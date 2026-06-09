Apple Launches Siri AI With Apple Intelligence and Advanced Privacy Features

Apple today introduced Siri AI, an all-new version of Siri driven by Apple Intelligence. Designed to be significantly more capable and conversational, the assistant features personal context awareness, extensive world knowledge, and onscreen understanding. Siri AI can help users quickly access what they need, whether that involves answering web-based questions on nearly any subject or retrieving relevant details from messages, emails, photos, and other personal content. The new experience also includes a dedicated Siri app for revisiting conversations across devices, an enhanced Visual Intelligence system, and built-in writing tools. Built on a new architecture focused on privacy, Siri AI utilizes the next generation of Apple Intelligence to deliver advanced reasoning, deeper understanding, and powerful systemwide functionality across Apple’s platforms. These capabilities are available for developer testing beginning today and will launch as a beta for users later this year.

“We’re excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever.”

A Completely Redesigned and Deeply Integrated Siri Experience

Powered by the latest generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI represents a complete reinvention of Siri, making it more intelligent, useful, and capable. Through natural conversations and detailed responses, Siri AI helps users accomplish more tasks with greater ease.

The assistant is built on Apple Intelligence, enabling it to understand personal context and locate relevant information across messages, emails, photos, and other content. For instance, users can ask Siri to retrieve a restaurant recommendation shared by a friend, locate a hotel confirmation from an old email, or find photos from a recent trip with family and friends. This personal context capability also extends to third-party applications through Spotlight integrations created by developers.

With expanded systemwide actions, Siri AI can perform tasks across applications, such as composing an email from the ground up or editing and sharing photo collections. Through onscreen awareness, Siri can also answer questions about content currently displayed. For example, if a user receives a message about a potluck gathering, Siri can help brainstorm food ideas and then save a recipe directly to the Notes app.

Additionally, Siri AI can access broad web knowledge to provide current information on virtually any topic. Users can ask questions such as when the next solar eclipse will occur or when a favorite musician is performing nearby. Responses can easily be expanded into ongoing conversations with follow-up questions.

Users can access Siri AI throughout Apple’s ecosystem. On iPhone, Siri can be activated with “Hey Siri,” the side button, or by swiping down from the Dynamic Island to begin a conversation. On iPad and Mac, Siri AI is integrated into Spotlight, allowing users to search for answers to nearly any question. It is also available through system context menus, enabling users to control-click images, documents, or text and ask Siri about them. On Apple Vision Pro, Siri AI uses spatial computing and appears as a 3D visualization that users can place anywhere in their environment and activate simply by looking at it and speaking.

The assistant also works seamlessly across devices, including iPhone, Apple Watch, CarPlay, and AirPods. Apple Watch users can begin conversations directly from their wrist, while Smart Stack suggestions can help them resume recent interactions with Siri.

Rebuilt From the Ground Up With a New AI Architecture

Apple has reconstructed Siri from the ground up with artificial intelligence at its foundation. The assistant takes advantage of Apple Intelligence’s new architecture, including next-generation Apple Foundation Models that operate both on-device and through Private Cloud Compute servers.

When requests are processed using Private Cloud Compute, personal data is neither stored nor accessible to Apple or third parties. Apple notes that external experts can continue verifying these privacy protections. Siri AI also leverages the system orchestrator to access features such as the Spotlight index and App Toolbox, which operate entirely on-device to give users greater control over their information.

With these advancements and privacy safeguards, Apple says Siri remains the world’s most private digital assistant.

Advanced On-Device Model Delivers New Features

On supported devices, Siri AI utilizes Apple’s most advanced on-device model to date, enabling more natural voices and significantly improved dictation accuracy.

Users can personalize Siri’s speaking style by adjusting the pace and expressiveness of its voice. Dictation has also been upgraded to convert speech into polished text more accurately, automatically handling capitalization, punctuation, and formatting. Enhanced speech recognition allows users to speak naturally while ensuring their words appear clearly and correctly.

Dedicated Siri App Keeps Conversations in One Place

Users who want to revisit previous discussions or begin new ones can use the newly introduced Siri app.

The app synchronizes conversation history across devices using iCloud, allowing users to start a conversation on a Mac and continue it on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple Vision Pro. This creates a unified experience for managing ongoing interactions with Siri.

Siri Visual Intelligence Expands Across Apple Devices

Siri now includes advanced image understanding and multimodal capabilities, enabling users to ask questions about visual content.

On iPhone, these capabilities are integrated directly into the Camera app through a new Siri mode. Users can tap the shutter button to allow Siri to analyze what the camera sees and provide useful information or actions. New capabilities include splitting bills with friends using Apple Cash, obtaining nutritional information about food, and more.

For the first time, Visual Intelligence with Siri is also available on iPad and Mac. Users can visually search, ask questions, and interact with content displayed on their screens. On iPad, the feature is built into the screenshot workflow. On Mac, users can launch it through a dedicated keyboard shortcut, select content on the display, and type questions directly to Siri.

Visual Intelligence is also coming to Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to ask Siri about both digital content and real-world objects simply by looking at them.

Siri AI Brings Smarter Writing and Editing Tools

Siri now includes more advanced Writing Tools, enabling users to write almost anywhere they can type.

Users can describe what they want to create, and Siri can generate an initial draft. If changes are needed, users can explain the desired edits and Siri will revise the content accordingly.

Within Mail and Messages, Siri can adapt drafts based on how users typically communicate with specific recipients, including preferred tone, formatting, and punctuation. For example, if a user usually sends concise bullet-point emails to a manager, Siri will mirror that style when creating a draft.

The assistant can also provide suggestions to strengthen written content and automatically proofread text across the system, including in many third-party applications.

More Apple Intelligence Features Coming to Core Apps

The latest generation of Apple Intelligence also introduces new capabilities across Apple’s ecosystem. These include enhanced editing tools in Photos, improved web browsing experiences in Safari, expanded creative features in Image Playground, and additional upgrades designed to make everyday apps more intelligent and useful.