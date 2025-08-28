Apple Teams Up with Jio to Introduce RCS Features on iPhones

Apple and Jio have teamed up to upgrade iPhones with Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. Since RCS is an improvement on SMS that offers features like read receipts, file sharing, and group chats, this partnership will enable users to send iMessage-style texts with high-resolution media. Apple restricted the use of RCS features to its iMessage service for many years. But in 2024, the company released iOS 18 to enable RCS on iPhones in response to regulatory pressure.

The partnership will be revolutionary for businesses, according to an ET report, even though users’ messaging experiences may not be significantly changed, as they may now send RCS messages via Wi-Fi or mobile data. Customers will be able to receive communications from them that include rich media, such as files and images.

To enable RCS, Airtel has not yet teamed up with Apple or Google. The company is urging the telecom regulator to impose anti-spam regulations on these communications because it is worried that the service can lead to spam.

Details of Apple RCS Messaging Features You Should Know

The global telecom trade association, GSMA, introduced Rich Communication Services in 2007. One may refer to it as a messaging protocol that was created to enhance and change SMS. File sharing, read receipts, group chats, and even interactive communications that we can view on other apps like iMessage and WhatsApp are all features of RCS.

Compared to SMS, RCS reduces the possibility of spam and phishing, which is one of its most significant features. Additionally, the growing use of RCS may be beneficial given the condition of scams in India. Additionally, when both parties are using RCS, end-to-end encryption is also available.

Reducing the dependability of Indians on WhatsApp is one thing that the same will do in the nation. India could currently be considered a WhatsApp-first country because of the features that Meta’s instant messaging app offers.

WhatsApp will undoubtedly be impacted by the presence of RCS in the playground, with nearly identical features and the ability to share high-quality images and videos. With over 49 crore users, Jio has a sizable customer base in India. Additionally, this will be a factor in the country’s adoption of RCS.

Green bubble Vs blue bubble divide

There was a ‘green bubble against blue bubble’ division when RCS messages on iPhones were limited to iMessage. Green bubbles represented communications transmitted to Android users, and blue bubbles represented messages between iPhone users. However, when Apple included RCS texting with iOS 18, this separation came to an end.

