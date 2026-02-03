BTS will Return With ‘BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG’ Concert and New Documentary on Netflix

BTS is preparing for its much-anticipated comeback by announcing a new documentary that will be released on Netflix in collaboration with Hybe, as well as an upcoming livestream performance.

In honor of their next album, Arirang, which will be released on March 20, the event, titled “BTS the Comeback Live | Arirang,” will be televised from Gwanghwamun in Seoul on March 21 at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET. BTS: The Return, a documentary directed by Bao Nguyen that explores the creation of the band’s new LP and is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 27, will come after the global performance.

As members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook gather in Los Angeles to “create new music that reflects who they are now — culminating in what will become a landmark album of its time,” a press release describes the documentary as a “portrait of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention.” “How to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together” are other challenges the group will face in the movie.

Named after a popular Korean folk song that is well-known in Korea and international circles, Arirang will be the group’s first studio album since Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020. Additionally, in support of their next LP, the supergroup will begin a lengthy tour in April 2027 and continue it until March 2027. On April 9, the band will begin their world tour in Goyang, South Korea. They will spend several nights in each of the following cities: Tokyo, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Busan, London, Paris, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Manila.

