Supercar Advocates Expands Into Global Motorsport

For years, Supercar Advocates has built a reputation centered around some of the world’s most extraordinary performance machines. Now, under the leadership of Lecha Khouri, the brand is taking a bold leap beyond automotive culture and into one of the most competitive racing arenas on the planet.

The company’s official move into the Superbike World Championship signals more than expansion—it marks the beginning of an entirely new era.

Known for curating rare and historically significant vehicles, Supercar Advocates has always represented exclusivity, authenticity, and engineering excellence. But racing at the international level demands something different. It requires precision under pressure, technical mastery, and an uncompromising commitment to performance.

That challenge is exactly what attracted Khouri to WorldSBK.

At the heart of this ambitious new venture is the Ducati Panigale V4 R, a machine widely regarded as one of the most formidable superbikes ever created. Developed with direct racing intent, the V4 R combines aerodynamic sophistication with aggressive power delivery and cutting-edge engineering.

It is not simply built to compete. It is built to win.

The parallels between the Panigale V4 R and Khouri’s iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 NISMO R-tune R1 are impossible to ignore. Both machines are rare, motorsport-focused, and engineered without compromise.

Both represent the highest expression of performance within their respective worlds.

For Khouri, that connection matters deeply.

The move into WorldSBK reflects a larger vision for Supercar Advocates—one that extends beyond ownership and into participation. Instead of merely celebrating motorsport culture, the company is now positioning itself directly within it.

This transition also represents a significant statement about the future of luxury automotive and performance brands. Modern enthusiasts are no longer satisfied with passive admiration. They want involvement, authenticity, and direct engagement with racing heritage.

Supercar Advocates understands that shift.

By entering WorldSBK, the company is creating a bridge between elite collectors, engineering innovation, and real-world competition.

It is an evolution rooted in passion rather than marketing.

And while the challenges of international racing are immense, Khouri’s approach remains consistent with everything that has defined his journey so far: operate at the highest level possible.

From rare automotive icons to elite superbike competition, Supercar Advocates is no longer simply observing motorsport history.

It is becoming part of it.

IG:- Supercar Advocates Official