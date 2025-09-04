OLDPGS Security Management: Pioneering Professionalism in California’s Security Landscape

In the heart of California, where innovation meets necessity, Hayson Tasher has built a formidable presence in the security industry through his company, Old Patrolman Guard Services (OLDPGS). Founded on principles of integrity, dedication, and hands-on leadership, OLDPGS stands as a beacon for reliable security management. As a California-based entrepreneur, Tasher has transformed a simple opportunity into a thriving business that prioritizes professionalism over politics or shortcuts.

From Humble Beginnings to Essential Service Provider

Tasher’s entrepreneurial journey began unexpectedly during an overnight security job for a friend in Beverly Hills, California. This experience ignited his passion for the field, prompting him to acquire the necessary licenses to own and operate a security company. “It was a basic, simple opportunity that changed everything,” Tasher reflects, emphasizing how such moments can inspire others to seize their own paths.

OLDPGS emerged as a dedicated security management company, offering services to business owners, property managers, and celebrities. The firm specializes in affordable consultations that help clients avoid the pitfalls of non-licensed security operations, which often result in hefty fines and legal complications. “We at OLDPGS have the affordable consultation that’s needed,” Tasher explains, highlighting how their expertise prevents unnecessary expenses while ensuring compliance and safety.

The company’s resilience shone during the COVID-19 pandemic, when OLDPGS security officers were classified as essential workers, maintaining operations amid widespread disruptions. Tasher takes pride in steering clear of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) funding controversies. Before such issues arose, OLDPGS declined several hundred million-dollar offers, refusing to pursue minority certifications. “We do not do contracts based on race or politics,” Tasher states firmly. “We are security professionals working like any other security company vendors.”

What Sets OLDPGS Apart in a Competitive Field

In an industry rife with challenges,Old Patrolman Guard Services (OLDPGS) distinguishes itself through Tasher’s active involvement. Unlike most owners who step back from fieldwork, Tasher continues to stand post and operate in the field. This hands-on approach fosters low turnover rates and ensures quality control. Holding multiple licenses, including loss prevention certificates, school security certifications, bail bonds, and bounty hunter credentials, Tasher is also a state-licensed instructor poised to launch an OLDPGS security training center in the future.

The company’s business model revolves around being security professionals dedicated to creating secure environments. Services include management for security operations, consultations, and plans for expanding into retail with the “OLD PATROLMAN” brand. Future products will encompass batons, tactical uniforms, alarm systems, bars, gates, and more, aiming to provide comprehensive security solutions under one roof.

Tasher’s management mindset further differentiates OLDPGS. He advises aspiring owners: “If you do not have a million in the bank, be actively working for the company yourself.” Drawing from personal sacrifices, such as paying guards out of pocket, even forgoing family outings or gifts, Tasher warns against common pitfalls like high overhead from leased offices or living off guards’ earnings. “Cover posts yourself when guards call off,” he urges, stressing the importance of reliability in an unpredictable industry. Additional costs like uniforms, patrol vehicles, and quality control are managed prudently at OLDPGS, avoiding the mismanagement that plagues competitors.

Inspiring Through Integrity and Vision

Tasher hopes to inspire others by demonstrating that success stems from “opportunity, a basic, simple opportunity.” His life lesson resonates deeply: Prioritize your team. “I’ve always been the type to pay guards first,” he shares, recounting times when payroll came before personal expenses. This ethos underscores OLDPGS’s commitment to ethical operations.

Looking ahead, Tasher envisions OLDPGS evolving into a retail powerhouse with “OLD PATROLMAN” branded locations. This expansion will not only enhance service offerings but also solidify the company’s role in promoting secure environments across California and beyond.

As Tasher aptly puts it, OLDPGS delivers “Security you can count on,” a quote that encapsulates the brand’s unwavering reliability. OLDPGS has garnered attention in prestigious publications, including Entrepreneur India, Level Up, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Market Insider, and Wall Street Times. Contact Hayson Tasher for inquiries.

In a world where security demands trust and expertise, OLDPGS Security Management continues to lead by example, proving that true professionalism endures.