to help ecommerce businesses build faster stores, automate operations, and reach customers on the platforms that matter most. From custom Shopify development and custom theme design to custom POS systems, WhatsApp API integration, and ecommerce automation, Amwhiz delivers everything under one roof through one coordinated team with a shared understanding of each client’s brand and business goals.

Building a successful ecommerce business in India today requires more than putting products online. It means having a Shopify store that is fast, conversion-focused, and connected to every tool your customers and team depend on. Amwhiz makes all of this possible through one coordinated partnership rather than multiple vendors working in isolation.

“Indian ecommerce is moving fast. The D2C brands that will lead over the next decade are the ones investing now in the right technology and partnering with the right Shopify service provider to build, connect, and scale everything together. Amwhiz is that partner.” — Leadership Team, Amwhiz

Custom Shopify Development

Amwhiz builds custom Shopify stores from the ground up, designed around each client’s product category, target audience, and growth goals. Every storefront is built on mobile-first architecture optimised for speed, user experience, and Google’s Core Web Vitals, engineered to convert visitors into buyers across all devices.

For scaling brands, Amwhiz offers Shopify Plus development, unlocking advanced checkout customisation, higher API rate limits, and multi-storefront management from a single backend. The team also builds custom Shopify apps, complex API integrations, headless commerce solutions, subscription commerce systems, custom checkout extensions, and bespoke backend logic that powers unique business models. Every custom development project is delivered with clean, maintainable code built to scale as the business grows.

Custom Theme Development

Amwhiz delivers custom Shopify theme development built from scratch to reflect each brand’s unique identity and conversion goals. Unlike generic templates, every theme is purpose-designed for the specific product category, audience behaviour, and customer experience of the client. Each theme is engineered for speed, accessibility, and mobile performance, featuring custom section layouts, interactive product pages, dynamic filtering, sticky carts, and fully branded checkout experiences that set stores apart from the competition.

Custom Shopify POS Development

For businesses that sell both online and in physical retail locations, Amwhiz delivers custom Shopify POS development that unifies in-store and online sales into one centrally managed commerce ecosystem. Custom POS solutions include tailored checkout flows, staff permission management, real-time inventory sync between online and offline channels, loyalty programme integration, custom receipt templates, and POS app extensions that go beyond Shopify’s native point-of-sale functionality. Businesses gain a unified view of customer behaviour across every channel, enabling smarter marketing and more accurate inventory planning.

WhatsApp API Integration for Shopify Stores

India has over 500 million active WhatsApp users, making WhatsApp Business API integration one of the highest-impact investments an ecommerce business can make. Amwhiz connects Shopify stores to WhatsApp to automate order confirmations, real-time shipping updates, and delivery notifications, reducing support queries and building post-purchase confidence that keeps customers coming back.

Amwhiz also sets up automated WhatsApp abandoned cart recovery sequences that bring shoppers back within minutes of leaving a store, and configures broadcast campaigns to opted-in customer segments based on purchase history and lifetime value.

Ecommerce Automation That Scales With You

Amwhiz designs ecommerce automation workflows using Shopify Flow, Zapier, and custom webhook integrations to handle order routing, inventory alerts, loyalty programme enrolment, and team notifications automatically. Post-purchase retention sequences across WhatsApp, email, and SMS send timely review requests, personalised cross-sell recommendations, and re-engagement campaigns for lapsed customers, all triggered by real customer behaviour and designed to increase lifetime value without adding workload to the team.

Complete Shopify Services Portfolio

Service What’s Delivered Custom Shopify Development Mobile-first stores optimised for speed, UX and Core Web Vitals Shopify Plus Development Advanced checkout, multi-storefront and B2B ecommerce solutions Custom Theme Development Brand-specific themes built from scratch for conversion and performance Custom POS Development Unified in-store and online POS with inventory sync and custom workflows Custom Shopify Apps Private apps, subscription systems and bespoke feature development WhatsApp API Integration Order updates, abandoned cart recovery and broadcast campaigns Payment Gateway Integration Razorpay, PayU and Cashfree secure checkout configuration Logistics Integration Shiprocket and Delhivery fulfilment and tracking automation Ecommerce Automation Shopify Flow, Zapier and webhook-based workflow automation Meta and Google Ads Performance marketing campaigns for Indian ecommerce audiences Post-Purchase Retention Automated review requests, cross-sell sequences and re-engagement flows

About Amwhiz

Amwhiz is India’s leading all-in-one Shopify ecommerce agency specialising in custom Shopify development, custom theme development, custom POS solutions, Shopify Plus, WhatsApp API integration, and ecommerce automation for startups, D2C brands, and growing ecommerce businesses across India. Amwhiz partners with businesses to build connected, high-performance ecommerce ecosystems that drive revenue, improve customer retention, and scale with confidence.

Media Contact

Amwhiz Website: www.amwhiz.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 91500 65500