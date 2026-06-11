South Korea vs Czechia, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Preview, Prediction, Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Team Squads and More

South Korea and Czechia will aim to begin their Group A journey at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on a positive note when they clash in Guadalajara on Thursday. With South Africa and tournament co-hosts Mexico also in the group, only a top-two finish will secure progression to the knockout rounds.

The second fixture in Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup features Asia’s most accomplished nation, South Korea, taking on Czechia, who return to football’s biggest stage after a 20-year absence. The Taegeuk Warriors enter the tournament ranked 25th in the world, while the Representatives sit in 39th place. Based on the recent performances of both teams, our prediction is that each side will find the back of the net.

Opening their Group A campaigns at World Cup 2026, South Korea and Czechia will both be eager to collect early points when they meet in Guadalajara on Thursday.

Mexico and South Africa complete the group lineup. South Korea are appearing in their 12th FIFA World Cup, with their fourth-place finish in 2002 still standing as the finest achievement by an Asian nation. They dominated the Asian qualifying process, progressing through the second group phase after recording 11 victories and five draws.

Czechia last appeared on the world stage in 2006 and were forced to take the playoff route to qualify this time. They finished behind Croatia in Group L before overcoming Ireland and Denmark.

South Korea are preparing for their 12th World Cup appearance, the highest total among Asian nations, and this year marks their 11th consecutive participation. Hong Myung-bo is set to guide South Korea into a World Cup for the second time after overseeing a disappointing group-stage exit at Brazil 2014.

The Czech Republic secured qualification for FIFA World Cup 2026 through the UEFA playoffs, a far more difficult path than that of their opponents. They were runners-up in 1934 and 1962 as part of a unified Czechoslovakia but have found it difficult to leave a lasting mark over the last two decades. This will be their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

Korea Republic Preview

During the March international window, Korea Republic suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Cote d’Ivoire before following that result with a 1-0 loss to Austria. Given those outcomes, it is somewhat surprising that Hong Myung-bo remains in charge of the national side, despite slight signs of progress since the post-Jurgen Klinsmann transition.

The Koreans possess notable attacking talent, particularly former Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lee Kang-in. However, they struggled to showcase those strengths in the final third during AFC qualifying, with their attacking record boosted by consecutive victories over Iraq and Kuwait at the conclusion of the third-round campaign.

In their World Cup warm-up matches, Korea Republic delivered a significantly improved display by thrashing Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 before narrowly defeating El Salvador 1-0.

Czechia Preview

Czechia are regular participants at the UEFA European Championship, but for only the second time in their history—and the first in 20 years—the Czechs are returning to the FIFA World Cup. Veteran manager Miroslav Koubek, aged 74, has an experienced squad at his disposal, and they will be satisfied with the relatively balanced nature of Group A.

After suffering a surprise defeat to the Faroe Islands during UEFA qualification, the Czechs managed to secure their place at the tournament by recovering from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Republic of Ireland on penalties before claiming another shootout victory over Denmark in the European playoffs in Prague.

As part of their preparations for the FIFA World Cup, Czechia edged past an improving and entertaining Kosovo side by a 2-1 scoreline before registering a somewhat unconvincing 3-1 victory over Guatemala.

Korea Republic Team News

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has an almost fully fit 26-man squad available following a successful qualification campaign that saw them finish atop AFC Third Round Group B. Despite ongoing political criticism surrounding his position back home, the team appears united in Mexico. Son Heung-min is expected to occupy the left-wing role, while Hwang Hee-chan has recovered fully from a late-season ankle issue and should start. Creative midfielder Lee Kang-in is likely to provide attacking inspiration from the right flank, while Cho Gue-sung is expected to spearhead the attack as the lone striker.

Korea Republic’s 2002 FIFA World Cup captain Hong Myung-bo appears fortunate to have a completely fit squad at his disposal. Cho Gue-sung started the final friendly against El Salvador, but captain Son Heung-min is expected to assume the central attacking role, supported by Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Kang-in.

The newest player to alter the team’s tactical setup is German-born Borussia Monchengladbach player Jens Castrop. Naturally deployed as a defensive midfielder, he has adapted impressively to a wing-back role and could potentially start ahead of Seol Young-woo.

Czechia Team News

The Národní Tým reached Mexico after a dramatic qualification journey, requiring penalty shootout victories over Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA playoffs to end a 20-year World Cup absence. Miroslav Koubek confirmed his final 26-player squad after a successful 2-1 friendly win over Kosovo in Prague. The group maintains a strong domestic identity, with 17 players competing in the Czech top division, including 10 representatives from Slavia Prague.

The most notable selection decision is the inclusion of 17-year-old midfield prospect Hugo Sochurek, who earned a place in the squad after an impressive senior debut against Kosovo. Although Sochurek is likely to begin the tournament on the bench, Tomáš Souček and Patrik Schick remain central figures in the starting lineup. Ladislav Krejčí is expected to marshal a solid back three alongside Holeš and Hranáč.

Heading into the opener, Miroslav Koubek appears to have a fully fit squad available. He is expected to continue with his favored three-man defense after Czechia approached their previous UEFA European Championship campaigns using a 4-2-3-1 system.

Patrik Schick will lead the attack, supported by the dependable Lukas Provod and the exciting Pavel Sulc. Further back, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejci will captain the side after Tomas Soucek was relieved of those responsibilities last year.

Head-to-Head

South Korea and Czechia have met only three times in senior international football, with all previous encounters taking place in friendly matches.

At present, both nations have one victory each, while the remaining contest ended in a draw. It has now been a decade since they last faced one another.

Five years after the Czech Republic separated from Slovakia, the newly formed nation met South Korea in Seoul. Hwang Sun-hong and Choi Yong-soo scored after halftime to overturn earlier goals from Jiri Nemec and Vratislav Lokvenc.

Lokvenc found the net again three years later as the Czechs cruised to a dominant 5-0 victory at home. Legendary midfielder Pavel Nedved opened the scoring, while Miroslav Baranek completed a hat-trick after the interval.

The sides would not meet again for another 15 years, with South Korea winning the most recent encounter in June 2016.

The Taegeuk Warriors established a 2-0 lead by halftime in Prague thanks to goals from Yoon Bit-garam in the 27th minute and Suk Hyun-jun in the 40th minute before Marek Suchy pulled one back for the hosts shortly after the restart.

Looking at the overall head-to-head record, the two sides are evenly matched, having met only a handful of times internationally. South Korea have faced Czechia on three occasions, with each nation recording one win and one match ending in a draw.

Furthermore, every previous meeting has occurred in friendly competition, meaning the teams have never faced each other in a major tournament.

That will change in this edition, as both nations are set to meet in a World Cup group-stage match after being drawn together in the same section.

Key Details

Date, kick-off time: Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. Guadalajara (10 p.m. EDT; 3 a.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. IST, Friday and 12 p.m. AEST, Friday)

Venue: Estadio Chivas, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Referee: Amin Mohammed (Egypt)

VAR: Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

How to Watch

The match will be broadcast on ITV1 in the United Kingdom, Fox Sports in the United States, Zee5 in India, and SBS in Australia.

South Korea vs Czechia Squads

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Song Bum-Keun, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Lee Han-Beom, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Tae-Hyeon, Lee Tae-Seok, Cho Wi-Je, Kim Moon-Hwan, Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Paik Seung-Ho, Lee Jae-Sung, Park Jin-Seob, Bae Jun-Ho, Lee Kang-In, Jens Castrop, Kim Jin-Gyu, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Son Heung-Min, Cho Gue-Sung, Hwang Hee-Chan, Oh Hyeon-Gyu, Yang Hyun-Jun, Eom Ji-Sung.

Czechia: Matej Kovár, Jindrich Stanek, Lukás Hornícek, David Zima, Tomás Holes, Robin Hranác, Vladimír Coufal, Stepán Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejcí, David Jurásek, Jaroslav Zeleny, Vladimír Darida, Lukás Cerv, Pavel Sulc, Lukás Provod, Michal Sadílek, David Doudera, Tomás Soucek, Alexandr Sojka, Hugo Sochurek, Denis Visinsky, Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick, Jan Kuchta, Mojmír Chytil, Tomás Chory.

Expected line-ups for South Korea v Czechia

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

Czechia: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

South Korea World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun, Lee Chang-geun

Defenders: Kim Min-jae, Cho Yu-min, Kim Ji-soo, Seol Young-woo, Kim Jin-su, Hwang Jae-won

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Hong Hyun-seok, Eom Ji-sung, Park Yong-woo, Bae Jun-ho, Yang Min-hyuk, Lee Jae-sung

Attackers: Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Cho Gue-sung, Lee Young-jun, Jeong Woo-yeong, Yang Hyun-jun

Czech Republic World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Lukáš Horníček, Matěj Kovář, Jindřich Staněk

Defenders: Vladimír Coufal, David Douděra, Tomáš Holeš, Robin Hranáč, Štěpán Chaloupek, David Jurásek, Ladislav Krejčí, Jaroslav Zelený, David Zima

Midfielders: Lukáš Červ, Vladimír Darida, Lukáš Provod, Michal Sadílek, Hugo Sochůrek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomáš Souček, Pavel Šulc, Denis Višinský

Attackers: Adam Hložek, Tomáš Chorý, Mojmír Chytil, Jan Kuchta, Patrik Schick

Korea Republic vs Czechia Prediction

Only 14 places separate these teams in the FIFA World Rankings, with South Korea occupying 25th position and Czechia ranked 39th.

South Korea enter the tournament as Asia’s most successful World Cup nation historically. While they may lack the depth required to challenge for the trophy, they are certainly capable of competing for top spot in the group. Czechia remain somewhat of an unknown quantity on the World Cup stage, appearing in their first global tournament since 2006. They demonstrated flashes of attacking quality during qualification and will believe they can sit deep and hurt opponents on the counterattack.

There is considerable dependence on the ageing Son Heung-min, who has found it increasingly difficult to rely on one of his greatest strengths—his pace—as it has naturally declined over time. The Koreans face a Czech side that also boasts talented attacking players, including Patrik Schick and Pavel Sulc. However, the Europeans are likely to adopt a measured and controlled style of play, making a low-scoring Group A opener at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara an appealing expectation.